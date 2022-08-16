Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in accident on I-240, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an accident on Interstate 240 near Millbranch Tuesday afternoon.
The three-vehicle accident happened just after 2 p.m.
Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers were on the scene and confirmed a Shelby County officer was involved.
Three eastbound lanes were blocked for a short time, causing a traffic backup.
Traffic was moving again about an hour later and was back to normal by 3:45 p.m.
No njuries were reported.
The sheriff’s office said the accident is under investigation.
