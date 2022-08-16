Read full article on original website
Planning to use your startup equity as collateral? Good luck
Financial institutions struggle to evaluate startup employees, as private company equity traditionally isn’t considered an asset you can underwrite. Since it’s not liquid, banks don’t want to use it as collateral. They sometimes make exceptions for high-net-worth individuals or founders when they want to build a long-term relationship, but the majority of the startup community lacks any way of achieving private equity liquidity.
Tiger Global, YC back Rebill’s subscription payment platform for Latin America
The funding announcement includes $600,000 from a pre-seed tranche. The $3 million seed round was led by Tiger Global Management and included Y Combinator, Soma Capital, SV Angel and a group of angel investors, including Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. CEO Nahuel Candia got the initial...
Go mining for opportunity at TC Sessions: Crypto
Time-sensitive tip: Secure significant savings with special launch pricing on passes and exhibitor packages. Supplies are limited, so go buy your pass or package now — before they’re gone for good and prices go up. Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other...
John Carmack’s AGI startup raises $20M from Sequoia, Nat Friedman, Patrick Collison and others
Carmack said Friday his new artificial general intelligence startup, called Keen Technologies (perhaps a reference to id’s “Commander Keen“), has raised $20 million in a financing round from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Cue founder Daniel Gross. Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison, Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, and storied venture fund Sequoia are among those investing in the round, he said.
Microtraction hits $15M first close on its second fund for pre-seed investment in African startups
Microtraction Community Limited seeks to write first checks of $100,000 for 7% into early-stage African startups with an option for a “quick top-up” of up to $350,000, “as long as they are not more than 25% of the company’s next official fundraising round,” the firm noted in its statement.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Why do startup valuations go down when interest rates go up?
But what is the actual connection between interest rates, startup capital and valuations?. Following Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), the Fed is increasing interest rates to “cool the economy” and prevent a further rise in inflation. Despite the focus on interest rates, it is the second aspect — inflation...
Tech veterans Nilekani and Aggarwal’s India venture raises $227 million second fund
The fund plans to deploy the capital by investing in four to five startups each year. Fundamentum, which typically backs startups in the Series B stage and beyond, will look to lead or co-lead $25 million to $40 million rounds, Aggarwal told TechCrunch in an interview. Nilekani, co-founder of IT...
Just Eat Takeaway sells stake in Brazil’s iFood for up to $1.8B
The initial deal will amount to €1.5 billion in cash, plus another €300 million depending on the performance of iFood over the next 12 months. News of the pending deal sent Just Eat Takeaway’s shares soaring 25% to more than €21 in early trading on the Dutch Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange.
Nigerian B2B e-commerce platform Omnibiz raises millions to gain and retain retail customers
One of the players TechCrunch has featured in this space within the past year is Omnibiz, a Lagos-based B2B e-commerce and retail platform that connects fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) manufacturers to retailers by digitizing the supply chain stakeholders. Deepanker Rustagi founded the company in 2019 after years of running the now-defunct VConnect.
Wayfair to lay off 5% of its workforce, or nearly 900 employees
The layoffs represent close to 5% of the company’s global workforce and 10% of its corporate team, according to SEC filings, with 400 jobs being cut in Boston at the company’s HQ. “We were seeing the tailwinds of the pandemic accelerate the adoption of e-commerce shopping, and I...
Safeheron secures $7M to make private keys safer for crypto wallets
That’s why entrepreneurs, infused with venture capital, are racing to make crypto applications more secure. One of them is Singapore-based Safeheron, which recently raised $7 million in a pre-Series A funding round. Safeheron’s goal is to make private keys safer. Private keys, critical to decentralized crypto apps, let individuals...
Indian fintech Uni to suspend card services amid central bank’s guidelines
“This means your card will be inactive for now. We are working with our banking partners to resume the card services as soon as possible and will keep you posted. However, there will be no change to your billing and repayments,” wrote the startup, which is valued at $350 million, in the notice.
Law Commission proposes revolutionary rules for ownership of crypto tokens and NFTs
These potentially revolutionary changes appear in an innocuous-looking, if lengthy, consultation paper titled “Digital Assets: Consultation paper,” published by The Law Commission of England and Wales, the public body for reform of the law in the U.K. What this document proposes is that digital assets are recognized as...
Google brings its Workspace Individual plan to one-person businesses in Europe
Workspace is Google’s productivity and collaboration software suite formerly known as G Suite, constituting Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, Tasks, Forms, among other key applications. While many of these apps are available for free individually, Google monetizes the products by charging businesses to access additional features and integrations. With Google...
German startups could use more venture capital, but Germany’s government has a plan
Reading recently about Germany’s €30 billion plan for its startups, I was intrigued. Did the country start to envy La French Tech? Is it hoping to rival post-Brexit U.K.? Perhaps both, but it also has a national goal — making sure that profits from homegrown successes stay home. Let’s explore. — Anna.
Andreessen, Atlantico, MAYA Capital add some dough to Fudo’s restaurant tech recipe
Startups, like Fudo, stepped up with technology to get restaurants back on their feet. In Fudo’s case, the Argentina-based company offers a web-based restaurant operating system and point-of-sale software that brings together a restaurant’s operations into a centralized “hub.” Now they can take orders, set up tables, manage deliveries, see purchases, control inventory and get detailed analytics on all of that in real time.
Sofy raises cash to grow its no-code mobile app testing platform
Sofy was co-launched in 2016 by Hamid, Hyder Ali and Usman Zubair. Prior to it, Syed was an engineering leader at Microsoft for nearly two decades. Ali also spent the bulk of his career at Microsoft, while Zubair — another Microsoft veteran — has several startups under his belt besides Sofy, including Enfoundery, a tech consultancy for entrepreneurs.
Daily Crunch: Ending a 4-year partnership, DoorDash will stop delivering Walmart groceries next month
If you’re following the ups and downs of the crypto industry, you won’t want to miss this Twitter Space on Monday at 12:00 p.m. PDT/3:00 p.m. EDT. Senior crypto reporter Anita will be speaking with Sam Rosenblum and Breck Stodghill about where they’re seeing the most exciting opportunities among early-stage web3 companies.
Paris-based Koolboks closes $2.5M seed round to scale solar refrigeration across Africa
Companies such as Koolboks are providing an alternative by creating a solution that can generate refrigeration without power. The sustainable cooling company, which offers accessible cold storage solutions to businesses across Africa, has raised $2.5 million in seed funding. Nigeria-based growth equity fund Aruwa Capital Management led the round with...
