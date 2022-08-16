Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in accident on I-240, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an accident on Interstate 240 near Millbranch Tuesday afternoon.

The three-vehicle accident happened just after 2 p.m.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers were on the scene and confirmed a Shelby County officer was involved.

Three eastbound lanes were blocked for a short time, causing a traffic backup.

Crash on I-240 eastbound near Airways (TDOT)

Traffic was moving again about an hour later and was back to normal by 3:45 p.m.

No njuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office said the accident is under investigation.

