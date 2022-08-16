Read full article on original website
wearecamdenhs.com
FRIDAY FOOTBALL IS BACK @ ZEMP STADIUM!
Camden Football is back @ Zemp Stadium when the Bulldogs hosts the Seahawks of Myrtle Beach tonight, Friday, August 19th. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm, with Senior Helmet Presentation starting at 7:15 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gates for $7.00, cash only. Come out and support your...
Midlands high school football: August 19 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — FOOTBALL IS BACK!. Week zero of high school football is in the books!. Here are scores and highlights for Midlands area matchups. Ridge View 21 – 14 Blythewood (Game of the Week) Bynes 62 – 7 Brookland Cayce. Fairfield Central 62 – 14 Carvers...
Chester and Lancaster High football teams prepare for weekend game after unexpected outage
It didn’t end with a blowout, it ended with a blackout. The Chester and Lancaster football game will start again Saturday afternoon after an unexpected outage.
kool1027.com
High School Football Kicks Off On Friday Night
Friday night marks the start of the high school football season for the entire state of South Carolina. In Kershaw County on Friday night, North Central goes to Johnsonville for a 7:30 kickoff, while Lugoff Elgin is at home against River Bluff with airtime on Kool 102.7 is set for 7pm. The Camden High Bulldogs will entertain Myrtle Beach out at Zemp Stadium. Airtime on 98.7FM and 1590AM is set for 7pm. Don’t forget you can listen to both the Camden and Lugoff Elgin games all season long on our website Kool1027.com, on our mobile apps and on your Alexa Device.
Sumter, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sumter High School football team will have a game with Lakewood High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
abccolumbia.com
Four-star Camden defensive lineman commits to Gamecocks
Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, out of Camden High School, committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks during a ceremony at the school Thursday night. McLeod chose USC over Georgia, Michigan and Florida. The Gamecocks now have three of the top four prospects from the state of South Carolina, including...
South Carolina baseball hires Monte Lee, Chad Caillet departs
A major change is happening within the South Carolina baseball program. Assistant coach Chad Caillet is leaving his role and former Gamecocks assistant coach Monte Lee will return to Columbia, accepting the vacant position. A family situation came about for Caillet and his wife and children needed to return to...
heraldadvocate.com
SC State Hall of Famer Named Interim AD
ORANGEBURG – South Carolina State Hall of Famer Keshia Campbell has been named the interim director of athletics at her alma mater, the university announced Tuesday. Campbell will assume her duties immediately. Campbell, the second female athletics director to lead the SC State Program, brings a wealth of experience...
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
carolinapanorama.com
SC State fires athletics director
South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers terminated of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately. Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued on Tuesday. August 9, Conyers said: “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
wpde.com
Darlington Raceway to host Atlanta Braves 2021 World Champions Trophy for charity
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington Raceway will host the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Champions Trophy Tour as part of Track for Laps for Charity on Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the track...
thenewirmonews.com
District Five KickOff for 2022-2023
Lexington Richland School District Five held a ‘Kickoff Event’ on Friday, August 12 at Irmo High School where they invited all employees of District Five to attend. The rally included teachers, staff, bus drivers and everyone associated with the district. The gymnasium of Irmo High School was packed to the rafters as each school was represented and speakers made special presentations.
abccolumbia.com
GIANT GARAGE SALE: Columbia church hosts popular event that benefits Midlands charities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One of the largest garage sales in the Midlands returns to Columbia Friday morning. Put on by Shandon United Methodist Church, the 16th annual event features a lot of items to shop. “We have people from Sumter, Orangeburg, Bamberg and places like that,” said Jennifer...
Columbia Star
From Ashes to Wow!
The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...
wpde.com
9th annual Community Rice Festival returns to Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The 9th Annual Community Rice Festival is set to return to Hartsville next month. The New Vision Community Development Corporation will host the family-friendly event at the New Hopewell Outreach Center on Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free event will have...
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
WIS-TV
The GRAND closes temporarily after fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The GRAND will be temporarily closed after a fire in the building, according to a statement released Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured and the fire occurred after hours. “We are incredibly grateful for the brave and wonderful first responders, who worked tirelessly to save...
Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
thisis50.com
South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International
South Carolina artist GuttaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
