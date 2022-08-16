Floral City man apprehended after armed standoff arrested on assault, resistance charges

A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant attempted to lie to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies about her identity. The sheriff’s office received a complaint Wednesday that 34-year-old Carlissa Jarrica Mooney had paid an unwelcome visit to a residence in Oxford. The homeowner indicated that Mooney should be issued a trespassing notice to prevent her from returning to the property. When the deputy asked Mooney for her name, she provided “a false name multiple times,” according to an arrest report. The deputy was about to use a RAPID ID scanner, when Mooney divulged her true identity. The deputy discovered that Mooney was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with a probation violation.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO