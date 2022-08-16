Clinton-Massie did not have a complete team in the boys or girls league races a season ago. Long-time head coach (26 years) Dean Richardson returns to lead the Falcons. No Falcon runners earned post-season SBAAC honors in 2021. Dakota Cartner and Mia McCarty on the girls side were underclassmen last year and return in 2022. Toby Hayes and Bryce Hensley graduated in the spring and both are attending Wilmington College.

CLINTON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO