Jax, a former American Idol, has struck a chord across the country and poked a huge multi-billion dollar company. If you don't know, American Idol alum Jax is going viral for a song she released a couple of months ago called, 'Victoria's Secret'. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter wrote it for a girl she was babysitting who was having body image issues. She also had those. A lot of us have had those. The song basically says that Victoria's Secret is that she's a dude from Ohio making money, 'off girls like me'. She performed the song in a Flashmob outside a Victoria's Secret store.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO