carolinapanorama.com
Report: South Carolina businesses pay less than most states to find employees
(The Center Square) — South Carolina businesses have to pay less than most states in the country to find an employee, according to a new report from Tipalti. Those workers are then facing burnout more than most of their counterparts in other states, according to a report from Lensa.
carolinapanorama.com
More SC horses diagnosed with EIA
Two more South Carolina horses have tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA), bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to five in the past month, State Veterinarian Michael Neault has announced. All five cases stem from a bush track horse racing training facility, Neault said. The first...
