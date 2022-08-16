In Oregon, a very open rift between the state Supreme Court's chief justice and the head of the Public Defense Agency has threatened to undermine trust in the court system. The rift led to an overhaul of an oversight commission, the firing of that public defense chief and allegations of judicial overreach. Meanwhile, across the state, hundreds of people charged with crimes do not have access to a public defender. Oregon Public Broadcasting's Conrad Wilson has more.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO