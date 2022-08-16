ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown that left one man dead and another wounded. The Lehigh Valley coroner tells CBS3 a 28-year old man was shot just after 2 a.m. at 15th and Union Streets on Saturday.He was pronounced dead at the hospital.Allentown police tell CBS3 the second victim is in stable condition.Authorities say no arrests have been made.

