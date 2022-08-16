ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

wearecamdenhs.com

FRIDAY FOOTBALL IS BACK @ ZEMP STADIUM!

Camden Football is back @ Zemp Stadium when the Bulldogs hosts the Seahawks of Myrtle Beach tonight, Friday, August 19th. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm, with Senior Helmet Presentation starting at 7:15 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gates for $7.00, cash only. Come out and support your...
CAMDEN, SC
kool1027.com

High School Football Kicks Off On Friday Night

Friday night marks the start of the high school football season for the entire state of South Carolina. In Kershaw County on Friday night, North Central goes to Johnsonville for a 7:30 kickoff, while Lugoff Elgin is at home against River Bluff with airtime on Kool 102.7 is set for 7pm. The Camden High Bulldogs will entertain Myrtle Beach out at Zemp Stadium. Airtime on 98.7FM and 1590AM is set for 7pm. Don’t forget you can listen to both the Camden and Lugoff Elgin games all season long on our website Kool1027.com, on our mobile apps and on your Alexa Device.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Four-star Camden defensive lineman commits to Gamecocks

Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, out of Camden High School, committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks during a ceremony at the school Thursday night. McLeod chose USC over Georgia, Michigan and Florida. The Gamecocks now have three of the top four prospects from the state of South Carolina, including...
CAMDEN, SC
247Sports

South Carolina baseball hires Monte Lee, Chad Caillet departs

A major change is happening within the South Carolina baseball program. Assistant coach Chad Caillet is leaving his role and former Gamecocks assistant coach Monte Lee will return to Columbia, accepting the vacant position. A family situation came about for Caillet and his wife and children needed to return to...
COLUMBIA, SC
heraldadvocate.com

SC State Hall of Famer Named Interim AD

ORANGEBURG – South Carolina State Hall of Famer Keshia Campbell has been named the interim director of athletics at her alma mater, the university announced Tuesday. Campbell will assume her duties immediately. Campbell, the second female athletics director to lead the SC State Program, brings a wealth of experience...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
carolinapanorama.com

SC State fires athletics director

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers terminated of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately. Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued on Tuesday. August 9, Conyers said: “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five KickOff for 2022-2023

Lexington Richland School District Five held a ‘Kickoff Event’ on Friday, August 12 at Irmo High School where they invited all employees of District Five to attend. The rally included teachers, staff, bus drivers and everyone associated with the district. The gymnasium of Irmo High School was packed to the rafters as each school was represented and speakers made special presentations.
IRMO, SC
Columbia Star

From Ashes to Wow!

The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

9th annual Community Rice Festival returns to Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The 9th Annual Community Rice Festival is set to return to Hartsville next month. The New Vision Community Development Corporation will host the family-friendly event at the New Hopewell Outreach Center on Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free event will have...
HARTSVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

The GRAND closes temporarily after fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The GRAND will be temporarily closed after a fire in the building, according to a statement released Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured and the fire occurred after hours. “We are incredibly grateful for the brave and wonderful first responders, who worked tirelessly to save...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
CAMDEN, SC
thisis50.com

South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International

South Carolina artist GuttaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
COLUMBIA, SC

