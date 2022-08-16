ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Planning to use your startup equity as collateral? Good luck

Financial institutions struggle to evaluate startup employees, as private company equity traditionally isn’t considered an asset you can underwrite. Since it’s not liquid, banks don’t want to use it as collateral. They sometimes make exceptions for high-net-worth individuals or founders when they want to build a long-term relationship, but the majority of the startup community lacks any way of achieving private equity liquidity.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Tiger Global, YC back Rebill’s subscription payment platform for Latin America

The funding announcement includes $600,000 from a pre-seed tranche. The $3 million seed round was led by Tiger Global Management and included Y Combinator, Soma Capital, SV Angel and a group of angel investors, including Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. CEO Nahuel Candia got the initial...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Go mining for opportunity at TC Sessions: Crypto

Time-sensitive tip: Secure significant savings with special launch pricing on passes and exhibitor packages. Supplies are limited, so go buy your pass or package now — before they’re gone for good and prices go up. Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

John Carmack’s AGI startup raises $20M from Sequoia, Nat Friedman, Patrick Collison and others

Carmack said Friday his new artificial general intelligence startup, called Keen Technologies (perhaps a reference to id’s “Commander Keen“), has raised $20 million in a financing round from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Cue founder Daniel Gross. Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison, Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, and storied venture fund Sequoia are among those investing in the round, he said.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Rabois
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Why do startup valuations go down when interest rates go up?

But what is the actual connection between interest rates, startup capital and valuations?. Following Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), the Fed is increasing interest rates to “cool the economy” and prevent a further rise in inflation. Despite the focus on interest rates, it is the second aspect — inflation...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit History#Stealth#Credit Card#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Founders Fund#Afore Capital Xfund
TechCrunch

Just Eat Takeaway sells stake in Brazil’s iFood for up to $1.8B

The initial deal will amount to €1.5 billion in cash, plus another €300 million depending on the performance of iFood over the next 12 months. News of the pending deal sent Just Eat Takeaway’s shares soaring 25% to more than €21 in early trading on the Dutch Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Wayfair to lay off 5% of its workforce, or nearly 900 employees

The layoffs represent close to 5% of the company’s global workforce and 10% of its corporate team, according to SEC filings, with 400 jobs being cut in Boston at the company’s HQ. “We were seeing the tailwinds of the pandemic accelerate the adoption of e-commerce shopping, and I...
BOSTON, MA
TechCrunch

Safeheron secures $7M to make private keys safer for crypto wallets

That’s why entrepreneurs, infused with venture capital, are racing to make crypto applications more secure. One of them is Singapore-based Safeheron, which recently raised $7 million in a pre-Series A funding round. Safeheron’s goal is to make private keys safer. Private keys, critical to decentralized crypto apps, let individuals...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Fintech
Country
Philippines
TechCrunch

Law Commission proposes revolutionary rules for ownership of crypto tokens and NFTs

These potentially revolutionary changes appear in an innocuous-looking, if lengthy, consultation paper titled “Digital Assets: Consultation paper,” published by The Law Commission of England and Wales, the public body for reform of the law in the U.K. What this document proposes is that digital assets are recognized as...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Google brings its Workspace Individual plan to one-person businesses in Europe

Workspace is Google’s productivity and collaboration software suite formerly known as G Suite, constituting Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, Tasks, Forms, among other key applications. While many of these apps are available for free individually, Google monetizes the products by charging businesses to access additional features and integrations. With Google...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Andreessen, Atlantico, MAYA Capital add some dough to Fudo’s restaurant tech recipe

Startups, like Fudo, stepped up with technology to get restaurants back on their feet. In Fudo’s case, the Argentina-based company offers a web-based restaurant operating system and point-of-sale software that brings together a restaurant’s operations into a centralized “hub.” Now they can take orders, set up tables, manage deliveries, see purchases, control inventory and get detailed analytics on all of that in real time.
RESTAURANTS
TechCrunch

Sofy raises cash to grow its no-code mobile app testing platform

Sofy was co-launched in 2016 by Hamid, Hyder Ali and Usman Zubair. Prior to it, Syed was an engineering leader at Microsoft for nearly two decades. Ali also spent the bulk of his career at Microsoft, while Zubair — another Microsoft veteran — has several startups under his belt besides Sofy, including Enfoundery, a tech consultancy for entrepreneurs.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy