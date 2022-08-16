ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Officials: Georgia mother allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus filled with elementary school students

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gs0Zl_0hJabBzX00

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested for allegedly pepper spraying a bus filled with elementary school students, officials say.

According to WSB-TV, Shaquayle Cuyler, 30, allegedly got on a school bus that was picking up students in Brunswick, Georgia, Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. Cuyler allegedly got into an argument with the driver and monitor. Cuyler allegedly discharged a can of pepper spray.

Glenn County Schools police responded to the incident and told WSB-TV that there were about 24 students on the bus at the time. All of the students were treated by first responders and then taken to school on another school bus.

Cuyler has been charged with three counts of battery, criminal trespassing, first-degree cruelty to children, reckless disruption of a public bus and reckless conduct, according to WSB-TV.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information regarding what the argument was about, according to WSB-TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
106K+
Followers
120K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy