ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

New coach, new facility have Florida eyeing better results

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNjJO_0hJaXZHh00

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Billy Napier’s methodical, multifaceted approach to returning Florida to national prominence might actually be on a fast track.

Napier’s recruiting prowess has been on display the last two months, culminating with the Gators’ 2023 class breaking into the top 10 in national rankings by Rivals and 247 Sports. The latest bump coincided with Florida opening an $85 million facility that was years in the making and should help get the program back on level footing with the Southeastern Conference heavyweights.

It’s progress, no doubt.

The key now is preventing it from becoming one step forward, two steps back once the season begins. The Gators open with seventh-ranked Utah in Gainesville on Sept. 3, followed by a visit from No. 20 Kentucky. It’s the first time since 1982 that Florida starts with back-to-back ranked opponents.

Coming off a 6-7 season that included the firing of coach Dan Mullen in November, Florida begins the Napier Era outside The Associated Press College Football Poll for the fourth time in the last decade — a clear sign of how far Florida has fallen in recent years.

A former assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama and the head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette the last four years, Napier is tasked with the latest rebuild. The Gators are confident he’ll do better than predecessors Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen.

“When your standards and expectations are much higher than anyone on the outside could have for you, I think that gives you an opportunity,” Napier said.

Napier’s state-of-the-art facility should help. Not only will it provide a much-needed recruiting tool, it should streamline the program’s day-to-day operations and improve time management.

Football players and fellow Florida student-athletes will share a portion of the 142,000-square-foot facility, which includes dining options, lounge areas, a resort-style swimming pool, a large hot tub, a basketball court, a barber shop, a virtual reality simulator, a recording studio, a game room and a golf center.

The rest of the Heavener Training Center is reserved for the football program. Players and coaches will have access to a 13,000-square-foot weight room and training area, a locker room featuring personalized stalls that cost roughly $5,000 each, a 20-table training room and dozens of staff offices.

“They did this thing the right way,” Napier said. “You’re talking about every bell and whistle.”

While the payoff likely will come down the road, the facility should have little effect on this year’s team. Florida is replacing more than 30 players from 2021, with most of them leaving for the NFL or opportunities elsewhere.

Dynamic quarterback Anthony Richardson seemingly has untapped potential — one website projects him as a top-10 NFL draft pick in 2023 — but he also has one career start and finished last season with six touchdown passes and five interceptions while playing behind Emory Jones.

Bigger question marks: Can Richardson stay healthy and how good is his supporting cast? Consider this: Florida’s best offensive lineman appears to be Louisiana-Lafayette transfer O’Cyrus Torrence; Florida’s best running back appears to be Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Montrell Johnson; and Florida’s best receiver appears to be Arizona State transfer Ricky Pearsall.

So Napier has work to do. But at least he will get to do it in style, with the new building being the centerpiece of Florida’s current makeover.

“You’re losing any and every excuse because that whole building is really impressive head to toe,” said strength and conditioning coordinator Mark Hocke, whose resume includes stops at SEC stalwarts Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. “That’s going to get us in the ballpark or conversations to where that can be the premier facility in college football. And at the end of the day, if you want to be the best, that’s what your resources need to be, too.”

AT STAKE

No Florida coach since Charley Pell in 1979 has lost his debut game. The Gators fell 14-10 to 13th-ranked Houston to start that season and finished 0-10-1, the school’s last winless season. Galen Hall (1984), Steve Spurrier (1990), Ron Zook (2002), Urban Meyer (2005), Will Muschamp (2011), Jim McElwain (2015) and Dan Mullen (2018) each won openers.

Napier, however, is the first to start with a ranked opponent.

NEED FOR PLAYMAKERS

Florida is returning players who scored 14 of the team’s 53 touchdowns a year ago. Quarterback Anthony Richardson and receiver Justin Shorter top the list with three apiece.

ODDSMAKERS SAY

The over/under on Florida’s win total in 2022 is 7, according to FanDuel Sports. The Gators’ schedule includes conference games against Tennessee, Missouri, LSU, No. 3 Georgia, sixth-ranked Texas A&M, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, as well as a trip to rival Florida State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
South Carolina State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

Alabama football’s biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Bryce Young

The Alabama football program could not repeat its dominant SEC Championship game performance against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CPF title game. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide ended up losing 33-18 and the hopes of another national trophy were over at the time. Fast forward to the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide are once […] The post Alabama football’s biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Bryce Young appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Jim Mcelwain
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Galen Hall
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Will Muschamp
The Associated Press

Mother is the 3rd person to die after Missouri home exploded

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — A young mother is the third member of her family to die in a gas explosion at her Missouri home, authorities said Friday. Myranda Gale Golden, 22, was hurt Monday when her home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames. She was taken to a burn unit in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 130 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Memphis. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said in a news release that it was notified Friday that she had died. She was the mother of a 3-year-old who died Thursday and her significant other, Corey Coleman, died in the immediate aftermath of the blast.
WYATT, MO
WKRG

FNFF Fan cam: Battle of Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Blount High School football fans got loud during the first week of Friday Night Football. Vigor won 7-0 over Blount. The student’s section was filled with purple in support of the Leopards. What a great way to kick off the first Friday Night Football of the year.
PRICHARD, AL
247Sports

South Carolina aiming for historic recruiting class

South Carolina landed a pledge from another top recruiting target Thursday in Camden (SC) High Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. His verbal sees the Gamecocks rise to No. 17 in the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings. Second-year coach Shane Beamer and his staff aim to finish in the Top25 for a second-straight...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Gators#Napier Era#Louisiana Lafayette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top-50 2024 EDGE prospect sets another Florida visit

With the commitment of Myles Graham to the Gators earlier this month, other 2024 recruits are beginning to take notice and schedule visits to Gainesville. KingJoseph Edwards recently told On3 that he will be in attendance for the Gators highly-anticipated October 15 matchup against the LSU Tigers. Edwards, who took a visit to Gainesville back in June, was recently offered a scholarship by head coach Billy Napier and defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who is spearheading his recruitment.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida's backup quarterback undergoes thumb surgery

According to Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Gators backup quarterback Jack Miller has undergone surgery for an injury suffered on his right thumb. The injury does not seem to impact who will start against Utah in the Orange and Blue’s season opener but it is a massive blow to the quarterback room. Anthony Richardson has been the consensus favorite to be the starter, and while Billy Napier and his staff have yet to officially name a starter, it was assumed that the redshirt sophomore would win the job over Miller.
GAINESVILLE, FL
NBC News

Florida, Florida, Florida: Democrats fight to take on Gov. DeSantis

Florida’s upcoming primary, one of the last major contests of the primary season, will test questions about how Democrats will challenge incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R). Meanwhile, former President Trump keeps the attention away from arguments the GOP would like to make against Democrats in Washington. Aug. 19, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

For Florida gymnasts like Charlotte Booth, U.S. Championships feel ‘at home and comfortable’

TAMPA — Charlotte Booth noticed a change as she progressed through her gymnastics career. She grew up with role models in the sport, advancing through the various levels at Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics Academy in Clermont and training with the former Olympian (now Brandy Johnson-Scharpf) herself. But as Booth got older, younger gymnasts started coming up to her. Some asked for a photo. Others just wanted a hug.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy