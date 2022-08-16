ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
Kalamazoo County man wins over $120,000 in online Michigan Lottery drawing

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man “about had a heart attack” when he won a $121,668 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. According to lottery officials, the 50-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $121,668 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place earlier this month. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online at MichiganLottery.com.
East Centre Avenue lane closure eastbound beginning at Lovers Lane

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — On Monday, August 22, at 8 a.m., the curb lane will be closed for eastbound traffic on East Centre Avenue, from Lovers Lane to Oakside Street for utility connections. Motorists may wish to seek an alternate route to avoid delays. The lane closure will...
Man who shot at police during armed robbery facing numerous charges

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of opening fire during an armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him was charged with 17 criminal counts on Thursday, August 18. 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvardo-Lopez was arraigned on four counts of attempted...
Growlers to play for Northwoods League title

WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Growlers are headed to the Northwoods League World Series. Wednesday night in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the Growlers knocked off the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters to take the Great Lakes Division Championship. It took extra innings to decide the Great Lakes Division champion.
KALAMAZOO, MI

