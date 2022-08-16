ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Camp Report: Lamar Jackson Throws Another Strike, First Cuts

By Todd Karpovich
 4 days ago

Lamar Jackson threw another bomb at the Ravens' 16th training camp practice as they geared up for the second game against Arizona. ... Roster trimmed.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson threw another bomb at the Ravens' 16th training camp practice as they geared up for the second preseason game against Arizona.

This time, Jackson threw a 70-yard pass to Devin Duvernay who got behind his defender. It was the second straight day Duvenay caught a long ball.

Fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman had a couple of uncharacteristic drops but also managed to haul in a long pass.

Clark Has Solid Practice

Safety Chuck Clark is quietly having one of the better training camp performances. He rarely gets caught out of position and did a solid job matching up against tight end Mark Andrews on Tuesday, winning several battles.

Injury Update

Rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele walked off the field just over an hour into practice. He did not return to the field, so the situation is something to monitor. Faalele has played well throughout camp.

First Cuts

The Ravens had to cut their roster to 85 players by 4 p.m. on Aug. 16, which meant four moves. The team parted ways with running back Corey Clement, defensive back Robert Jackson, and quarterback Brett Hundley. Outside linebacker Trent Harris was placed on IR.

Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown will play most of the final two preseason games. The Ravens and Jackson were non-committal over whether he will play at all.

Not Practicing

The Ravens that did not practice were: running back Gus Edwards, wide receivers James Proche and Tylan Wallace; tight end Nick Boyle and Charlie Kolar; center Tyler Linderbaum, left tackle Ronnie Stanley; and linebackers Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo, and Trent Harris

jerry j
4d ago

what do you expect they can't touch him that's like having a catch with your kid out back in the backyard

Related
Yardbarker

Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens

Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
MONTCO.Today

NFL QB Who Did His Part to Help the Baltimore Ravens Feather Their Nest Now Resides in Schwenksville

Josh WoodrumImage via Liberty University at YouTube. In his current career as a golf club master fitter/building supply sales associate, Schwenksville resident Josh Woodrum will sometimes get an overly long eyeball from a stranger. The starer, universally a football fan, will then ask, “Weren’t you once a Baltimore Raven?” The source of Woodrum’s affirmative answer was on the roster of Jamison Hensley’s ESPN report.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
FanSided

Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday

This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?

The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
