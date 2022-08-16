ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

After criticism over COVID, the CDC chief plans to make the agency more nimble

NEW YORK — The head of nation's top public health agency on Wednesday announced a shake-up of the organization, intended to make it more nimble. The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — CDC leaders call it a "reset"— come amid ongoing criticism of the agency's response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats. The changes include internal staffing moves and steps to speed up data releases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy