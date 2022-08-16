Floral City man apprehended after armed standoff arrested on assault, resistance charges

Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Floral City man arrested after standoff was wanted for stealing thousands from relatives
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to apprehend Cameron Russell Stanhope for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the bank account of his elderly family members before the wanted Floral City 46-year-old allegedly started an armed standoff with deputies. A pair of deputies tried to arrest Stanhope the morning...
villages-news.com
Suspect blames ‘stereotyping’ for attempt to flee cops at Circle K in The Villages
A drug suspect blamed past incidents of “stereotyping” for his decision to attempt to flee from police officers at a Circle K gas station and convenience store in The Villages. A pickup truck with a non-functioning headlight was spotted in the wee hours Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy....
Deputies search for Tampa man accused of duct-taping victim, injecting him with fentanyl, stabbing him
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person accused of trying to murder a Tampa man that he suspected would turn him in to the police.
villages-news.com
Woman not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license
A woman who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license. Temperance Diane Porter, 29, of Ocala, was driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 at Walker Road when she was pulled over for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated the traffic stop discovered that Porter’s license has been suspended indefinitely for failure to pay a traffic fine. She has two previous convictions in Sumter County for driving while license suspended.
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills man, Inverness accomplice arrested for selling fentanyl to undercover detective
A Beverly Hills man’s latest alleged drug deal ended with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities taking him into custody for selling fentanyl to undercover narcotics detectives. Members of the sheriff’s office Tactical Impact Unit arrested John Dylan Gromling Wednesday, Aug. 17, the same day investigations into the 30-year-old’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Aug. 19
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Friday, Aug. 19, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Burglary, 6:24 a.m. Aug. 18, off of West Green Acres Street, Homosassa;. Theft, 1:08 p.m. Aug. 18, off of Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness;. Theft, 2:31 p.m. Aug. 18, off of...
Body cam video shows police shooting woman during Dade City traffic stop
Body-camera footage released Thursday revealed a bloody scene in Dade City when an officer attempted to chase down a driver fleeing a traffic stop on August 11.
15-year-old arrested for threatening to kill fellow student, deputies say
A 15-year-old student in Pasco County was arrested Thursday for threatening to kill another student, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Drunk driver pleads for mercy as he comes face-to-face with deceased victim’s family
TAMPA, Fla. - A drunk driver who killed a man in a crash after running a red light while traveling twice the speed limit learned his fate in a Tampa courtroom on Friday. A deputy’s body cam video shows the aftermath of a deadly crash nearly two years ago, at the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Blowing Oak Street.
Man accused of stealing Auburndale police vehicle, leads law enforcement on short pursuit
An Auburndale man is in jail, accused of stealing a police vehicle and leading officers on a short pursuit Wednesday.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles
A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman attempts to lie to deputies about her identity after unwelcome visit in Oxford
A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant attempted to lie to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies about her identity. The sheriff’s office received a complaint Wednesday that 34-year-old Carlissa Jarrica Mooney had paid an unwelcome visit to a residence in Oxford. The homeowner indicated that Mooney should be issued a trespassing notice to prevent her from returning to the property. When the deputy asked Mooney for her name, she provided “a false name multiple times,” according to an arrest report. The deputy was about to use a RAPID ID scanner, when Mooney divulged her true identity. The deputy discovered that Mooney was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with a probation violation.
pasconewsonline.com
Two people shot in New Port Richey following overnight dispute
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a double shooting that occurred late Wednesday night in New Port Richey. According to the Pasco Sheriff's office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000-block area of Madison St. in New Port Richey. Preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between individuals known to each other escalated into a shooting, in which the two adults shot each other. Both individuals were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of strangling female victim during argument over text messages
A 32-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a female victim accused him of strangling her during an argument over text messages that were on her cellphone. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she had gotten into an argument with Taphserr Lamont Taal.
villages-news.com
‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood
An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.
2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Palm Harbor motorcycle crash: FHP
Two people died and two more were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Palm Harbor on Saturday.
villages-news.com
Intoxicated man arrested after causing disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
An intoxicated man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 57, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Tuesday to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were summoned at about 6 p.m.
WCJB
Four Levy County first responders are recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was suffering from an overdose at a home just outside of Bronson on Wednesday night. Law enforcement and EMS responded and while treating the patient two deputies and two EMS personnel started to show symptoms of fentanyl exposure. “The deputy that was initially exposed...
Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation
“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tampa man arrested after attempting to take Dunkin Donuts cash register
A 41-year-old Tampa man had his hands full as he attempted to make off with a cash register and beer as he tried to flee a local convenience store, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Lonell Aaron Abercrombie was arrested just after midnight the morning of...
