WAND TV
Danville mayor gets $20k raise
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- In a 9-4 vote, the Danville City Council approved a major pay raise for the city's mayor and other city positions starting in 2023. If elected for another term, Mayor Ricky Williams is set to receive $95,000 in the first year of his term. Raises would then increase to $100,000 the second year, $105,000 the third year and $110,00 the fourth year. The raises were approved 9-4 in the Danville City Council meeting Wednesday night.
WAND TV
Firestone to Commerce Park
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – From tire manufacturing to industrial park. Final demolition is underway of the old Firestone plant on N. 22nd Street in Decatur. It clears the way for the continued development of the property which is now called Commerce Park. Firestone ceased operations in late 2001 a...
WAND TV
Endangered French breed receives help at the U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Congratulations! It's a donkey? Over at the U of I Veterinary Teaching Hospital, they're helping out some special guests.
WAND TV
As housing affordability falls nationwide, central Illinois holds relatively steady
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Housing affordability in the U.S. has fallen to its lowest level since 1989. NBC News reports median home prices have eclipsed $400,000 for the first time. Surging home prices and mortgage rates have continued to climb rapidly, while income growth has crawled along at a much slower rate. Monthly mortgage payments have jumped 53.7 percent over the past year. Family incomes have only climbed 5.8 percent.
WAND TV
Air show returns to Mattoon
Mattoon, Ill (WAND) – For the first time since 2018 the Coles County Air Show returns to the airport in Mattoon on Saturday. The one-day show will feature a performance by the U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthogs. Huey and Cobra helicopters will also be part of the show and be available for rides. Static displays of some aircraft will also be featured.
WAND TV
Flock cameras led to an aggravated battery arrest towards U of I student
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Flock cameras are already making a difference across Champaign County. After a Danville man tried to pull down the pants of a U of I student near campus. "The person who did it said it was a prank, but I think if you ask the victim,...
WAND TV
Local doctors monitoring New York polio outbreak
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Local doctors are encouraging people in central Illinois to check their polio vaccine status in light of the virus spreading in New York. An unvaccinated person in that state tested positive for the virus in July and then trace amounts of it popped up in New York City's waste water. Anyone vaccinated against the virus should be protected, but unvaccinated populations can be at risk for severe illness, paralysis or even death.
WAND TV
Decatur parents outraged disciplined teacher reassigned to Parsons
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- WAND News has received dozens of messages from concerned Decatur parents who have learned a teacher, reassigned last year over accusations she hit a child, has been placed at Parsons Elementary School. "She should be fired, her license should be snatched- gone. She should not be able...
WAND TV
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
WAND TV
1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
WAND TV
Graduates preparing for upcoming federal student loan payments
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - It's been a couple of years since federal student loan payments have been put on pause, but soon that will be coming to an end. "Signing into that would be my first step. It's been since college, I haven't even looked at my bill. Don't really want to but I know what it is and what I would have to do," said Demi Ramirez, college graduate.
WAND TV
Grass fire causes back up on Interstate 57
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said all lanes on Interstate 57 near Tuscola are back open after a grass fire caused delays. According to Illinois State Police, a grass fire along Interstate 57 near milepost 216, 4 miles north of Tuscola, closed the right lane. As of 5:50 p.m. Friday, all lanes were opened back up, but traffic is moving slowly.
WAND TV
Police: Driver was drunk, had drugs in his system when he hit a truck and business in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called out for a serious injury in Decatur early Friday morning. Officers responded to the intersection of Eldorado St. and Illinois St. just after 1 a.m. Investigators said a car was traveling south on Illinois St. in the center lane approaching Eldorado St. A...
WAND TV
3 Illinois siblings indicted in kidnapping, forced labor scheme
CHAMPAIGN Ill. — Three siblings accused of running a years-long forced labor scheme involving minors were federally indicted Thursday. According to a news release, Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan allegedly conspired to bring two minor victims from Guatemala to the United States to work in their homes.
WAND TV
Police arrest man wanted for Decatur homicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened in Decatur Sunday. Dionte A. Robinson was located at a residence in the 1300 block of E. Sedgwick Street Thursday afternoon and taken into custody. A warrant was issued for Robinson and his connection...
WAND TV
Police: 16-year-old shot while walking in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old was shot walking on the sidewalk of E. Garfield in Decatur. According to police at approximately 11:25 p.m., Wednesday evening, a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 300 block of E. Garfield when he reported hearing gun shots before being struck in the extremities. Police...
WAND TV
Mother remembers twins who passed away on vacation
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Alisha Leavell said it started off as a vacation, but ended in tragedy. "And he said that his brother was in the pool. So I jumped up and ran out there, and everybody ran outside. We got him out the pool and started doing CPR on him. And then we were looking for my daughter and we learned that she was in the pool too." said Alisha Leavell, mother of the Terrance and Te'Ari.
WAND TV
Man sentenced to 27 years for 2019 murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A former Danville man was sentenced to 27 years in prison followed by three years of parole for the offense of First Degree Murder. According to the State's Attorney Office, Henry Graham was sentenced on Thursday, for his connection to the strangulation and death of Tara M. Jackson.
WAND TV
St. Teresa shows off new field, track coach injured in crash cuts ceremonial ribbon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new era has begun for St. Teresa Football. The Bulldogs unveiled their new field during their Orange and Blue Game. The person who cut the ribbon, was none other than Amber Johnson. The track coach was seriously injured in a crash and spent more than a month in a coma. Johnson received a standing ovation during the ribbon cutting.
