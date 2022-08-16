Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Massie tops Georgetown in battle of division leaders
GEORGETOWN — In a battle of division leaders, Clinton-Massie defeated Georgetown 4-1 Thursday in girls tennis action in Brown County. The Falcons, 5-0 overall, and the G-Men, now 4-1, are on top of their respective SBAAC divisions — Massie tied with Goshen in the American and Georgetown in the National.
wnewsj.com
Tipp topples tennis Hurricane 5-0 at LFTC
MASON — The Wilmington High School tennis team was overwhelmed Friday by Tippecanoe 5-0 in the Ohio Tennics Coaches Association State Team Tournament on the WHS courts. Chandni Sharma won the only game for WHS, who is now 0-4 on the year. SUMMARY. Aug 19, 2022. OTCA State Team...
wnewsj.com
Falcon freshmen soar in 42-6 win over Moeller
CINCINNATI — Despite being outmanned nearly 4-1 on the sideline, Clinton-Massie’s freshman football team pounded Archbishop Moeller 42-6 Thursday. Coach Jeskee Zantene said, “It was a total team effort with several kids finding the end zone. I thought we were the more physical team and we executed at a high level.”
wnewsj.com
2022 Fall Preview: Clinton-Massie HS Cross Country
Clinton-Massie did not have a complete team in the boys or girls league races a season ago. Long-time head coach (26 years) Dean Richardson returns to lead the Falcons. No Falcon runners earned post-season SBAAC honors in 2021. Dakota Cartner and Mia McCarty on the girls side were underclassmen last year and return in 2022. Toby Hayes and Bryce Hensley graduated in the spring and both are attending Wilmington College.
wnewsj.com
Clinton-Massie varsity, reserve football cheerleaders
The Clinton-Massie varsity football cheerleaders this season are coached by Jessica Hanlon and Sheri Stulz. Varsity cheerleaders, in no particular order top photo, Lydia Cameron, Kyla Hessler, Sami Brown, Ally Coy, Kealey James, Sierra Kenny, Carly Lewis, Landree Stump, Sydney Hudson, Morgan Riggers, Reese Cockrill, Delaney Warnock, Jenna Hanlon, Tess Prignitz, Emma Collins. Cheerleader Shealynn Lamb was not present for the photo. The junior varsity cheerleaders are, in no particular order bottom photo, Lynnea Dean, Ava Fisher, Riley Corcoran, Ava Walbe, Riley Blom, Korrinne Thesken, Baylie Wulf, Daphne Woodrum, Cassie Hagris, Abby Crouse, Rhea Prell. Team manager is Aubrey Carlisle.
wnewsj.com
Morgan leads Falcons over Hurricane at Elks
WILMINGTON — With Cam Morgan as match medalist, the Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys golf team defeated Wilmington 175 to 192 Wednesday at the Elks 797 Golf Course. Morgan led all players with a 41. Brandon Black had a 42 for Wilmington while Patrick Tucker carded a 48. Aiden Ewing...
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: Waynesville 14, Clinton-Massie 7
WAYNESVILLE — The paddle is returning to Waynesville for the first time since 2011. The Spartans took down the defending Division IV state champion Clinton-Massie Falcons 14-7 Friday in the Battle for the Paddle between the rivals separated by Caesar Creek Lake. “This was (Waynesville’s) Super Bowl. They came...
