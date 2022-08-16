ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Toledo Public Schools adds two new health centers

TOLEDO, Ohio — As students continue to head back to class, we are keeping a close eye on how schools plan to keep students healthy. Starting this school year, two new health clinics are being added in the Toledo Public School district, one at Start High School and the other at Bowsher High School. These clinics connect families directly to healthcare services.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

CCMI to hold 2nd annual Back-to-School Giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Charles Cole Ministries International, Inc. is holding it’s 2nd annual Back-to-School Book Bag and School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event will take place on Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grace Temple, The Church of Grace located at 2730 Fulton St.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Back to school: barbers offer $5-hair-cutes for local students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The first day of school is a big deal for students. Some local barbers want to make sure students feel good about themselves as they head back to the classroom. When it comes to a fade, buzz cuts, and tapers, Renaldo Taylor Bey is one of the...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

TARTA rolls out dynamic new fare system

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is a vital resource in the Toledo area for transportation to jobs, education and healthcare. TARTA has been transporting Toledoans in and around town for just over 50 years. With 32 local bus routes and approximately 3.5 million passengers each year, TARTA is a trusted and reliable source of mobility and independence in the Toledo community.
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
toledo.com

Wrong Way Corrigan visits Toledo

1938: Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan receives a rousing Northwest Ohio welcome when 10,000 people meet him at Toledo Municipal Airport (today called Toledo Executive Airport, renamed from Metcalf Field in 2010). For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Enrollment and employment event for Mercy Health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio and Mercy Health are holding an enrollment and hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 20. It’ll take place at Mercy College of Ohio, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All in one day, this event will give applicants the opportunity to enroll...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
WTOL 11

Washington Local elementary schools feature new safety details

TOLEDO, Ohio — School starts for Washington Local Schools students in a staggered manner beginning Thursday. The students stepping into the Shoreland and Silver Creek elementary schools will have new safety details awaiting them. Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said the schools should feel so safe, the only thing the kids...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

2022 Toledo Pride Guide: a full weekend of fun

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returns to the downtown area for its annual celebrations. The long-awaited festivities are finally here! Here's a quick Pride Guide to navigate you as you make your plans:. Friday. Toledo Pride – Kick-Off | Promenade Park | 6 p.m. Pride Month may be...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

This week's updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Residents in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin and Van Wert counties continue to be at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, while Putnam County remains under a ‘medium’ risk advisory, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were an estimated 18 new hospital admissions per 100,000...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End

TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
LIMA, OH

