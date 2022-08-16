ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut police use-of-force report hampered by incomplete data

The first analysis of how Connecticut’s police officers use force in the course of their duties provides some insights, but officials on Thursday warned about drawing conclusions because of a lack of standards in data collection and incomplete participation among police departments. The report, issued by the University of...
Report gives first look at use of force by Connecticut police

A report by researchers at the University of Connecticut offers new insight into how often police officers use physical force to arrest or detain people. Since 2019, law enforcement agencies have been required to report all use-of-force incidents, such as hitting, kicking, or tackling people to subdue them, deploying pepper spray, using a stun gun or pointing a firearm.
Connecticut adds 6,500 jobs in July, still lags nation

Connecticut’s latest job numbers show that the state added 6,500 jobs in July but lags the nation in pandemic job recovery. Nationally, job numbers have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. But in Connecticut, the July job numbers show that only 88% of the private sector jobs lost at the beginning of the pandemic have been recovered, according to the state Department of Labor.
No plans yet to fix future budget deficits for New York

As the nation’s economic uncertainty continues, with a volatile stock market, higher gas prices and inflation, New York state’s budget forecast has also suffered a reversal of fortune. Karen DeWitt takes a look at what’s changed since the budget was settled in the spring. When Governor Kathy...
