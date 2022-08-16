Read full article on original website
Connecticut police use-of-force report hampered by incomplete data
The first analysis of how Connecticut’s police officers use force in the course of their duties provides some insights, but officials on Thursday warned about drawing conclusions because of a lack of standards in data collection and incomplete participation among police departments. The report, issued by the University of...
Report gives first look at use of force by Connecticut police
A report by researchers at the University of Connecticut offers new insight into how often police officers use physical force to arrest or detain people. Since 2019, law enforcement agencies have been required to report all use-of-force incidents, such as hitting, kicking, or tackling people to subdue them, deploying pepper spray, using a stun gun or pointing a firearm.
Connecticut adds 6,500 jobs in July, still lags nation
Connecticut’s latest job numbers show that the state added 6,500 jobs in July but lags the nation in pandemic job recovery. Nationally, job numbers have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. But in Connecticut, the July job numbers show that only 88% of the private sector jobs lost at the beginning of the pandemic have been recovered, according to the state Department of Labor.
Progressive groups seek a new chief judge more attuned to the rights of the vulnerable in society
Over 100 criminal justice and progressive groups have written a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul, asking her to appoint a new chief judge who has represented the most vulnerable people in society and looked out for defendants’ rights. Among those who signed the letter are criminal justice advocates, environmental...
As Connecticut educators prepare for the school year, focus shifts to STEM learning
Connecticut educators are preparing for what they expect to be the most normal back-to-school season in three years. “The sky is not the limit," declared former NASA astronaut Bernard Harris in keynote address to school superintendents at the state education commissioner’s annual back-to-school conference. Harris urged the superintendents from...
No plans yet to fix future budget deficits for New York
As the nation’s economic uncertainty continues, with a volatile stock market, higher gas prices and inflation, New York state’s budget forecast has also suffered a reversal of fortune. Karen DeWitt takes a look at what’s changed since the budget was settled in the spring. When Governor Kathy...
Lamont announces $85.2 million in federal grants for Northeast Corridor rail improvement
Connecticut will receive $85.2 million in federal funding for rail improvements along the Northeast Corridor. About $65 million will support the replacement of the Connecticut River Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. The 115-year-old bridge, owned by Amtrak, poses a safety threat due to its age, according to federal transportation authorities.
