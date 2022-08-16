Offset Teases Baby Keem Collaboration Ahead Of New Second Solo Album

Photo: Getty Images

Offset has been scheming on his upcoming solo project for quite some time. After previously teasing a collaboration with Moneybagg Yo , the Atlanta rapper is sharing some new information about his second solo LP.



On Tuesday, August 16, Offset took to Instagram to post a video of himself talking about the project. In the video, 'Set revealed that he "ain't playing no games" with his next body of work. He explained its full of hits and smashes with options for the ladies as well. Prior to posting the video, Offset also shared a preview of his new single "54321" and disclosed that it's produced by Baby Keem .



WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT

“Album is full of hits and full of smashes,” Offset said in the video. “Y’all gonna see how I’m coming. I’m coming crazy in all aspects of rapping. I ain’t playing no games. I got s**t for the girls too. I made sure I touched on some s**t for the girls.”



Much like Quavo and Takeoff , Offset also did not mention anything about his Migos brethren, who are also prepping to release a new project as a duo. In their first sit-down interview with the Rap Radar Podcast , Unc & Phew discussed their creative process in the studio without mentioning 'Set.



Neither rapper has confirmed the status of Migos since break-up rumors began circulating earlier this year. Quavo, Offset and his wife Cardi B all unfollowed each other at the end of the spring and even cancelled their sole headlining performance at Governors Ball. While Offset is focused on his next project, Quavo and Takeoff are preparing to headline their first performance as Migos without their third member . Check out the preview of Offset's new single below.

