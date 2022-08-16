ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Fox17

MDHHS: E. coli cases in Michigan grow to 43, more than half linked to Wendy's

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says E. coli O157 cases have risen to 43 in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us E. coli was detected in 17 counties this season: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.
99.1 WFMK

18 Michigan Counties at High COVID-19 Level

There are 83 counties in the state of Michigan. Out of those 83 counties, 18 of them are at high COVID-19 risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses certain calculations when it comes to determining COVID risk at a county level. I always read up on this because...
UpNorthLive.com

Officials react to Michigan abortion ruling

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan government officials have issued statements after Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham has granted a preliminary injunction that blocks county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Prior story: Judge grants injunction blocking Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the...
Tv20detroit.com

CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community

(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week. The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.
WOOD TV8

Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
wcsx.com

Faygo Bringing Back a Michigan Favorite After 15 Years

There’s not much that screams “Michigan” as much as good ol’ Faygo. Now, Faygo is bringing back a certain soda flavor that hasn’t been available in Michigan for 15 years. If you miss the sweet, fruity taste of Jazzin’ Bluesberry Faygo, then I have some...
MLive

4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison

BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
BARAGA, MI
WILX-TV

Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MICHIGAN STATE

