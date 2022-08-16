Read full article on original website
For kids with kidney disease, pediatric expertise is key — but not always close by
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Jaxon Green, 6, was diagnosed with kidney disease the day he was born. His illness meant that for years his life would depend on daily dialysis. And because his family lives in Tamaqua, a rural Pennsylvania town, his diagnosis also meant taking frequent two-hour trips to Philadelphia to see the closest pediatric nephrologist — even though an adult dialysis center was just five minutes from their home.
Is Chocolate Milk Good For You?
Chocolate milk has long been considered a favorite childhood drink due to its sweet and chocolatey flavor. But is this age-old beverage actually good for you?
