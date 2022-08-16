ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

WR Golladay has yet to step up in second year with Giants

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kenny Golladay had a dismal first season with the New York Giants after signing a $72 million contract, and there haven’t been many signs the second year is going to be any better.

Golladay is under the microscope after catching 37 passes for 521 yards and no touchdowns in his first season with the Giants.

Granted, it was a 4-13 season in which the offense struggled and Golladay dealt with nagging hamstring, knee and rib problems.

The hope was the offense would improve with head coach Brian Daboll running the team after four years as Buffalo’s coordinator and Golladay would be healthy and revert to the Pro Bowl wide out who caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 TDs in 2019. He was limited to five games in 2020 by a hip injury.

Golladay won’t talk about the importance of this season, saying it’s important for everyone.

“We’ve got new coaches and a new offense; I think everyone is going to probably come into this season with a little chip on their shoulder,” Golladay said Tuesday. “Even from the coaching standpoint, everyone is going to come in with that edge to try and meet the expectations.”

Since training camp opened, Golladay has not had many days where he looks like a No. 1 receiver. Third-year pro Collin Johnson has had the most productive days. He had seven catches for 82 yards in the 23-21 preseason win over the Patriots on Thursday.

Golladay caught one pass for 6 yards. He also failed to catch a pass from Daniel Jones that was a touch low on a slant near the goal line on the opening drive.

“At the end of the day I have to make the play,” Golladay said.

His other target was a deep sideline throw in which he was well covered.

Golladay has been covered many times by top cornerback Adoree Jackson in practice so the competition has been keen. Jackson made a play that caused Golladay to lose a ball after he went down to get it. The result so annoyed the six-year veteran, he took the ball and fired it away.

“So, yeah, I was (annoyed) because it would’ve been a big completion for us,” Golladay said.

Jackson said facing the 6-foot-4 Golladay is a challenge for any defensive back.

“We are going to go out there and compete every day. That’s what we look forward to and appreciate the most from KG,” Jackson said. “He gave us great looks — a big sized-receiver going out there, a good catch radius. It makes us have to work on our tangibles, what we do well and trying to figure out how to compete and play.”

The hope for the Giants is Golladay starts making plays again. New York needs him to do that. He cannot be cut or else it would create $36 million in dead cap space and more than $14 million in a salary cap deficit.

NOTES: The Giants are adding former running backs Joe Morris, Ottis Anderson and Rodney Hampton and defensive end Leonard Marshall to their Ring of Honor inside MetLife Stadium. Co-owner John Mara introduced them to the team after practice Tuesday. Also being added are Ronnie Barnes, who has been member of the team’s medical staff for 47 years. Two players will be added posthumously — defensive back Jimmy Patton and halfback/receiver Kyle Rote. ...The Giants waived TE Jeremiah Hall and DB Gavin Heslop. WR Austin Proehl was waived-injured.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL’s 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule

Sunday Nights are for football (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) "Sunday Night Football" has become iconic much in the way "Monday Night Football" was for decades. Now, Sunday is the place to be. What teams will have spots in the spotlight in 2022? Let's take a look ...NFL Week 1 Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Thursday: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Sunday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas CowboysNFL Week 2 Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK Chicago Bears at Green Bay PackersNFL Week 3 Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports San Francisco 49ers at Denver BroncosNFL Week 4 Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFL Week 5...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

