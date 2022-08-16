Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ccxmedia.org
Voters in Maple Grove to Decide Whether Sales Tax Funds Community Center Renovation, Expansion
Voters in Maple Grove will get to decide if a sales and use tax can be used to fund renovations and expansion to the Maple Grove Community Center. The community center is more than 20 years old and needs repair work. The population of Maple Grove has grown by more than 23,000 people since the facility was built, and more than 700,000 visitors, some of whom are not residents, visit the community center every year for activities or sporting events.
ccxmedia.org
Seven Candidates File for Maple Grove City Council
Council member Phil Leith is not running for re-election, but council member Karen Jaeger is. Also running are Samba Fall, Karen Jaeger, Kristy Janigo, Rachelle Johnson, Loren Junes, Travis Mitchell, and James Robbins.
northmetrotv.com
LOCAL DECISION 2022 – ANOKA COUNTY ATTORNEY
In 2022, the candidates for Anoka County Attorney are:. : Brad grew up in Anoka and graduated Anoka Senior High in 1988. He is married to Daisy, a Staff Sergeant in the Minnesota Air National Guard, and they have two children attending St. Stephen’s Elementary School. Brad has served two terms on the Coon Rapids City Council, while also serving as an Assistant County Attorney as both a felony prosecutor and child protection lawyer in Hennepin County, handling some of the most serious physical and sexual abuse cases involving child victims.
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Students Create Nonprofit called ‘Vigilance Safety’
A group of Wayzata High School students are continuing work they started on a Destination Imagination project by founding a nonprofit called Vigilance Safety. The students had a idea to put radio frequency tags in guns so they could be detected when near a school and trigger an automatic lockdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccxmedia.org
Rasmussen University Opens New Brooklyn Park Campus
From the outside, a new building located along Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park looks like an office. But on the inside, it’s the new home of Rasmussen University, where future nurses, surgical technicians and physical therapists will learn how to treat patients. “So in this room right now, we...
ccxmedia.org
Park Renovations in Brooklyn Park
The City of Brooklyn Park just finished the redevelopment of three of its parks, Hartkopf, Lakeland, and Norwood. The parks have new playground equipment, loop walking trails with solar lights, and multipurpose athletic fields. Some of the unique changes at each park include 38 community garden plots at Lakeland Park, Hartkopf Park has two new bathroom buildings, and Norwood Park has a new park building. Planning for the next phase park improvements is underway. For more information go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/parks, and click on Park Improvement Projects.
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: AmeriCorps Doubles Effort to Help People in Recovery
AmeriCorps is increasing their efforts in response to rising numbers of drug overdoses and reports of higher alcohol use during the pandemic. The program is doubling the size of their Recovery Corps program, which has been in existence since 2017. “Recovery Corps is aimed to support people who are in...
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Kids Donate Lemonade Stand Money to Police K-9
Jack and Liam Henry donated the money earned from their neighborhood lemonade stand to the Maple Grove Canine Program. “We’ve been wanting to do it for lots of years and we finally did it,” said Jack Henry, age 9. Over the course of the week, they raised $64....
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Farmers Market Celebrates 10 Years
The Brooklyn Center Farmers Market celebrates ten years of operation this summer. The market is open from 2-7 p.m. every Thursday in the parking lot of Brooklyn United Methodist Church. You can find a diverse array of produce at the market. Market manager Cha Lee Yang says farmers bring what...
Victor Butler charged in Uptown shooting that left man injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 29-year-old man is charged in connection to a shooting in Uptown in January that left a man injured.Victor Jerome Butler was charged in Hennepin County with two counts of assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police arrived at a bar on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue to find a man on the floor bleeding from a gunshot wound.Witnesses said the man had gotten into an argument with Butler earlier in the night, but the two had gone separate ways. However, Butler returned and encouraged the man to come outside, at which point he pulled out his gun and allegedly shot him several times before leaving on foot.The man was shot three times in the leg and required emergency surgery, documents say.A nationwide warrant was issued for Butler, as law enforcement do now know where he is. There is another active warrant out for Butler in connection to an unrelated case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 killed after driver crosses center line near Silver Lake
The Minnesota State Patrol says two young adults were killed Thursday in a highway crash near the town of Silver Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol on Friday identified the crash victims as Montevideo residents Wilmer Espinoza Herrera and Fanny Ramirez Perez. According to authorities, the crash happened around 11 a.m....
Building a Better Road: How MnRoad facility on I-94 is creating the road of the future
MONTICELLO, Minn. — Building roads is expensive, but what if you could build a better road? A road that lasts longer and is less harmful to the environment?. You may not realize it, but that's what researchers at MnDOT have been working on for decades now. Every day thousands of drivers head north on I-94 near Monticello, unaware that every mile they drive is being studied.
ccxmedia.org
County Road 47 in Plymouth to be Named ‘ Chankahda Trail’
The Plymouth City Council approved the new name of County Road 47 to be Chankahda Trail. The new name comes after considerable public outreach and study. In October 2021, the council approved the transfer of County Road 47 to the city of Plymouth. The city asked the public for suggestions for a new name for the road, and the majority of requests asked for a name that honored the Dakota. A work group conducted historical research and consulted with Dakota linguists and recommended Chankahda Trail.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee City Council passes THC moratorium
The Shakopee City Council passed a citywide moratorium on the sale of THC products at its Aug. 16 meeting. The motion passed 4-1, with Councilor Jay Whiting voting against. The moratorium prohibits the sale of THC products in Shakopee until Dec. 31, though it can end sooner if city leaders choose to repeal it or come to a solution before that end date.
ccxmedia.org
Opportunity Partners Karlins Center Has a New Plymouth Location
A nonprofit serving adults with disabilities has opened a new location in Plymouth. Opportunity Partners Karlins Center offers day and enrichment services to adults with autism and other disabilities. They’ve been located in Plymouth since 1996, but before, they always rented out their space. Now they own their new location on 45th Avenue North, which is near the intersection of 169 and Rockford Road.
ccxmedia.org
Six File for Three Seats on Osseo School Board
In the race for three seats on the Osseo School Board, six people have filed to run. Thomas Brooks, Tanya Simons, and Kelsey Dawson Walton are all running for re-election. Also running are Melody Brinkley, Sarah Mitchell, and LaDawn Severin are all filing to run. Brooklyn Park | Maple Grove...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
ccxmedia.org
Former Plymouth Mayor Kelli Slavik Appointed to Vacant City Council Seat
The Plymouth city council took action this week to fill a vacant council seat, and the council chose to appoint former Mayor Kelli Slavik to the role. Slavik served as mayor and on the city council for more than 20 years, and she is a resident of Plymouth’s Ward Two.
Comments / 0