COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for allegedly stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City. Per a CCSO release, the incidents happened between July 18 and August 1. One incident involved two guns being stolen from a person’s vehicles, while another just had money and an air freshener stolen. Surveillance footage showing what the sheriff’s office say is the suspect was gathered in connection to the theft of a handgun from another vehicle. The Tabor City Police Department noticed someone matching the description of a previous victim, but a suspect wasn’t arrested until August 6.

TABOR CITY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO