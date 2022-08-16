Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections to host Special Called Meeting on Aug. 20
DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections will host a special called meeting on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. This meeting will be conducted in person at the Porter Sanford III Preforming Arts Center, 3181 Rainbow Drive, Decatur 30034. This meeting is open to the public.
City of Conyers slates nearly $1M to upgrade four pocket parks, create city’s first dog park
CONYERS, GA—The Conyers City Council approved an agreement with contractor Gametime for $920,959.98 at its Aug. 17 meeting for upgrades to four city “pocket” parks: Bonner Park on Rowland Road, East View Park on East View Road, Veal Street Park and Pleasant Circle Park. The agreement also...
Wawona Drive emergency water line replacement in DeKalb County scheduled Aug. 20-21
DECATUR, GA– Efforts to improve water service capacity throughout DeKalb County continue on Saturday, Aug. 20, with the launch of the Wawona Drive Emergency Water Line Replacement Project. Crews will replace 20 linear feet of failing water line with new 16-inch-diameter coated steel pipe near Buford Highway. This overnight...
Rockdale Democratic Party urges state lawmakers to reform Georgia’s property appraisal system after BOC approves millage rate increase
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA–Despite public outcry at three separate public hearings, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved an 18.69 percent millage rate increase on Aug. 12. Commissioner Doreen Williams defended the increase from 16.69 percent, saying the additional 2 mill was needed to build a new courthouse. Said Williams:...
