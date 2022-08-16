Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Farmers markets in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher Counties are opening to serve free food for flood victims in the region. The markets partnered with Lee Initiative and World Central Kitchen to provide free produce while also paying the farmers. “People who have been impacted by...
wymt.com
‘Mimic Mick’: Community hosts vigil for teen who died while serving his people
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) – Mick Crawford was only 18, but his heart of a helper blossomed a legacy well past his years. The would-be high school junior died two weeks ago, getting sick suddenly while helping flood victims clean up. A vigil, hosted in his memory Friday night, lit...
wymt.com
Locals in Ary looking to preserve damaged antiques at Homeplace Community Center
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, many generations of Kentuckians have memories about the Homeplace Community Center. “People would come from Perry County, but they would come from Breathitt County and they would come from Knott County. So this three county area served many people,” Ary local Ray Turner said.
wymt.com
Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A family in Whitesburg had been living in their “forever home” for more than 25 years. “Pretty much had everything renovated except the three bedrooms,” said Bob Smith. On July 28, Smith walked out of his house and saw the river in...
wymt.com
Harlan County Beer Company brings hope for tourism and economic growth to rise
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Beer Company is expected to help increase tourism in the area. The restaurant is expected to open in the next couple of weeks. Master brewer for the HCBC, Nicolas Cecioni, said he is excited for what it will bring to the community. “There’s...
wymt.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Helping Hands gives back to EKY following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and their volunteer group, Helping Hands, have organized two command centers in Eastern Kentucky. One in Hazard and another in the city of Martin in Floyd County. The church has brought more than 1,000 volunteers to assist with...
wymt.com
Breathitt County family ‘thankful to be alive’ after home swept away by flood water
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family in Breathitt County said they are thankful to be alive after flood waters destroyed their home. The creek next to the Fugate family’s house swept away their double wide when flooding hit, and other members of their family were trapped in a nearby house.
wymt.com
SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a Business Recovery Center (BRC) will open Monday, August 22, in Knott County. The center will be at the Hindman City Hall. The address is 10 Professor Clarke Circle, Hindman, KY 41822. The BRC will provide one-on-one help...
kentuckytoday.com
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
Kingsport Times-News
Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive
ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
supertalk929.com
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
1039thebulldog.com
Judge Adams offers information about black mold
Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams is reminding you to be very careful as you start to encounter more and more mold in the cleanup and recovery process. If you have asthma or a weakened immune system, do not enter buildings that may contain mold and if you must work around mold, wear an N95 or better respirator, gloves, long sleeves, and long pants.
New to Town: The Crazy Daisies
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two friends are showcasing not only their work but also the work of other artisans across the region through their new storefront, ‘The Crazy Daisies’. The new shop brings unique T-shirt designs, jewelry, cups, and more to Blountville. The Crazy Daisies just opened on Highway 11-W. Co-Owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey […]
wymt.com
Boy finds a woman’s jewelry box who lost everything
KNOTT COUNTY (WYMT) - Brady Sandlin and his dad were cleaning up flood debris when Brady found a jewelry box. “I looked down and there was two rings in it when I flipped it over, and me and him sat there and took pictures of them to post them,” said Brady. “About five minutes later I looked back down and there was another ring.”
wcyb.com
VDH: Avoid swimming in Powell River in parts of Wise County following sewage release
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than 400,000 gallons of sewage has been released into the South Fork to the Powell River and a recreational water advisory has been issued, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The advisory issued Friday is for the South Fork of the Powell...
elizabethton.com
Holston Medical Group Urgent Care Centers welcomes Linda Funk, FNP
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Linda “Boo” Funk, FNP, to HMG Urgent Care Centers located at HMG Medical Plaza,105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 1F, Kingsport, and at Sapling Grove, 240 Medical Park Blvd., Suite 1700, Bristol. Funk has a background of providing acute care in...
moversmakers.org
Benefit planned for Ky. flooding relief
A team of Cincinnatians with connections in Eastern Kentucky have organized a benefit to help flooding victims there. “Hope for the Hills” will be Aug. 27 from 1-4 p.m., an afternoon of music, art and refreshments, all to benefit flood relief efforts. Proceeds will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a nonprofit foundation that has already launched individual emergency relief grants and small business loans, and CANE Kitchen, which is currently feeding hundreds of people a day out of its commercial kitchen in a transformed Whitesburg, Ky., high school.
VDH issues advisory after 438,000 gallons of sewage released into South Fork Powell River
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says people should avoid recreational activities along a stretch of the South Fork Powell River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage were released into the river. The department issued a recreational water advisory Friday for the South Fork Powell River near East Stone […]
Wise Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant sings for students
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Union Primary School students got a special treat on Thursday in the form of a singing SRO. Union Primary School hosted Lieutenant Riley of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and before long he was playing piano alongside students and bringing back classics like Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” on a classroom […]
wymt.com
Ribbon cutting held for Harlan Independent school renovations
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan Independent Schools are celebrating the next phase of their renovation process being complete. On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting was held at the school’s newly renovated cafeteria with local and school officials. Superintendent Charles Morton said, “All of the things that we have done have...
