Join the 92Q Crew Saturday, August 27 for some family fun! Let’s help the kids kick off the school year the right way!

Check out the details below:

Location: The Overlook & Eager Park Located @ The Residence Inn Marriott

Address: 800 N Wolfe Street Baltimore, MD

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2 PM till 7 PM.

The post Back 2 School Fair! [DETAILS HERE] appeared first on 92 Q .