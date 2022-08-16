Read full article on original website
M.I.A. has shared a new single from her forthcoming album MATA, a track titled “Popular.” It’s produced by Boaz van de Beats and Diplo. Check it out below. MATA will be M.I.A.’s first album since 2016’s AIM. She announced the project in May, sharing “The One” at the time. With the album, she also revealed that she’s a born-again Christian. Prior to “The One,” she’d shared another song titled “Babylon” to coincide with an NFT auction of her 2010 mixtape Vicki Leekx. MATA does not yet have a release date.
Lizzo has released a music video for the song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her new album Special. She co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who handled the visual for “About Damn Time.” The “2 Be Loved” video picks up where the visual for “Truth Hurts” left off, with Lizzo taking a solo drive in the desert. Watch it below.
Riffing off another artist’s work to make your own is a tried-and-true cure for writer’s block. But while such exercises often serve as a jumping-off point, on The Game’s new album Drillmatic Heart vs. Mind they’re the endgame—resulting in a nostalgia trip with little substance, the rap version of the Stranger Things aesthetic. Game has long approached his place in hip-hop with a mix of reverence and entitlement; the hook on the title track of his 2005 major label debut The Documentary is literally just his list of the greatest records of all time, his own included. He may truly believe that he’s among hip-hop’s elite MCs, but his career in the two decades since has been defined by his inability to accept the fact that few would agree.
Before he was everyone’s favorite babysitter on Stranger Things, Joe Keery wanted to enroll in School of Rock. As a tween in the early 2000s, he felt drawn to the feel-good comedy, in which Jack Black plays a headbanging substitute who forms a band with his elementary school students. “I felt a magnetic pull to be a part of something like that,” he says, “so a friend and I started playing music together.”
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The best TiaCorine songs are a controlled rush. The North Carolina rapper tends to approach hectic beats with daredevil flows and a cool nonchalance that makes her stunts all the more impressive. “Dipset,” the latest single from her upcoming debut I Can’t Wait, is no exception. Drums explode and sampled strings from producer 0xtoa flutter as Tia flexes about her worth, her talent, and her ability to make your man sweat. The track is just over 90 seconds long but it’s still a rap marathon, leaving you exhausted in the best way.
Last night (August 16), Tenacious D, Beck, Dave Grohl, John C. Reilly, and Greg Kurstin joined forces onstage during filmmaker Judd Apatow’s charity concert in Los Angeles. They did a live rendition of Seals & Crofts 1972 ballad “Summer Breeze.” Watch a clip from the set on Instagram.
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Michelle Branch has said that she has separated from the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney, according to TMZ and People. The “Everywhere” singer-songwriter married the rock drummer in April 2019. The couple has two children, one of whom is 6 months old. Pitchfork has contacted representatives for Branch and Carney for comment.
Dinosaur Jr., Circuit des Yeux, and the jazz musician Anat Cohen have each shared a song recorded using THX Spatial Audio, a technology described by the company as next-generation surround sound. Dinosaur Jr. covered the Zombies’ “Whenever You’re Ready,” Circuit des Yeux took on Bauhaus’ “Double Dare,” and Anat Cohen recorded new song “Calling Vic Juris.” Click those links to check out the 24-bit tracks, all via the audiophile streaming service Qobuz, which commissioned the project.
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom (aka Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember) have shared a video for their Everly Brothers–sampling single, “Danger,” directed by Fernanda Pereira. The kaleidoscopic visual merges Noah Lennox and Kember’s faces with a tutu-clad ballet dancer twirling under a disco ball. Check it out below.
Father John Misty stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (August 17) to perform “Buddy’s Rendezvous” from his recent album Chloë and the Next 20th Century. He was joined by a lounge-style band including a string section and saxophonist. Watch it below. Chloë and the...
