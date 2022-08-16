Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center serving Doctors Hospital of Augusta, is opening a new blood donation center at 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201. The new center is less than a mile from Doctors Hospital and will provide a consistent and convenient location for...
wgac.com
Wild Wings Is Returning To Augusta
Have you missed Wild Wings? Good news, they’re returning to Augusta. About a year ago, the two Wild Wings restaurants in the area rebranded themselves as “Doc’s Porchside”. Leaving the only remaining Wild Wings in Aiken. Well, Wild Wings is coming back. There’s no date set...
edgefieldadvertiser.com
H. Edward Marshall, Jr.- North Augusta, S.C.
NORTH AUGUSTA – Funeral services for Mr. H. Edward Marshall, Jr., who entered into rest August 7, 2022, were conducted Thursday morning, August 11, at 11 a.m. in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Interment was in Sunset Hill Cemetery with Veteran Honors. The family received friends at the funeral home Wednesday, August 10, from 5-7 p.m.
WCNC
University of South Carolina students still seeking answers from apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many words can be used to describe the start of a new school year. For some University of South Carolina students living off campus, those words are 'anxious', 'frustrated', and 'confused', and those don't describe how they feel about class. With just a few days until...
Cold Case Project | Mar’quelle Thomas
FAIRFAX, SC (WJBF) – An Allendale County mother spent her last four years sounding the alarm to law enforcement in efforts to solve her son’s murder. Barry Thomas, the mother of Mar’quelle Thomas, still has hopes of getting justice. “Good morning my baby. Mommy loves you dude.” Barry Thomas says this every day. She talks […]
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta
ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
Car collides with motorcycle in Aiken County, injuries reported
First responders are on the scene of a crash in Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 19
Augusta now has at least two cases of monkeypox and possibly a third. We talked to doctors about what you need to know. Plus, after South Carolina's high court temporarily blocked the “Fetal Heartbeat Law,” what's the plan going forward in the state? Here are your top headlines.
wfxg.com
One person killed in Vanderbilt Circle homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Richmond County officials are investigating a homicide that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At 2:44 am, Deputies responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired. There, they found 29-year-old Nakendrick Glover with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene at 3:45 am. The Richmond County Coroner's Office says an autopsy has been scheduled.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties. Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community. Here’s a look at the plans already in the works. “They were able to show me their...
WRDW-TV
Medical College of Georgia students commit to rural health care
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a special day for Medical College of Georgia students. They had their pinning ceremony as they enter the 3+ Program. It helps students finish their bachelor’s degree in three years and saves them thousands of dollars in tuition fees. More importantly, it puts...
How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Anthony McFall is a Columbia native. He says things have been getting increasingly pricey throughout the last year. He's retired but says with increasing prices, he has considered going back to work. He spoke to News19 about the impacts on his grocery bills. "I might only...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Family pays it forward after tick bite threatens dad’s life
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County family is paying it forward after a young father is cured of a life-threatening disease he got from a tick bite. It’s called alpha-gal syndrome and makes you dangerously allergic to red meat. As strange as it sounds, doctors say it’s becoming very common in our area.
WRDW-TV
Recycled Rides program donates car to a local single mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman got a life-changing gift that will help her pursue her career and take care of her family. It was all because of some businesses and their big hearts. “At first, I didn’t think it was the truth. Nobody doesn’t give anything for free,...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor-elect, residents come together as a community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson hosted another food truck Friday event for families to take a break together. Friday was his second one since he re-branded after the elections. It’s the third Friday of every month. Now, we want to know if he’s seeing what the city...
Opp Kitchen in Martinez debuts to-go style food hall with local businesses
Combining forces with several small businesses, Opp Kitchen is a new to-go food hall style restaurant in Martinez, Ga., that brings a variety of food flavors to the public. The new restaurant, located at 359 Furys Ferry Road, opened Aug. 13. Owner Onnie Sanford, who also runs participating business Paleo Num Yums, found a way to utilize her existing commercial kitchen space after the effects of the COVID-19 affected her sales.
Thousands flock to Augusta for TechNet convention
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The 10th annual Tech Net is underway at the Marriott in downtown Augusta. Thousands will attend the convention, learning about all the newest innovations in cyber and technology. “Designing and Deploying a Unified Network” is the theme of this year’s TechNet Augusta Convention. The event began in 2013 and brings together the […]
wgac.com
Aiken County Auto Fatality Victim Identified
A man who died in a car wreck and fire last weekend in Aiken County has been identified. The Aiken County Coroner’s office says that an autopsy identified the victim as Anthony Meunier, 22 of Aiken. The South Carolina High Patrol said Meunier’s vehicle left Coleman Bride Road near...
wfxg.com
Aiken structure fire under investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a structure fire off of Lamplight Street in Aiken. A spokesperson says the call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. and the fire is said to be out at this time. Crews on...
WJBF.com
Aiken fire crews respond to house fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety, as well as fire crews are responding to a house fire. The blaze broke out Friday morning at on Lamplight Street in Aiken. According to our crew on the scene, no one was home or injured.
