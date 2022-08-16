ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Election turnout in Key Biscayne about 14% with one week to go

By Tony Winton
Key Biscayne Independent
Key Biscayne Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRlFT_0hJaY0ky00

With a week to go before Key Biscayne’s first mayoral primary in decades, about one in ten of Key Biscayne’s 8,015 eligible voters have cast ballots so far.

Join Our Mailing List

While the number may seem low, it’s actually much higher than the Miami-Dade County average of under 9%. Turnout in primary elections is typically low, even though the mayor’s race, the school board, and judicial elections are nonpartisan and all registered voters can cast ballots for those contests.

The record turnout in Miami-Dade for a gubernatorial primary year was 21% in 2018, said Elections Department spokeswoman Suzy Trutie. Key Biscayne is the only Miami-Dade municipality holding a mayoral primary. Fausto Gomez, Joe Rasco, and Katie Petros are each hoping to advance to the November election.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, some 1,121 Key Biscayne voters had cast ballots, with 954 people voting by mail and 167 voting at early voting sites. Countywide, Democratic voters appear to have been more engaged than Republicans or independents.

“Traditionally, the last week of early voting is when we see a spike in numbers,” Trutie said, as she urged voters to get to the polls. “Local elections affect your life,” she said.

Invest in Local News for Your Town. Your Gift is tax-deductible

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Democratic candidates running for Congressional District 23

MIAMI - It's a new look for US Congressional District 23, as it now stretches up the coast from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton and covers much of North Broward and South Palm Beach. On the Democratic side, it's a crowded primary field with 6 candidates.Allen Ellison is a cosmetologist who lives outside the district in Sebring, but says he plans to move here. "I'm the only candidate that simply do not take money from special interest groups or pacs," he said.His main issues include affordable housing, increasing disability benefits, protecting social security and women's rights. He wants to use his experience to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

18-year-old Broward School Board candidate asks opponent to ‘immediately suspend’ campaign

Fewer than 24 hours after a scathing grand jury report recommended the dismissal of four current Broward County School Board members, the 18-year-old opponent of one of those School Board members pounced. Raymond Adderly III, a political science major at Florida Atlantic University, asked his District 8 opponent in next week’s election, Donna Korn, to suspend her campaign. “Today, our campaign ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

Gov. DeSantis announces arrest of 20 people charged for voter fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrest of 20 individuals arrested for voter fraud Thursday afternoon at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. He was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, acting commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After outcry, Broward goes back to wallet-sized voter registration cards

The Broward Supervisor of Elections is remailing newly sized voter registration cards after complaints from the public that their supersized cards no longer fit in a wallet. “We accept feedback here,” quipped Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor. “There was a lot of people,” he acknowledged of the unhappy voters who contacted his office. “I didn’t realize how many folks were eager to have ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Biscayne, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Elections
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
City
Key Biscayne, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
Palm Beach Daily News

Here's a guide to the Democratic candidates running for late Alcee Hastings seat

The fight for the 20th congressional district primary Aug. 23 includes three Democrats with vast political records and an unopposed Republican candidate, and all of them are targeting a famously blue seat once held by a longtime congressman of three decades.  The 20th congressional district is made up of western portions of Palm Beach County and Broward...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Grand jury recommends DeSantis remove 4 Broward school board members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A state grand jury released a report on Friday recommending that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove four sitting Broward County Public Schools board members. The school board members — Ann Murray, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson, and Patricia Good — face accusations of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence.” Florida Sen. Rosalind Osgood, the former chair of the school board, is also facing accusations.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Early Voting#The School Board#Elections Department#Democratic#Republicans#Local News
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup

(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
pointpubs.com

Farewell Festival Flea Market

The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died

MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

FLIXBUS ADDS MORE STOPS IN BIG PINE KEY & KEY LARGO

FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, is adding new service to its growing Florida network and boosting its existing lines with the addition of intercity bus service to Big Pine Key and Key Largo with service kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11. FlixBus’ line allows passengers to travel...
KEY LARGO, FL
NBC Miami

Controversial Bridge Between Hialeah, Miami Lakes Officially Opens

The long awaited Northwest 170th Street bridge is officially open. There had been much debate over the bridge, which crosses Interstate 75 and connects Hialeah and Miami Lakes, but after much deliberation Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, the council for the City of Hialeah and representatives from Miami-Dade County, it opened.
HIALEAH, FL
Miami New Times

Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse

In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center

The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
MIAMI, FL
Key Biscayne Independent

Key Biscayne Independent

Key Biscayne, FL
150
Followers
59
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key Biscayne Independent is a nonprofit, independent community news organization focused on government accountability, the Biscayne Bay environment, and island life. We focus on Key Biscayne and nearby areas of Miami.

 https://kbindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy