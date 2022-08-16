Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff man charged with animal cruelty after February incident
GERING, NE — A Scottsbluff man was arraigned this week on a charge stemming from an incident earlier this year. According to court documents, 57-year-old Jonathan Quindt is charged with cruelly mistreating an animal - 1st offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Court documents say Gering Police were called to...
News Channel Nebraska
Lodgepole upgrading water system with help from USDA grant
LODGEPOLE, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle community is getting closer to an upgrade of its water system. The village of Lodgepole is in the process of an overhaul of its water system, courtesy of a grant from the USDA Rural Development's Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Morrill County man charged in shooting death of father waives preliminary hearing
BROADWATER, NE — A man arrested earlier this month for the murder of his father was in court in western Nebraska Wednesday. 32-year-old Joseph Bennett is charged with first degree murder and and use of a firearm to commit a felony in relation to the shooting death of his father, Rodney Bennett.
News Channel Nebraska
Potter-Dix preps for season after run to '21 6-man title game
POTTER, NE — After a run to the 6-man state title game last year, expectations are sky high for the Potter-Dix Coyotes in 2022. But with game number one next week, the Coyotes aren’t looking at a return to Kearney just yet. "You can't go 2-0 until you...
