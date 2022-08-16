Read full article on original website
What's behind the FDA's controversial strategy for evaluating new COVID boosters
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is using a controversial strategy to evaluate the next generation of COVID-19 boosters. The approach is stirring debate as the agency works to make new, hopefully improved, boosters available in September to help prevent severe disease and save lives in the fall and winter.
After criticism over COVID, the CDC chief plans to make the agency more nimble
NEW YORK — The head of nation's top public health agency on Wednesday announced a shake-up of the organization, intended to make it more nimble. The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — CDC leaders call it a "reset"— come amid ongoing criticism of the agency's response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats. The changes include internal staffing moves and steps to speed up data releases.
Officials respond after polio samples were found in wastewater in 2 New York counties
Polio - it was the disease we all thought we could put behind us. And yet earlier this summer, an individual in New York state contracted the virus and ended up paralyzed - the first such case in decades. NPR's Ari Daniel visited the counties on the front lines of what could be a critical moment in U.S. public health.
