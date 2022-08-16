Ravens Camp Report: Lamar Jackson Throws Another Strike, First Cuts

Lamar Jackson threw another bomb at the Ravens' 16th training camp practice as they geared up for the second game against Arizona. ... Roster trimmed.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson threw another bomb at the Ravens' 16th training camp practice as they geared up for the second preseason game against Arizona.

This time, Jackson threw a 70-yard pass to Devin Duvernay who got behind his defender. It was the second straight day Duvenay caught a long ball.

Fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman had a couple of uncharacteristic drops but also managed to haul in a long pass.

Clark Has Solid Practice

Safety Chuck Clark is quietly having one of the better training camp performances. He rarely gets caught out of position and did a solid job matching up against tight end Mark Andrews on Tuesday, winning several battles.

Injury Update

Rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele walked off the field just over an hour into practice. He did not return to the field, so the situation is something to monitor. Faalele has played well throughout camp.

First Cuts

The Ravens had to cut their roster to 85 players by 4 p.m. on Aug. 16, which meant four moves. The team parted ways with running back Corey Clement, defensive back Robert Jackson, and quarterback Brett Hundley. Outside linebacker Trent Harris was placed on IR.

Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown will play most of the final two preseason games. The Ravens and Jackson were non-committal over whether he will play at all.

Not Practicing

The Ravens that did not practice were: running back Gus Edwards, wide receivers James Proche and Tylan Wallace; tight end Nick Boyle and Charlie Kolar; center Tyler Linderbaum, left tackle Ronnie Stanley; and linebackers Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo, and Trent Harris