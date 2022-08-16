ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff man charged with animal cruelty after February incident

GERING, NE — A Scottsbluff man was arraigned this week on a charge stemming from an incident earlier this year. According to court documents, 57-year-old Jonathan Quindt is charged with cruelly mistreating an animal - 1st offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Court documents say Gering Police were called to...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lodgepole upgrading water system with help from USDA grant

LODGEPOLE, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle community is getting closer to an upgrade of its water system. The village of Lodgepole is in the process of an overhaul of its water system, courtesy of a grant from the USDA Rural Development's Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. The...
LODGEPOLE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Potter-Dix preps for season after run to '21 6-man title game

POTTER, NE — After a run to the 6-man state title game last year, expectations are sky high for the Potter-Dix Coyotes in 2022. But with game number one next week, the Coyotes aren’t looking at a return to Kearney just yet. "You can't go 2-0 until you...
POTTER, NE

