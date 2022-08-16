Read full article on original website
Threshers Brewing Co is the Hidden Gem of Midcoast Maine
I learned through trivia recently that Maine has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. With so many scattered around and even more popping up, it can be hard to differentiate them or find any that really stand out from the others. Thanks to a local...
Here Are 24 Incredible Experiences That Make Summer in Southern Maine Even Better
I'm always amazed when people actually leave Maine during the summer. Isn't this the time we are always waiting for? The three month period (if we are lucky) of perfect weather, warm lakes, cold cocktails, and plenty of patio time? Why on Earth would anyone leave?. It is a short...
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
One of Maine’s Favorite Haunted Attractions is Opening Back Up This Year
If you tend to get a rush when you get scared, then you most likely enjoy going into haunted houses. Or, you could be someone that likes to see their friends or family get scared. Not going to lie, jump scares get me, and not in a good way. I...
The ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Movie is One Step Closer to Being Finished
The story of Donn Fendler's harrowing nine days, lost on Mount Katahdin at the age of 12, is one that Maine school children who grew up in the 90s know all about. According to Wikipedia, on July 17, 1939, when Donn Fendler was 12 years old, he became separated from his family near the summit of Mt. Katahdin. It made news nationwide as hundreds of volunteers searched for him covering the over 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park.
These Are the Candies to Please a Mainer’s Sweet Tooth This Halloween
Now you may be thinking that it is a bit early to be thinking about Halloween. However, it is really not that early to be thinking about Halloween candy. I mean is it ever too early to think about candy? I am going to say that it is not. Who...
A Direct Link is About to Form Between Australia and Maine
Before getting into the meat and potatoes of this story, while researching, I came across an area in the northern territory of Australia called the Maine Islands. The only problem? There's not much information about it. You can get a weather report of Maine Islands if you're curious (today will be sunny and 90.)
Clynk is Open, Even Though Many Maine Locations Look Closed
If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me if Clynk has closed... Clynk is very much open and very, very busy! In fact, they are the busiest they've been in their 17-year history. At many locations in Hannaford parking lots, you will see bags piled up outside of the containers. That's led to people wondering if Clynk is still in business.
Is Maine a Good Place to Scuba Dive?
Uhhh… Depends who you ask, I guess. Technically, Maine does have good dive spots and there is some wildlife you can see but if you’re going to compare it to other dive spots around the U.S., it's not necessarily the best place to go under. Is There Scuba...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Maine Must Have Some of the Worst Roads in the Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
In the Middle of the Forest, NH TikToker Captures Strange Noises From a Dark Pit
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Box of Snacks Outside New Hampshire Home
Nature and wildlife can sure be funny sometimes, as a New Hampshire couple discovered when they realized that a Hungryroot food delivery was missing from their front steps. Dave DiMatteo recently posted this security cam video to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, and people are getting an absolute kick out of it.
Does This Chart Prove That Maine is Mostly Poor?
Year after year, it stereotypically seems like the group of people we try to avoid the most -- avoiding members of the U.S. Census. They'll call your home, they'll knock on your front door -- and half the time it's to ask about how they can get in touch with your neighbors, not even you.
These Gifford’s Ice Cream Flavors are as Maine as You Can Get
I bet Kansas doesn't sell Maine Black Fly ice cream!. Gifford’s HomeMaine (yes, we know it's a clever twist on homemade) Ice Cream is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that still makes ice cream the old-fashioned way – from scratch, with fresh milk and cream from local dairy farms. Gifford’s uses antique Cherry Burrell freezers to slow churn the most delicious, creamy ice cream possible. Just ask anyone who has tried it.
How Many Maine Girls and Women Can Relate to the Viral Song ‘Victoria’s Secret’?
Jax, a former American Idol, has struck a chord across the country and poked a huge multi-billion dollar company. If you don't know, American Idol alum Jax is going viral for a song she released a couple of months ago called, 'Victoria's Secret'. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter wrote it for a girl she was babysitting who was having body image issues. She also had those. A lot of us have had those. The song basically says that Victoria's Secret is that she's a dude from Ohio making money, 'off girls like me'. She performed the song in a Flashmob outside a Victoria's Secret store.
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About
2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”. The band did release an expanded version of its “Sounds of Summer” compilation,...
