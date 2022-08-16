Read full article on original website
300+ Best Buy stores to sell over-the-counter hearing aids
Best Buy will begin selling over-the-counter hearing devices this fall after the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act was signed into law Aug. 16, CNBC reported Aug. 17. Best Buy said more than 300 of its stores will have hearing solutions displays with about 10 hearing devices available at each location, as well as an online hearing assessment tool.
US to boost monkeypox vaccine supplies: 2 updates
An additional 1.8 million doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine will be available for health departments to order starting Aug. 22, according to White House officials. "We will make approximately 360,000 vials, or up to 1.8 million more doses, available to states and jurisdictions," Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response atHHS, said Aug. 18. More than 700,000 vials of the vaccine have been shipped nationwide, representing more than 1 million doses currently available for use.
Pharma giants slam Medicare drug price negotiation
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 opens the door for Medicare to negotiate prices for certain drugs — a change that drug manufacturers strongly oppose. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Aug. 16. The sweeping $739 billion reconciliation package contains some of the most significant changes to Medicare in years, particularly the dynamic between the federal health insurance program and drugmakers.
Omicron-tweaked vaccines could be for everyone 12 and up, White House says
The updated COVID-19 boosters aimed at targeting omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 could soon be authorized for people 12 and older, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, told NBC News Aug. 17. Drugmakers are racing to test the modified vaccines — which are poised to include half of...
Hackensack U Medical Center 2nd in world to implant new heart pump
N.J.-based Hackensack University Medical Center became the second hospital in the world to implant the Impella Bridge-to-Recovery heart pump, New Jersey Business Magazine reported Aug. 18. Cardiac surgeon Yuriy Dudiy, MD, implanted the device in a 63-year-old male diagnosed with advanced heart failure on July 18. Impella BTR received FDA...
The lab industry is ready for monkeypox, says Quest exec
The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency July 23, and the U.S. issued a similar declaration Aug. 4. More than 14,000 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. as of Aug. 18, according to CDC data. Harvey Kaufman, MD, senior medical director at Quest Diagnostics, spoke with Becker's...
What CVS Health has done since the Amazon-One Medical deal
Amazon's planned $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical has dramatically changed the healthcare market since the deal was announced in July. However, pharmacy retail and healthcare giant CVS Health has also been active since Amazon announced plans to acquire One Medical. CVS pursued a partnership with One Medical before Amazon...
Community pharmacies face Adderall supply disruptions
Many community pharmacists are struggling to stock Adderall amid supply disruptions and high demand for the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatment, Bloomberg reported Aug. 18. Among 358 community pharmacy leaders polled between July 25 and Aug. 5, 64 percent said brand name and generic versions of Adderall were on backorder, a survey...
Frustrated with drug prices, some pharmacies bypass insurance
A small but growing number of pharmacies are opting to bypass the nation's health insurance system and sell generic drugs straight to consumers at lower prices, NBC News reported Aug. 19. These "cash" or "self-pay" pharmacies sell drugs at wholesale prices, plus a small mark-up, which they pocket as profit....
American Oncology Network speaks out against CMS outpatient payment rule
The American Oncology Network, a community-oncology advocate, spoke against CMS' proposed outpatient payment rule Aug. 15. CMS pitched the new rule July 18, which would raise Medicare outpatient payment rates in 2023. The final ruling is scheduled for November. "For more rural practices, like many of the community oncology practices...
Stop 'meeting overload' to save money: Physicians offer 9 solutions
Meeting with clinicians for one hour may cost up to $1,000 of missed clinical revenue, physicians estimate. OB-GYNs Brian Iriye, MD, and Jim Keller, MD, discussed meeting upticks in an Aug. 4 article for the journal Contemporary OB-GYN. According to the physicians, migration to a virtual sphere has made it easier to create a meeting and invite participants. However, holding a meeting is not always essential, they said, adding that it detracts from valuable time with patients, leading to lost income.
Healthcare price transparency: 7 recent headlines
Here are seven hospital and health insurance price transparency headlines Becker's has reported since Aug. 2:. U.S. employers are carefully analyzing price data to ensure they get the best health insurance prices for their employees; this is causing tension with some hospitals. 2. CMS' price transparency enforcement 'lukewarm,' Johns Hopkins...
Optum Store adds $55 telehealth visits
Optum's online marketplace, which aims to provide affordable healthcare products and services, now has virtual care visits. Optum Store is offering same-day virtual appointments for patients with COVID-19, allergies, acute pain, skin problems, sinus and ear infections, colds and other conditions. Patients with sprains, burns, cuts and bruises can also use the virtual service to consult a clinician.
With mountain of opioid lawsuits, Endo files for bankruptcy
Endo International, an Ireland and Malvern, Pa.-based pharmaceutical company, filed for bankruptcy Aug. 16 as it shoulders about 31,000 lawsuits accusing the company of fueling the opioid crisis, according to The Wall Street Journal. Endo followed a strategy other pharmaceutical businesses are employing: Bankruptcy code Chapter 11. The code acts...
Lawmakers urge Biden administration for improved healthcare cybersecurity practices
Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) urged the Biden administration to strengthen the federal government's cyber defenses in healthcare amid a spike in cyberattacks, The Hill reported Aug. 18. In a letter addressed to the Department of Health and Human Services, the lawmakers pushed the agency to...
New CMS website assists with No Surprises Act resolution
CMS has launched a website with resources and guidance for resolving disputes related to the No Surprise Act. It also added functionality to the portal for initiating disputes, including a button to upload supporting documents, the American Hospital Association said Aug. 17.
17 recent CMS actions
CMS recently blocked Georgia from privatizing its ACA marketplace, updated its hospital quality star ratings and released its final inpatient payment rule for 2023. Becker's has reported on the following 17 CMS moves in the last month. Clinical. CMS will continue to report patient safety data. CMS will continue reporting...
U of Kentucky HealthCare improperly collected medical debt, judge rules
A Kentucky judge ruled that Lexington-based UK HealthCare improperly used the state's department of revenue and tax statutes to collect unpaid medical bills, the Lexington Herald Leader reported Aug. 19. Patients filed a class action lawsuit against the health system in 2018, according to the report. The patients said their...
Pennsylvania health system to lay off 245 employees
Commonwealth Health will lay off 245 employees when it closes facilities at the end of October. The health system is closing First Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Kingston, Pa., and its various outpatient centers on Oct. 30. The hospital stopped accepting new admissions at the beginning of August. Commonwealth Health...
