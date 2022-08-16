Read full article on original website
Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
Water valve replacement work in Battle Creek continues Friday, August 19
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will continue replacing broken water valves, which will require temporary water shutoffs and a road closure beginning Friday, Aug. 19. City officials say this work will require temporary water shutoffs from 10 p.m. Friday, August 19, to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August...
Kalamazoo County man wins over $120,000 in online Michigan Lottery drawing
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man “about had a heart attack” when he won a $121,668 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. According to lottery officials, the 50-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $121,668 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place earlier this month. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online at MichiganLottery.com.
Florida man arrested after chase by Van Buren County deputies with beer in hand
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Florida man was arrested for drunk driving by Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies while still holding onto to his beer. It all began around 6:45 Wednesday evening, August 17, when a passing motorist flagged down deputies to alert them of a reckless driver in front of them traveling east bound on M-43.
East Centre Avenue lane closure eastbound beginning at Lovers Lane
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — On Monday, August 22, at 8 a.m., the curb lane will be closed for eastbound traffic on East Centre Avenue, from Lovers Lane to Oakside Street for utility connections. Motorists may wish to seek an alternate route to avoid delays. The lane closure will...
Tekonsha BP gas station robbed Wednesday night, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department looking for lone suspect
TEKONSHA, MI (WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the man who robbed the BP Gas Station on M-60 in Tekonsha on Wednesday night. The robbery happened at about 8:00 p.m.. The Sheriff’s Department reports that the suspect produced a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded...
Guest speakers at Binder Park Zoo to paint the picture of animal conservation
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Education and Community Development Programs Manager for Painted Dog Conservation Wilton Nsimango, will share how bringing the community into conservation efforts helps save African painted dogs. Nsimango is set to speak to guests at Binder Park Zoo on Saturday, August 20, at 11:30am...
Man who shot at police during armed robbery facing numerous charges
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of opening fire during an armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him was charged with 17 criminal counts on Thursday, August 18. 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvardo-Lopez was arraigned on four counts of attempted...
Growlers to play for Northwoods League title
WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Growlers are headed to the Northwoods League World Series. Wednesday night in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the Growlers knocked off the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters to take the Great Lakes Division Championship. It took extra innings to decide the Great Lakes Division champion.