Hudson Mohawke lives in L.A. now, and he’s fallen head over heels for the American tradition of dystopian trash-pop imagery. The video for a megamix of tracks he released in advance of his third album, Cry Sugar, shows us a CGI scene of a man cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway with an assortment of Mos Eisley-worthy weirdos and an animated woman so buxom she appears warped. It looks like Grand Theft Auto and Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” video at once, run through the brain-fried filter of Kuso, Tim & Eric, and Adult Swim’s Off the Air. The cover by Willehad Eilers features the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters horking down a hamburger. In a city whose hills host the Hollywood sign, the Griffith Observatory, and an alarming regularity of smoke-belching infernos, it’s hard not to find the humor—and the horror—in this aesthetic.
When then-defunct Boston rock trio Krill formed the new band Knot in 2020, singer-bassist Jonah Furman was afforded the space to reflect on what differentiated the two projects. In doing so, he set the record straight on his beloved band after years of misinterpretation as weird, cheese-addled slacker rock. “When I was 20, I thought that making art was an important part of making a better world,” he said. “[Krill] was very much about ethics and morality. One’s moral responsibilities to oneself and to other people, and trying to be in conversation with other ethical art or moral art.” It’s a serious theme for an often playful band: Krill wrote songs about poop and squirrels and peanut butter. But if two rocks with googly eyes made you cry in a movie theater, then hearing a twig have a philosophical conversation with a blade of grass probably will, too.
Soul legend Lee Fields has announced his first new album in three years. It’s titled Sentimental Fool and it’s out October 28 via Daptone, marking it his full-length debut on the label. Today, he’s shared the title track along with a music video directed by Andrew Anderson. Check it out below.
On the afternoon of June 13, Rod Wave declared that his latest project Beautiful Mind would be his last “sad ass album.” Calling the Florida rapper’s music “sad” is an understatement—his songs plumb the depths of physical, financial, and emotional pain so intensely it can feel like he’s perpetually stuck underneath a rain cloud. Since at least 2017’s “Mike Tyson,” the triumphant boom of his voice has separated him from the legions of other rap crooners leaving their hearts in their Notes apps. Across two studio albums, Rod Wave has perfected his brand of rain cloud rap, in the mold of mentor Kevin Gates if his ears were stuck on the blues hymns of the Mississippi Delta. Much of Beautiful Mind follows this blueprint, but there are more specks of joy and optimism than before, a yearning to move beyond the hurdles and embrace new life experiences. If he’s as ready to “live happy travel [and] get dis money” as he claims, then Beautiful Mind makes a case as his most hopeful album to date.
“Hoodie,” the first single from Ari Lennox’s upcoming album, Age/Sex/Location, moves at a sinuous creep, lithe and low-lit. Built on a drowsy loop from the 1970s disco-funk outfit New York Port Authority, the track is pitched at the precise BPM of dissipating blunt smoke, or slow undressing. As a seducer, Lennox’s touch is playful—she says she wants to twerk on the guy’s hoodie, an image so awkward it’s almost sweet. (Like, where? The actual hood? I mean, sure.) Her writing has always been attuned to small moments—eating whipped cream while watching TV, doing naked cartwheels in your empty new apartment—and “Hoodie” is no exception, an invitation as frank and private as a raised eyebrow across a crowded coffee shop.
Chloe Moriondo has announced a new album, Suckerpunch. The follow-up to last year’s Blood Bunny arrives October 7 (via Public Consumption/Fueled by Ramen). Check out the video for new song “Fruity,” in which Moriondo pumps some sugary color into a drab office, below, and scroll down for their tour dates.
Bonnie “Prince” Billy has released a cover of the Ramones’ Subterranean Jungle song “Outsider.” The track was produced in 2016 by Mark Nevers, and it features contributions from William Tyler, longtime collaborator Pete Townsend, Chris Scruggs (of the Fabulous Superlatives), and the late David Berman. Listen below.
Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In their first appearance since receiving the Video Vanguard Award in 2000, the band will join performers including J Balvin, Lizzo, and Blackpink at the ceremony, which will be emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. It takes place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
