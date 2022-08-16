ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

WFAE

What a pest! Spotted lanternflies are spreading in the U.S.

Ever since the spotted lanternfly first appeared in Berks County, Pa., in 2014 (arriving from its home in Asia), this invasive species has been booking it across the United States. Recent reports indicate the bugs have settled in New York, Canada, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, and now, according to...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFAE

Black activists say Florida's new election laws and map weaken Black voting power

Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

In Oregon, public defense system rift leads to firing of defense chief

In Oregon, a very open rift between the state Supreme Court's chief justice and the head of the Public Defense Agency has threatened to undermine trust in the court system. The rift led to an overhaul of an oversight commission, the firing of that public defense chief and allegations of judicial overreach. Meanwhile, across the state, hundreds of people charged with crimes do not have access to a public defender. Oregon Public Broadcasting's Conrad Wilson has more.
OREGON STATE
WFAE

Michigan's abortion ban is blocked for now

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state's chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said...
LANSING, MI
WFAE

The psychedelic ayahuasca is easier to find even though its legality is questionable

A church in New Hampshire offers the use of ayahuasca. It's one of a small but growing number of retreats where people can use hallucinogens. Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WFAE

NC appeals court: Pot search lawful despite hemp similarity

Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no errors related to a...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Judge blocks prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban in Michigan

Abortion is still legal in Michigan after a circuit court judge ruled that county prosecutors can't charge providers with a felony. The decision blocks the enforcement of a 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban. Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WFAE

NC attorney general fights campaign ad probe

The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting his 2020 Republican challenger,...
POLITICS
WFAE

NC Court: Likely overstep in Voter ID mandate needs more study

North Carolina’s highest court found problems Friday with the way that legislators advanced a voter identification mandate approved by citizens on the 2018 ballot, but the justices stopped short of striking it down. The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a lower court should hold more hearings to consider...
POLITICS
WFAE

Gov. Cooper: 2022 midterms are 'life-changing' elections

When Gov. Roy Cooper took office in 2017, Republicans dominated the North Carolina General Assembly. They successfully overturned 25 of Cooper's 28 vetoes over his first two years in office. But Democrats made gains in the 2018 midterms and suddenly Cooper had enough legislative allies to sustain 47 of his...
POLITICS
WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

