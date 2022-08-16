ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 23

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 23. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kosha Cosey – Possession Meth, Possession MDMA, Criminal Impersonation, Unlawful Possession Firearm. Mia Cunningham – Violation Conditions of Release/Capias. James Gouge – Drug...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Train derails at foot of Lookout Mountain Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Traffic near Broad Street and Cummings Highway remained an issue for hours Saturday after close to a dozen train cars derailed near the foot of Lookout Mountain earlier in the morning. Norfolk Southern says 'less than 11 cars derailed' while departing its yard. at about 1...
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TN
WTVCFOX

Cohutta Police searching for missing elderly woman

COHUTTA, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a missing elderly woman. The Cohutta Police Department says Brenda K. Smith, age 69, has been entered as missing by their agency. Cohutta Police say Smith was last seen at her residence on Cleveland Highway between Farrar Road and Mt....
COHUTTA, GA
WDEF

Student arrested for making shooting threat at Ooltewah High

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A threat on the bathroom wall has lead to the arrest of an Ooltewah High Student. The Sheriff’s Office reports that the SRO at Ooltewah High was told about the threat of a shooting on a bathroom stall wall on Wednesday. It included a...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVCFOX

Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Police identify 34-year-old man killed in Chattanooga Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Chattanooga Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Charles Kyle, Junior. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. EARLIER:. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

August 17 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police responded to this location in reference to a disorder call. Police determined one male on scene was struck in the face by another male. However, due to a language barrier on scene, police were unable to determine the circumstances nor the order of events that led to the male being struck. Police returned to service following a completion of a report.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Man Killed in Deadly Shooting Sunday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A violent weekend in Chattanooga has seen another incident as a man was shot to death in East Chattanooga late Sunday Night, August 14. Chattanooga police were called to the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30 PM yesterday evening to a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

