49ers release DL Robert Nkemdiche at cut deadline

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The 49ers on Tuesday announced their final piece of the first set of roster cuts. They released veteran defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche right at Tuesday’s 1:00pm Pacific Time deadline.

Teams were required to get their rosters from 90 to 85 players in the first series of cuts. The next round is Aug. 23 at the same time and will get the roster to 80.

Nkemdiche, a former 1st-round pick of the Cardinals, joined the 49ers during training camp after injuries knocked out DL Arik Armstead, Hassan Ridgeway and Maurice Hurst. Hurst is out for the year, but Armstead and Ridgeway appear to be on track to return soon which eliminated the club’s need for an additional defensive lineman.

Nkemdiche joined CB Darqueze Dennard, WR KeeSean Johnson, FB Josh Hokit and DL Tomasi Laulile as the five players let go by San Francisco. The other four were announced Monday.

