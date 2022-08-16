ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

wymt.com

Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Farmers markets in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher Counties are opening to serve free food for flood victims in the region. The markets partnered with Lee Initiative and World Central Kitchen to provide free produce while also paying the farmers. “People who have been impacted by...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Locals in Ary looking to preserve damaged antiques at Homeplace Community Center

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, many generations of Kentuckians have memories about the Homeplace Community Center. “People would come from Perry County, but they would come from Breathitt County and they would come from Knott County. So this three county area served many people,” Ary local Ray Turner said.
ARY, KY
#Cane
wymt.com

SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a Business Recovery Center (BRC) will open Monday, August 22, in Knott County. The center will be at the Hindman City Hall. The address is 10 Professor Clarke Circle, Hindman, KY 41822. The BRC will provide one-on-one help...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
City
Whitesburg, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’

DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
DANVILLE, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive

ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
1039thebulldog.com

Judge Adams offers information about black mold

Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams is reminding you to be very careful as you start to encounter more and more mold in the cleanup and recovery process. If you have asthma or a weakened immune system, do not enter buildings that may contain mold and if you must work around mold, wear an N95 or better respirator, gloves, long sleeves, and long pants.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WJHL

New to Town: The Crazy Daisies

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two friends are showcasing not only their work but also the work of other artisans across the region through their new storefront, ‘The Crazy Daisies’. The new shop brings unique T-shirt designs, jewelry, cups, and more to Blountville. The Crazy Daisies just opened on Highway 11-W. Co-Owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Boy finds a woman’s jewelry box who lost everything

KNOTT COUNTY (WYMT) - Brady Sandlin and his dad were cleaning up flood debris when Brady found a jewelry box. “I looked down and there was two rings in it when I flipped it over, and me and him sat there and took pictures of them to post them,” said Brady. “About five minutes later I looked back down and there was another ring.”
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
elizabethton.com

Holston Medical Group Urgent Care Centers welcomes Linda Funk, FNP

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Linda “Boo” Funk, FNP, to HMG Urgent Care Centers located at HMG Medical Plaza,105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 1F, Kingsport, and at Sapling Grove, 240 Medical Park Blvd., Suite 1700, Bristol. Funk has a background of providing acute care in...
KINGSPORT, TN
moversmakers.org

Benefit planned for Ky. flooding relief

A team of Cincinnatians with connections in Eastern Kentucky have organized a benefit to help flooding victims there. “Hope for the Hills” will be Aug. 27 from 1-4 p.m., an afternoon of music, art and refreshments, all to benefit flood relief efforts. Proceeds will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a nonprofit foundation that has already launched individual emergency relief grants and small business loans, and CANE Kitchen, which is currently feeding hundreds of people a day out of its commercial kitchen in a transformed Whitesburg, Ky., high school.
CINCINNATI, OH
WJHL

Wise Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant sings for students

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Union Primary School students got a special treat on Thursday in the form of a singing SRO. Union Primary School hosted Lieutenant Riley of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and before long he was playing piano alongside students and bringing back classics like Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” on a classroom […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Ribbon cutting held for Harlan Independent school renovations

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan Independent Schools are celebrating the next phase of their renovation process being complete. On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting was held at the school’s newly renovated cafeteria with local and school officials. Superintendent Charles Morton said, “All of the things that we have done have...
HARLAN, KY

