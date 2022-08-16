Read full article on original website
North Platte travels to Papillion-LaVista South for their Week Zero Match-up
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hit the road for their Week Zero match-up against the Papillion-LaVista South Titans. After the first half of play the Dawgs trail by one to the Titans 15-14. On Papillion-LaVista South’s first possession of the second half they put six more points on the board, they also make the extra point to make it 22-14. Later in the third, the Dawgs are able to block a punt by the Titans to keep the score 22-14.
Friday Night Sports Hero: Brock Roblee
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Over the past couple of seasons, North Platte’s Football Team has been on the rise and has been experiencing more success on the field. One player in particular that has played a huge part in the success the Dawgs have seen recently is Senior Running Back and Middle Linebacker, Brock Roblee.
North Platte opens up their season with a dual against Ogallala at Lake Maloney
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldog’s Girl’s Golf Team opens up their 2022 season with a dual match with the Ogallala Indians at Lake Maloney Golf Course. After a hard-fought nine-hole match, the North Platte Bulldogs defeated the Ogallala Indians 170 to 205. Below are the...
First National Avocado Launching Championship coming to North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first National Avocado Launching Championship will be coming to North Platte on Sept. 10. This is the first event of its kind, and the event was created by the North Platte Tourism Bureau in order to give people another reason to visit the city.
UNL extension hosting webinar on calf weaning
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The continuing dry and arid conditions in Lincoln County have impacted many local ranchers. The conditions have led to a shortage of forage for ranchers cattle. Many ranchers are looking for answers and the UNL extension office is providing guidance during these times. Local UNL...
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
Searching for the identity of deceased man from 1961
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In 1961, an African-American man was found dead on a refrigerated train cart in North Platte. City officials buried him less than 24 hours later in the North Platte Cemetery with a grave marker, which says “Unknown Negro.”. “I have never heard of anything...
Man injured in one-vehicle crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A single vehicle accident sent a 26-year old Hershey man to the hospital on Monday, August 15. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue found Dru Linderman just before 8 pm at the scene where his truck had left the roadway, Linderman was traveling westbound on North River Road. His truck went down the ditch and stopped by hitting a tree. Linderman was removed from the truck by responders, and was found to be in critical condition. He was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
1802 W 16th St, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege
HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with an Amtrak train late Thursday morning. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a crossing about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the sheriff’s department, a north-bound vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, 20, crashed into an east-bound Amtrak train carrying 120 passengers.
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.
Tri-Cities School Districts are treating the safety of students and staff as priority
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the start of the school year already here, the Tri-Cities schools are taking safety and security very seriously, from updating security plans to hiring more people to look after the students and staff. “It [safety] always has been number one, but I will even tell...
West Nile Virus detected in mosquitos in Dawson County
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Rivers Public Health Department reports that mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus have been found in Dawson County. No other details on the cases were provided. Symptoms of West Nile virus include: Fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or...
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Kearney Police, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office total 688 traffic stops through enforcement campaign
KEARNEY, NE — Buffalo County law enforcement agencies are sharing their results from a national enforcement campaign. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Kearney Police Department conducted the National Speeding Prevention High-Visibility Enforcement Mobilization campaign from July 20-August 14. Sheriff’s deputies registered 256 total traffic contacts over that span. They issued 213 warning/defect cards, 28 speeding citations, 15 citations for other traffic violations, made two arrests for DUI, four arrests for driving under suspension, one citation for drug paraphernalia and one citation for marijuana possession.
