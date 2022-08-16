ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Feds: 9 indicted in Mafia-led racket, including detective

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — Federal authorities say they have busted an organized crime racket reminiscent of the Mafia’s heyday, involving illegal gambling parlors in New York City and Long Island and a police detective accused of helping to protect the lucrative schemes.

Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people, including the detective, with crimes such as racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Nicknames of the defendants included “Joe Fish," “Sal the Shoemaker" and “Joe Box."

The top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn said the racketeers operated from fronts including a coffee bar, a soccer club and a shoe repair shop.

“Today's arrests of members from two La Cosa Nostra crime families demonstrate that the Mafia continues to pollute our communities with illegal gambling, extortion and violence while using our financial system in service to their criminal schemes,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said.

He called the detective's alleged conduct “shameful."

The Nassau County Police Department detective, Hector Rosario, is accused of accepting money from the Bonanno crime family in exchange for steering police raids toward competing gambling clubs.

A lawyer for Rosario did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about Rosario and the charges against him, which include obstructing a grand jury investigation and lying to the FBI.

While the heyday of organized crime is long past in New York — and many types of gambling that were once the exclusive domain of the Mafia are now legal in the state — Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said the indictments were proof that "organized crime is alive and well in our communities.”

She said the Genovese and Bonanno organized crime families were alleged to have operated secret underground gambling parlors since 2012 in local businesses, “generating substantial amounts of money in back rooms while families unknowingly shopped and ate mere feet away.”

Michael Driscoll, head of New York's FBI office, said members of the five organized crime families “demonstrate every day they are not averse to working together to further their illicit schemes, using the same tired methods to squeeze money from their victims.”

“Our active investigations show the Mafia refuses to learn from history," Driscoll added, “and accept that at some point they will face justice for their crimes.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Daily Voice

3 Nabbed In Major Peekskill Drug, Gun Bust

Three people are facing drugs and weapons charges following the execution of two search warrants on homes in the area. The bust took place in Northern Westchester on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Peekskill. Members of the Peekskill Police, along with the Westchester County Police and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office executed...
PEEKSKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mafia#Racketeering#Fbi#Bonanno Crime Family#Organized Crime#La Cosa Nostra
TheDailyBeast

NYC Office Assistant Accused of Stealing $4M for Wedding, Plastic Surgery, Jimmy Choos

An office assistant working for a New York City business management firm handling clients in the entertainment industry is accused of pilfering more than $4 million then spending it on cosmetic surgery, travel, amusement park tickets, parties, “luxury items from Jimmy Choo,” and her own wedding, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Carmen “Millie” Miranda, 50, was hired as an account manager at the unnamed firm in 2013, the complaint states. She soon added herself as an authorized user on two credit cards belonging to a client, used two cards issued to another client’s employees, and passed checks improperly drawn on clients’ accounts, the feds say. The alleged scam came to an end in January, when the firm’s owner was told by a bank that one of his clients’ accounts was overdrawn. When he reviewed a pending check, he realized it had been written from another client’s account and that his signature had been forged. Miranda faces one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.Read it at Department of Justice
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man allegedly pepper sprays kids in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly pepper sprayed kids as they played outside on a Harlem Sidewalk on Monday, police said. The victims, 7 and 8, suffered pain, burning and irritation to their eyes, an NYPD official said. Police arrested 26-year-old Christian Garcia. He was charged with assault in the third degree, harassment and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Suspect nabbed for caught-on-video shooting of driver in the Bronx

A suspect has been nabbed for shooting into a car in the Bronx, killing the driver, police said Tuesday. Cesar Santana, 27, was arrested Monday for murder, manslaughter and gun possession for allegedly shooting 19-year-old Travis Griffiths on July 22. On August 3, the NYPD released surveillance video of the shooting and asked the public’s help identifying the killer. Griffiths pulled up in his ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Colleagues of MTA subway cleaner beaten in Bronx call for justice

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case. Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities. […]
BRONX, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
115K+
Followers
122K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy