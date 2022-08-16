Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
13abc.com
CCMI to hold 2nd annual Back-to-School Giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Charles Cole Ministries International, Inc. is holding it’s 2nd annual Back-to-School Book Bag and School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event will take place on Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grace Temple, The Church of Grace located at 2730 Fulton St.
Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
Miles of Smiles for Pemberville Free Fair
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Pemberville's fair is one of the last free fairs in Ohio. This weekend at the Pemberville Free Fair, event board members are trying to host a Mile of Smiles, and they want your help. Parade Chair Todd Sheets said the goal is to have at least...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Toledo Pride Guide: a full weekend of fun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returns to the downtown area for its annual celebrations. The long-awaited festivities are finally here! Here's a quick Pride Guide to navigate you as you make your plans:. Friday. Toledo Pride – Kick-Off | Promenade Park | 6 p.m. Pride Month may be...
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 1
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Catch the highlights of Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday for week one in the videos below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
sent-trib.com
Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe
ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
sent-trib.com
Shank leads Bobcats to 35-0 win over Flyers
It was clear from the start Friday that Bowling Green senior quarterback Kadin Shank had gotten bigger and stronger since his junior year and believed in what he can do on the gridiron. Shank completed 9-of-15 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Bobcats to a season-opening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
toledo.com
Wrong Way Corrigan visits Toledo
1938: Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan receives a rousing Northwest Ohio welcome when 10,000 people meet him at Toledo Municipal Airport (today called Toledo Executive Airport, renamed from Metcalf Field in 2010). For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
toledocitypaper.com
Arnie’s returns to Toledo after 8 years
When Arnie’s closed in 2014, Toledo lost an establishment that epitomized the atmosphere of a classic neighborhood bar. But as the original location’s final owner, Singh Grewal knew Arnie’s closing was only a hiatus. “I would have always felt incomplete if I didn’t open Arnie’s back up,”...
Defiance, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Delta High School football team will have a game with Ayersville High School on August 19, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Canceled: Sunset Jazz and Art Festival returns to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The 16th Sunset Jazz and Art Festival will celebrate the legendary saxophonist Gene Parker, who is the event headliner. After a two-year hiatus, the annual event will be held Sunday. “This year we are featuring Gene Parker. He will be playing with all of the groups,...
hometownstations.com
Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Ohio
If you love eating seafood but are still searching for nice restaurants that know how to properly prepare it then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already. All of these places are known for only serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. No matter what kind of seafood dishes you usually crave, you will most definitely find them at any of these restaurants. Also, all of these seafood places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
themirrornewspaper.com
Free Tours Of Stoneco Maumee Quarry Available To The Public On Saturday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Free tours of the Stoneco Maumee Quarry will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine. The open house will include bus tours of the quarry, activities for kids, food and giveaways at the 1360 Ford St. location.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
No. 1 St. Edward pushed to the brink but hangs on vs. Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Winning championships brings lofty expectations. It also puts a target on your back. St. Edward, the defending Division I state champion, was pushed to the brink before overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit and hanging on to defeat visiting Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20, to open the season Friday night.
Comments / 0