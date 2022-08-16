ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scriba, NY

Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Same owner has lovingly cared for brick Syracuse Colonial for 53 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – At 82 years of age, Mary Vita is still mowing and watering the lawn of her home at 221 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse this summer. As she works, her eyes must be drawn to the perennial gardens, trees, and bushes which were not there when she moved to the property with her husband John, who passed away four years ago, and daughter Therese from Akron, Ohio in 1969.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Pedestrian fatally struck near Clifford Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian was struck overnight Saturday in Rochester at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. The pedestrian, a 49-year-old city resident, succumbed to his injuries Officials say they were able to stop the striking vehicle and detain the driver shortly after […]
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Scriba, NY
City
Oswego, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Oswego, NY
Obituaries
Scriba, NY
Obituaries
Big Frog 104

CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty

A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
HERKIMER, NY
iheartoswego.com

Linda A. DeGroff – August 16, 2022

Linda A. DeGroff, 63, of Oswego Town died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. She worked many years as a pizza maker for Kathy’s Wings of Fulton, and Pizza Pub of Oswego. She loved horses, and enjoyed going to the Fulton Speedway with family...
OSWEGO, NY
rewind1077.com

John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
CAYUGA, NY
Person
Ryan
Oswego County Today

Italy Comes To Oswego With The Addition Of Canale’s Outdoor Courtyard

OSWEGO – Did you know that Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego has a stunning outdoor seating area that looks like you stepped into an exquisite Italian courtyard? Did you also know they have an amazing upper deck overlooking Utica Street and the downstairs courtyard, while giving you a beautiful view of Oswego’s stunning sunsets? Oh yes, and did I mention that the deck is also connected to an upstairs banquet room?
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Barclay, United Way Partner on 'Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon' Sept. 16th

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced today that he is partnering with the United Way of Greater Oswego County, the Pulaski community and business leaders to hold the inaugural Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Ringgold Fire Dept. The Stone...
PULASKI, NY
iheartoswego.com

Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community

Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Beverly Riley – August 15, 2022

Beverly Riley, 86, of Oswego Town passed away Monday August 15, 2022 in Seneca Hill Manor after a long and full life. The strength and determination of her character is her gift, left to her family and friends. Her generosity, another notable attribute, was also enjoyed by her family. She...
OSWEGO, NY
#Tn#Minetto
mysouthsidestand.com

A Tiny Home for Two

There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHIO Dayton

Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper's transfer

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — A New York state trooper should have been disciplined for getting romantically involved with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s adult daughter while serving on the Democrat's security detail, the state inspector general said in a report. The watchdog report released Friday comes two years...
RELATIONSHIPS
wwnytv.com

Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Syracuse.com

Hundreds without power after utility pole fire in Liverpool

Liverpool, N.Y. -- Hundreds in Onondaga County are without power after a utility pole fire in Liverpool Saturday morning. Around 9:27 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported that a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole causing wires to come down and the transformer to light on fire, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
LIVERPOOL, NY
wwnytv.com

Crash snarls traffic on Route 11

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Part of U.S. Route 11 was closed Thursday night after a crash involving at least two vehicles in the town of LeRay. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Walmart. One of the vehicles wound up on its roof. An ambulance was seen leaving...
WATERTOWN, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Butter has arrived in Syracuse

More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
SYRACUSE, NY

