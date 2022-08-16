Read full article on original website
Fire damages house on Wheeler Avenue, no injuries reported
Chattanooga, TN – CFD officials said this incident occurred right before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened in the 1500 block of Wheeler Avenue. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews were on the scene within moments of Hamilton County 911...
Road Rage in Chattanooga gets dangerous: Security footage shows aftermath of incident
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A road rage incident turned dangerous for one Chattanooga woman who says a driver followed her claiming she cut him off. "I know where you live," says the man in the video. The woman says she was driving with her son yesterday on highway 27, when...
Bradley Co man suing deputy, says he unleashed K9 Joker and caused him 'serious injury'
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is suing a Bradley County deputy after he alleges that the deputy unleashed K9 Joker and caused him serious injury, according to a lawsuit. Joker was inured in September of 2021 during the arrest of 6 juveniles. BCSO confirms this is the K9 in the lawsuit.
Chattanooga Fire Department responds to residential structure fire on Fisk Avenue
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. It happened in the 6000 block of Fisk Avenue. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire. The responding crews saw heavy fire and smoke...
Brainerd Tunnels shootout suspect identified, added to Most Wanted List
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A suspect has now been indicted for the death of a woman in June caught up in a chase and shootout in the Brainerd tunnels. Tekia Clay was killed when one of the vehicles hit her car on June 28. Police say she was just trying...
Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 23
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 23. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kosha Cosey – Possession Meth, Possession MDMA, Criminal Impersonation, Unlawful Possession Firearm. Mia Cunningham – Violation Conditions of Release/Capias. James Gouge – Drug...
Train derails at foot of Lookout Mountain Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Traffic near Broad Street and Cummings Highway remained an issue for hours Saturday after close to a dozen train cars derailed near the foot of Lookout Mountain earlier in the morning. Norfolk Southern says 'less than 11 cars derailed' while departing its yard. at about 1...
Cohutta Police searching for missing elderly woman
COHUTTA, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a missing elderly woman. The Cohutta Police Department says Brenda K. Smith, age 69, has been entered as missing by their agency. Cohutta Police say Smith was last seen at her residence on Cleveland Highway between Farrar Road and Mt....
Chattanooga fugitive wanted for first degree felony murder in Brainerd Tunnels case
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. D'Avonte Wofford is wanted by the Chattanooga Police department in connection with the death of Tekeia Clay who was killed in a vehicle accident near the Brainerd Tunnels back in June. Clay died from injuries she got on Tuesday, June 28th. That's when she was...
Student arrested for making shooting threat at Ooltewah High
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A threat on the bathroom wall has lead to the arrest of an Ooltewah High Student. The Sheriff’s Office reports that the SRO at Ooltewah High was told about the threat of a shooting on a bathroom stall wall on Wednesday. It included a...
Judge, prosecutor remove themselves from wrong-way crash involving former Hamilton Co. EMT
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After a threatening voicemail, a judge and prosecutor removed themselves from the case of a 2018 wrong-way crash death involving a former Hamilton County EMT Thursday. “I'll enter the order of recusal. And then the district attorney can decide what they want to do moving...
Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned due to misrepresentation allegations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says 10 officers were reassigned because they cannot testify in court due to allegations of "untruthfulness or misrepresentation." CPD says they recently received a request from a representative of the U.S. Attorney’s office for a list of officers who had sustained allegations...
16 students charged in connection to 3 fights at school, police say
Three days, three fights and at least 16 students facing charges at Rome High School. More arrests are possible as Rome Police investigate.
Elderly man having possible medical emergency causes crash in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An elderly man having a possible medical emergency caused a crash in Chattanooga Tuesday, according to Chattanooga police. CPD says the passenger of the vehicle was taken care of on the scene by EMS. The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Police identify 34-year-old man killed in Chattanooga Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Chattanooga Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Charles Kyle, Junior. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. EARLIER:. The...
August 17 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police responded to this location in reference to a disorder call. Police determined one male on scene was struck in the face by another male. However, due to a language barrier on scene, police were unable to determine the circumstances nor the order of events that led to the male being struck. Police returned to service following a completion of a report.
Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping of child who missed bus in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are investigating what they believe was an attempted kidnapping of a child who missed the bus after school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun police said a child younger than 18 missed the bus Monday afternoon on Wall Street....
Chattanooga Man Killed in Deadly Shooting Sunday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A violent weekend in Chattanooga has seen another incident as a man was shot to death in East Chattanooga late Sunday Night, August 14. Chattanooga police were called to the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30 PM yesterday evening to a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
She said yes: Cleveland police academy graduate gets diploma, engagement ring
CLEVELAND — It was a big day for a new Cleveland police officer. Not only did she receive a diploma from the academy, she also received a marriage proposal from a fellow officer. Stephanie Martinez accepted both with joy. Martinez received her diploma from the police academy on Monday,...
