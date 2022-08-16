Padres pregame: Drury sits for first time as Myers mans first against Marlins

The Padres’ new bats weren’t going to play every game.

With this month’s trade deadline action lengthening both the lineup and the bench, the Padres will sit Brandon Drury in favor of Wil Myers for Tuesday’s matchup in Miami.

First pitch is at 3:40 p.m.

Drury has three homers and 13 RBIs in 12 games with the Padres but still has just a .200 average, a .260 on-base percentage and no history with Marlins rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera.

The switch-hitting Josh Bell is off to a far worse start to his Padres tenure (.140/.288/.163) but he at least has a two-run homer during his six at-bats against Cabrera.

Myers has started only one game since Aug. 8, going 3-for-4 with a double Sunday. He also came off the bench with a double Friday and singled off the bench in Monday’s loss.

Myers will at fifth and make his fifth start at first base since coming off the injured list Aug. 1, pushing Bell to DH.

Right fielder Juan Soto is riding a 20-game on-base streak in which he’s hitting .292/.483/.492 with two homers and six RBIs. Soto went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday’s loss, which dropped the Padres back into the No. 6 wild-card spot and 6½ games behind a Braves team that has won seven in a row to put a vice grip on the No. 4 seed and home-field advantage in the wild-card round.

Braves | 71-46 | +6.5

Phillies | 64-51 | +.5

Padres | 65-53 | --

Brewers | 61-53 | -2

Giants | 58-57 | -5.5

Here is how the Marlins, who have not scored more than three runs in 16 straight games, will line up:

Tuesday's pitching matchup

Padres LHP Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.76 ERA)

He has allowed at least two earned runs in 10 straight starts (6.48 ERA) and has pitched six innings or more in five games in that stretch. Manaea lost to the Marlins in May, striking out eight and allowing three runs in six innings in his only career start against Miami.

Here is how he's fared in his career against current Marlins:

(Baseball-reference.com)

Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (3-1, 2.05 ERA)

The 24-year-old rookie has struck out 14 over 10 2/3 scoreless innings in two starts since returning from elbow tendinitis. Opponents have a .144/.280/.233 batting line in Cabrera’s five starts this year. This is his first career appearance against the Padres.

Only Soto and Bell, NL East players until this month’s trade, have history with Cabrera:

1B Josh Bell (1-for-6, HR, 2 RBIs)

RF Juan Soto (0-for-4, BB)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .