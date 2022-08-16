Read full article on original website
What a pest! Spotted lanternflies are spreading in the U.S.
Ever since the spotted lanternfly first appeared in Berks County, Pa., in 2014 (arriving from its home in Asia), this invasive species has been booking it across the United States. Recent reports indicate the bugs have settled in New York, Canada, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, and now, according to...
States dependent on Colorado River wonder if desalination could help the water supply
Severe drought has states dependent on the Colorado River looking at alternatives. Desalinating seawater may be a viable supplement to some areas, but likely can't fix much of the river's deficit.
The world's smallest sea turtle nests in Louisiana for the first time in 75 years
NEW ORLEANS — The world's smallest and most endangered sea turtles have hatched in Louisiana's wilds for the first known time in more than 75 years, officials said Wednesday. "Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination demonstrates why barrier...
Local News Roundup: Abortion access; Charlotte F.C. headquarters; Mecklenburg Sheriff patrols; Charlotte social districts
Legal decisions in North and South Carolina impact abortion access in both states. Where do reproductive rights stand and what comes next?. Charlotte City Council is moving closer to adding a social district after hearing public comment this week. Plus, what else is on the group's plate before a new council begins next month.
Black activists say Florida's new election laws and map weaken Black voting power
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
Officials respond after polio samples were found in wastewater in 2 New York counties
Polio - it was the disease we all thought we could put behind us. And yet earlier this summer, an individual in New York state contracted the virus and ended up paralyzed - the first such case in decades. NPR's Ari Daniel visited the counties on the front lines of what could be a critical moment in U.S. public health.
In Oregon, public defense system rift leads to firing of defense chief
In Oregon, a very open rift between the state Supreme Court's chief justice and the head of the Public Defense Agency has threatened to undermine trust in the court system. The rift led to an overhaul of an oversight commission, the firing of that public defense chief and allegations of judicial overreach. Meanwhile, across the state, hundreds of people charged with crimes do not have access to a public defender. Oregon Public Broadcasting's Conrad Wilson has more.
Michigan's abortion ban is blocked for now
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state's chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said...
The psychedelic ayahuasca is easier to find even though its legality is questionable
A church in New Hampshire offers the use of ayahuasca. It's one of a small but growing number of retreats where people can use hallucinogens. Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
NC appeals court: Pot search lawful despite hemp similarity
Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no errors related to a...
Judge blocks prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban in Michigan
Abortion is still legal in Michigan after a circuit court judge ruled that county prosecutors can't charge providers with a felony. The decision blocks the enforcement of a 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban. Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol,...
Has abortion ruling given Beasley a lift? New poll shows tied race with Budd
Throughout much of the race for an open U.S. Senate seat, Cheri Beasley’s campaign events have been staid. She would give a speech. A modest crowd would politely clap. But as the election draws closer — and the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade energizes some Democrats — her supporters are dialed in.
New York City welcomes asylum seekers from Texas but struggles to house them
New York City officials and volunteers are giving asylum seekers bused from Texas a warm welcome, but the migrants' arrival can still be rocky, with many having to stay in homeless shelters.
NC attorney general fights campaign ad probe
The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting his 2020 Republican challenger,...
NC Court: Likely overstep in Voter ID mandate needs more study
North Carolina’s highest court found problems Friday with the way that legislators advanced a voter identification mandate approved by citizens on the 2018 ballot, but the justices stopped short of striking it down. The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a lower court should hold more hearings to consider...
Can a teen be too immature to choose abortion? This court case shows the complexities
A Florida court effectively blocked a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old from getting an abortion, saying she is not mature enough to make that decision despite her own acknowledgment that "she is not ready for the emotional, physical, or financial responsibility of raising a child." News of the case blazed a trail...
Texas artists honor the Uvalde victims with 21 murals they hope will help healing
UVALDE, Texas — Artists from across the state have come together in this small southwest Texas town to honor the 19 students and two teachers killed in late May at Robb Elementary School. They've painted giant portraits of each victim with the hope of helping the community heal. It's...
Utah's ban on transgender girls competing in girls' sports is blocked temporarily
A judge has temporarily blocked the state of Utah from fully enforcing its controversial law banning transgender girls from competing in girls' sports.
Gov. Cooper: 2022 midterms are 'life-changing' elections
When Gov. Roy Cooper took office in 2017, Republicans dominated the North Carolina General Assembly. They successfully overturned 25 of Cooper's 28 vetoes over his first two years in office. But Democrats made gains in the 2018 midterms and suddenly Cooper had enough legislative allies to sustain 47 of his...
Former judges who sent kids to jail for kickbacks must pay more than $200 million
Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks were ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million...
