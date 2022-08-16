Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into Marlboro County prison
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County prison, according to an announcement Friday morning. Jammal Raheim Mclellan, 27, of Dillon, and 28-year-old Seneca Vaquint Brown, of Marion, were found hiding in an agricultural field behind the Evans Correctional Institution, according to […]
WECT
Georgia man sentenced after trafficking 22 pounds of methamphetamine into Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - David Woodhall, 42, of Georgia was recently sentenced in the New Hanover County Superior Court after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. Deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on November 17, 2021, at Martin Luther...
WECT
CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville. Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
WECT
Woman located following missing person report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
columbuscountynews.com
Victim Identified In Killing
Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
North Carolina sheriff’s daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The daughter of Alamance County’s long-time sheriff, Terry Johnson, has been indicted. Emily Robinson, 41, of Snow Camp, was indicted by a grand jury in July on the charge of death by distribution. Burling Police Department headed up the investigation into the drug-related death of Robert Starner Junior in September […]
North Carolina Woman Charged for Stolen Car Gets Set Free to Steal Another in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A North Carolina woman has been arrested and charged for vehicle theft...
WMBF
NCHP: 1-year-old hit by car, killed in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old has died after troopers said the child was hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called to the accident around 6:45 p.m. Thursday along East White Pond Road near Fairmont. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said the child darted into the...
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.
WECT
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
Wilmington man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Robeson County on Wednesday. Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at […]
FOX Carolina
NC man arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina man was arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Joshua Lee Perkins was taken into custody for nine counts of second-degree child exploitation and nine counts of third-degree child exploitation. The case was...
WECT
Man charged with stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for allegedly stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City. Per a CCSO release, the incidents happened between July 18 and August 1. One incident involved two guns being stolen from a person’s vehicles, while another just had money and an air freshener stolen. Surveillance footage showing what the sheriff’s office say is the suspect was gathered in connection to the theft of a handgun from another vehicle. The Tabor City Police Department noticed someone matching the description of a previous victim, but a suspect wasn’t arrested until August 6.
Death investigation opens after body of man found on side of NC road early Tuesday, sheriff’s office says
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning in eastern North Carolina. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy 117 was shut down between Carter Street and […]
Sharks bite 2 people on same day at Myrtle Beach
Sharks bit two people swimming at Myrtle Beach earlier this week, according to local law enforcement.
WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC. According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open...
