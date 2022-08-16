Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Every ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z’ reference in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’
The following article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The newest movie set in the Dragon Ball franchise is finally here, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero officially released in US theaters. The film follows Piccolo and Gohan as they uncover the sinister plans of the revamped Red Ribbon Army, and fight new androids. Super Hero might take the award for the most fan service in a Dragon Ball film, as the film contains many references to both the original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. So let’s unpack every reference we caught in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Has Arrived on The Big Screen
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has arrived in theaters in North America, pitting Gohan and Piccolo against the Red Ribbon Army. With the Shonen film set to give fans following the series plenty of surprises thanks to the battles taking place during its runtime, fans are already reserving their tickets and heading to theaters to partake in the movie that came from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama. With big things happening in theaters around the world, in the world of Fortnite, and in the Shonen's manga, it's a good time to be a fan of Dragon Ball.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Powers Up With Future Trunks
Trunks was one of the biggest new characters introduced over the course of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma originally arriving from an alternate timeline in order to save the Z-Fighters. With the future warrior making a return in Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, he has gone absent from the anime since exiting the series. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the Super Saiyan brawler from the future via some spot-on Cosplay.
Gamespot
Respawn Announces Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 Launch Date
Apex Legends Mobile's developers have announced the game's next battle pass will arrive next week. Though the new seasonal battle pass has not yet been named, Respawn has confirmed that Season 2: Distortion will end on August 23 at 4:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET, with Season 2.5 launching one minute later.
Gamespot
Redfall: Arkane Shares Player Abilities, Open World Features, And Backstory At QuakeCon
At QuakeCon, Arkane Austin shared new details and footage about the upcoming open world, co-op vampire slaying game Redfall. The video contrasts concept art, development footage, and gameplay with commentary panel featuring Redfall's lead creative staff. Studio director Harvey Smith begins the video by claiming that Redfall is an expansion...
Gamespot
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Zacian Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Zacian will soon be coming back to a Pokemon Go Gym near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Legendary Pokemon returns after a long absence alongside Pokemon Go’s Pokemon World Championship event. We haven’t seen Zacian in raids inabout a year since it was initially released, so new players and those who might be coming back from a break are likely ready to battle the Warrior Pokemon and add it to their collections. Veterans will also have the opportunity to earn more Candy and Candy XL to power up the ones they may already have.
Gamespot
Genesis Mini 2 | Full Game List
Welcome To The Next Level! Here's the full list of 60 (+1) games coming to Genesis Mini 2, including all-new ports, previously unreleased, and SEGA CD titles!
Gamespot
GTA 6 DLC Plan Sounds Great… If It's True
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums in response to a comment about the reports of the world of GTA 6 "expanding over time." Tez2 said this means "Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."In other words, Rockstar was allegedly working on single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V but the studio ended these projects and shifted its focus to GTA Online.In a since deleted tweet, Tez2 urged Online players to dial 505-555-0175 in-game for “the first hint of GTA 6”. Unfortunately, as pointed out by Twitter user NoughtAFazeMom, the number simply leads to hold music. Which ironically fits the situation we’re all in anyway as we sit around on hold, waiting for Rockstar to drop a trailer or an information filled blog post.
Gamespot
You Can Play These 3 Games For Free This Weekend On Xbox
This week’s Xbox Free Play Days offerings are here, giving Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold members a chance to try out a trio of games for free over the next few days. The first two games-- wacky sandbox destruction game Just Die Already and co-op looter shooter Outriders-- are playable for free from Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21 until 11:59 PM PT (3 AM ET, Monday, August 22).
Gamespot
The Entropy Centre - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
Think in reverse. Outsmart the impossible. A mind-bending and deviously challenging first-person puzzle adventure (with a talking gun). Coming 2022 to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Celebrates Release With New Trailer
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally released in theaters across North America this weekend, and the big movie is celebrating with the launch of a new trailer hyping up what to expect! The first new entry in the Dragon Ball Super anime franchise in four long years hit theaters overseas earlier this Summer to a great deal of success, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now hitting North America in much the same kind of successful way. It's already taking over the box office with its debut numbers alone, and is gearing up to take down even more anime records as the weekend continues.
Dragon Ball breaks Fortnite record set by Naruto
The Dragon Ball Vs Naruto rivalry will never end, not even in Fortnite. The world of Dragon Ball is huge. The world of Naruto is huge. Both franchises defined generations for fans. For Dragon Ball, it was the Z franchise that helped turn Cartoon Network into a powerhouse. That, Gundam Wing and other late-80s, early 90s anime imports that are. For Naruto, they brought anime to Saturday mornings and became a massive hit. Naruto’s turn on broadcast television was probably only second to Pokemon.
Gamespot
Black Myth: Wukong - Official In-game Cutscene
Get a look at a 6 minute in game cutscene in Black Myth: Wukong. Black Myth: Wukong is an action-adventure game developed by Game Science. Get a look at brand new never before scene characters in the game.
Gamespot
Naraka: Bladepoint's Largest Update Yet Adds New Character And Massive Map
On August 19, Naraka: Bladepoint updates with a new map, Holoroth, and a new character, Zipin Yin. The update also celebrates the game's one year anniversary with log in rewards and a free trial. Holoroth is the largest map in the game thus far, and will introduce new weather conditions...
Gamespot
Diablo 4's Paid Battle Pass And Shop Will Be For Cosmetics Only, With Seasons Modeled After Diablo 3
Seasons, live events, paid cosmetics, and a battle pass are all coming to Diablo IV, and will not in any way be pay-to-win, Blizzard has confirmed. The news comes in Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update, where the developer dives deep into its post-launch plans for Diablo IV and attempts to assuage players' fears over microtransactions.
Gamespot
PC Game Pass Death Stranding Teases Continue To Emerge
It appears Death Stranding could be coming to PC Game Pass, as the service's official Twitter profile image has been updated with a mountain-filled image very similar to the game's own landscapes. The account only added further fuel to the fire when another version also included rain--a crucial element to the Death Stranding story.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Expected to Top Weekend Box Office
If you thought Dragon Ball peaked in the '90s, you have not been paying attention. The franchise has been on a high since 2015, and it seems Toei Animation is poised to push its reach even further. After all, the anime will welcome a new film to U.S. theaters this weekend, and industry predictions say Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will surely top the weekend box office stateside.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile System Anomaly Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 launches next week, with Crypto likely making his mobile debut alongside the new battle pass. In honor of the tech-savvy legend's upcoming appearance, the mobile game has hosted several themed events hinting at Crypto's imminent arrival, the latest of which is the System Anomaly event.
Gamespot
Dungeons & Dragons Next Generation Announced, One D&D: Here's How To Playtest
It's been more than a decade since Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition was released. Since then, Wizards of the Coast has seen tremendous growth in both the books it's released and the number of people now playing. However, on the horizon, there are some big changes coming. During the Wizards Presents presentation, One D&D was announced. Don't worry about whether or not you have to buy brand-new books, though, as this is backwards compatible with 5th Edition.
