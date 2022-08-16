Read full article on original website
Toledo Public Schools adds two new health centers
TOLEDO, Ohio — As students continue to head back to class, we are keeping a close eye on how schools plan to keep students healthy. Starting this school year, two new health clinics are being added in the Toledo Public School district, one at Start High School and the other at Bowsher High School. These clinics connect families directly to healthcare services.
13abc.com
CCMI to hold 2nd annual Back-to-School Giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Charles Cole Ministries International, Inc. is holding it’s 2nd annual Back-to-School Book Bag and School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event will take place on Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grace Temple, The Church of Grace located at 2730 Fulton St.
13abc.com
Back to school: barbers offer $5-hair-cutes for local students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The first day of school is a big deal for students. Some local barbers want to make sure students feel good about themselves as they head back to the classroom. When it comes to a fade, buzz cuts, and tapers, Renaldo Taylor Bey is one of the...
toledocitypaper.com
TARTA rolls out dynamic new fare system
The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is a vital resource in the Toledo area for transportation to jobs, education and healthcare. TARTA has been transporting Toledoans in and around town for just over 50 years. With 32 local bus routes and approximately 3.5 million passengers each year, TARTA is a trusted and reliable source of mobility and independence in the Toledo community.
toledo.com
Wrong Way Corrigan visits Toledo
1938: Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan receives a rousing Northwest Ohio welcome when 10,000 people meet him at Toledo Municipal Airport (today called Toledo Executive Airport, renamed from Metcalf Field in 2010). For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
13abc.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development to hold virtual public hearing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Communtiy Development is holding a virtual public hearing on this year’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report. The public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled as follows:. Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. Passcode: 663093. The CAPER...
13abc.com
Enrollment and employment event for Mercy Health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio and Mercy Health are holding an enrollment and hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 20. It’ll take place at Mercy College of Ohio, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All in one day, this event will give applicants the opportunity to enroll...
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
Are Ohioans eager to get back to work? Here are the latest unemployment rates
TOLEDO, Ohio — Job seekers like Deonte Moss are looking for their next chapter. "I write books, I'm an author but it doesn't pay the bills all the time so I need to make sure that I figure out what I need to do until my dream takes over," Moss said.
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
Washington Local elementary schools feature new safety details
TOLEDO, Ohio — School starts for Washington Local Schools students in a staggered manner beginning Thursday. The students stepping into the Shoreland and Silver Creek elementary schools will have new safety details awaiting them. Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said the schools should feel so safe, the only thing the kids...
2022 Toledo Pride Guide: a full weekend of fun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returns to the downtown area for its annual celebrations. The long-awaited festivities are finally here! Here's a quick Pride Guide to navigate you as you make your plans:. Friday. Toledo Pride – Kick-Off | Promenade Park | 6 p.m. Pride Month may be...
Neighbors hopeful for change in Lagrange corridor after violence interrupters announced to move in
TOLEDO, Ohio — After Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Save Our Community initiative's expansion with violence interrupters preparing to work in the Lagrange corridor, residents are hopeful their influence will lead to change. One Lagrange resident, Robin, said she is scared to be in her neighborhood and tries...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Residents in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin and Van Wert counties continue to be at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, while Putnam County remains under a ‘medium’ risk advisory, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were an estimated 18 new hospital admissions per 100,000...
Pemberville Free Fair celebrates 77 years with "Miles of Smiles"
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and what better way to end the summer than with the Pemberville Free Fair!. This is the 77th year for the fair in Pemberville. It offers a variety of activities for people of all ages. This...
UPDATE | Bellevue bathroom locks restored, school to seek 'alternative solutions'
BELLEVUE, Ohio — UPDATE: Bellevue High School principal Nate Artino announced in an email Friday morning that the high school will replace its bathroom stall locks, which administrators said were removed to prevent students from misusing bathroom stalls for purposes like vaping. According to Artino, school administrators decided to...
New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End
TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
sent-trib.com
Wendy's sued for E. coli in sandwich lettuce; BG woman hospitalized for 8 days
A Bowling Green woman is suing Wendy’s after she reportedly became seriously ill after eating tainted lettuce at the restaurant. Sara Boron filed a complaint late Friday in Wood County Common Pleas Court as the E. coli outbreak appears to be connected to romaine that was served on sandwiches at the fast food restaurant.
