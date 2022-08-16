Read full article on original website
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Reports E. coli Outbreak. More Than Half of the People Ate at Wendy's.
Michigan reports an outbreak of the bacteria E. coli around the state including in Metro Detroit. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday confirmed 43 cases, with more than 55 percent of the people having eaten at a Wendy's. Of the total number infected, 56 percent were hospitalized.
Fox17
LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says E. coli O157 cases have risen to 43 in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us E. coli was detected in 17 counties this season: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.
abc12.com
18 Michigan Counties at High COVID-19 Level
There are 83 counties in the state of Michigan. Out of those 83 counties, 18 of them are at high COVID-19 risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses certain calculations when it comes to determining COVID risk at a county level. I always read up on this because...
Detroit News
More Michigan kids kept in emergency rooms due to overloaded psychiatric system
The head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services admitted Wednesday that the story about two boys who spent weeks in a Macomb County emergency room this summer waiting for a foster care placement highlights a "very pervasive" problem plaguing the state's health and child welfare systems. There...
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
UpNorthLive.com
Officials react to Michigan abortion ruling
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan government officials have issued statements after Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham has granted a preliminary injunction that blocks county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Prior story: Judge grants injunction blocking Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the...
Tv20detroit.com
CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community
(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week. The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.
ClickOnDetroit.com
“Am I vaccinated for polio?” How Michigan residents can lookup their immunization records
When news about polio cases popping up in New York broke, I immediately texted my mother. “Of course,” she said. But I wasn’t sold. It was decades ago, how could she be so sure?! I can’t even remember what I ate for lunch today, and I just ate lunch.
Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Beaumont's Woes Prove CEO Tina Freese Decker Unfit to Run Michigan’s Biggest Hospital System
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. If there was an annual award for the healthcare industry’s biggest chump, I defy anyone to propose a more worthy recipient than Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health. Six months...
Beware of ticks: Macomb County Health Department warning residents of risk for Lyme disease
Summer may be drawing to a close soon, but health officials in Macomb County are reminding residents that ticks remain active in the county and across Michigan and residents should beware of Lyme disease.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
9 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are nine Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
wcsx.com
Faygo Bringing Back a Michigan Favorite After 15 Years
There’s not much that screams “Michigan” as much as good ol’ Faygo. Now, Faygo is bringing back a certain soda flavor that hasn’t been available in Michigan for 15 years. If you miss the sweet, fruity taste of Jazzin’ Bluesberry Faygo, then I have some...
CDC investigating E. coli outbreak as Michigan officials look into 98 cases
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections.
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
WILX-TV
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
