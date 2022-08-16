Read full article on original website
Orange County Business Journal
OC Unemployment Drops to 2.8% in July
Orange County’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in July from a revised 2.9% in June and below the 6.4% rate seen in July last year, according to the state’s Employment Development Department. The state’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in July while the U.S.’s was 3.8%. Nonfarm...
Z Supply Officially Launches Activewear
Z Supply in Costa Mesa released its first activewear line to consumers on Wednesday called Z Supply Active. The collection was initially announced in February. Designed for all-day use, pieces include leggings, tops, jackets, hats and tote bags to “prioritize fit and function in design”, officials said in a statement.
John Wayne Airport Introduces Noise Accountability Program
John Wayne Airport (JWA) on Wednesday introduced the Fly Friendly program to advocate for noise and pollution reduction in general aviation flights. Airport director Charlene Reynolds, fifth district supervisor Lisa Bartlett, and second district supervisor Katrina Foley introduced the program as “an aggressive campaign” to educate local pilots on the safest and quietest departure procedure to fly from.
