The Best BLT Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
One of my favorite sandwiches during summer is a good old-fashioned "bacon, lettuce, and tomato" the famous BLT. Of course, you have to have a delicious "Jersey" tomato on that sandwich :) At home, April grows our own lettuce and tomato so all we need is the bacon. A BLT...
N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town
Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
Bakery chain continues expansion in New Jersey
Can they compete with the legendary mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey? That’s the question as the international chain Paris Baguette plans more locations in New Jersey. According to NJ.com, the most recent addition will be in Plainsboro, opening sometime next year. Paris Baguette currently operates seven New Jersey locations with at least eight more slated to open soon.
Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in NJ?
No, this isn't an episode of "Extreme Cheapskates". But it is an interesting question, especially considering the fact that and we're still seeing the impacts and consequences of this year's inflation... Also considering the fact that in the United States alone, over 40 million tons of food is discarded every year - more than any country in the world. And the fact that over 80% of food discarded in the United States is perfectly good food, according to RTS.com (Recycle Trash Systems).
It’s Official! Raising Cane’s Is Taking Over New Jersey – Here’s Where
This is the moment that fried chicken lovers in the area have been waiting for. Raising Cane’s just got approved to bring the business to New Jersey and residents can’t contain their excitement, like me. I always tell everyone that there are two fast food places that I’ve...
Chicken up 300%? These 10 inflation hikes have rocked the N.J. restaurant industry.
After surviving COVID-19 shutdowns, labor shortages and supply-chain issues over the last two years, New Jersey’s embattled dining industry must now weather the latest storm aiming to drown local restaurants: Crippling inflation. While customers across the Garden State are feeling the crunch of increasing menu prices at many eateries,...
Thrillist
Get Lost in an Ocean of 500,000 Sunflowers at This New Jersey Farm
Get ready to dive into a colorful ocean this summer. The New Jersey Sunflower Trail at Von Thun Farms is open daily and ready to welcome guests looking to add a pop of color to their day. Von Thun Farms flaunts two locations in New Jersey, including South Brunswick and...
New Jersey Could Be Losing One of Its Favorite Foods
We are all feeling the tightness of prices skyrocketing. There’s something else looming in the near distance. Items are becoming more scarce. This can cause one of two things to happen. The scarcity could cause prices for food items, that we absolutely love, to go through the roof. The...
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ
There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
Popular southern-based chicken chain Raising Cane’s to expand into N.J.
Garden State chicken lovers, it’s almost time to rejoice. Well-known fast-food eatery Raising Cane’s is making its way to New Jersey. The popular chicken chain recently received an approval to open one of its first Garden State locations in Marlton on Aug. 14 from the Evesham Township Planning Board.
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
The best beach sand in New Jersey is…
Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
Indoor skiing? A dog-friendly bar? 4 fun ways to beat the heat in N.J.
It’s that time of the year when the sunscreens start running out of stock, beaches are overcrowded and you feel lucky if you find some shade to park your car. With the ever-increasing temperatures, everyone is trying to make the most of these last few days of summer. The most cost-effective way of beating the heat is staying home. But where’s the fun in that?
‘Weird NJ’ is becoming a TV show and you have to watch it
This is the tv show I didn’t know I was waiting for. If you were born and raised here in New Jersey then you’re long familiar with “Weird NJ.” It started out as just a magazine and became a website. Now it’s becoming a TV show....
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
New Jersey named second best state to live in
What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
25 Boat Rentals in New Jersey: Have The Perfect Day On The Water
Whether you’re a first-time boater or a pro, boat rentals in New Jersey are the best way to have family fun out on the water. Renting a boat for a few hours or a full day will give your crew a chance to take a cruise, anchor for a swim, or cast a line. And no worries if you can’t swing driving—some marinas also rent boats with a captain aboard. Ready to hit the water? Read on for where to find boat rentals in NJ on the lakes and by the shore, and if you want a different experience, check out whale-watching cruises in NJ and pirate ships too. (featured image istock/Ivan Kovbasniuk)
