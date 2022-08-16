ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

ncwlife.com

East Wenatchee apartment damaged in fire started by candle

A fire that started after a candle lit curtains on fire this morning caused significant damage to an apartment and its furnishings in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2’s Kay McKellar said a woman had lit the candle before going to work and at about 11:30 a.m., an uncle who was babysitting the woman’s children moved the curtains, knocking over the candle and starting the fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Air Quality Worst in the State

The air quality in the greater Wenatchee Valley continues to worsen as smoke from the White River and Irving Peak fires thickens. According to data from the Washington State Department of Ecology, the Air Quality Index in some of the region's locations is now considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. In fact, Leavenworth currently has the worst air quality in the state, with Cashmere second and Wenatchee a close third.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

White River, Irving Peak fires top 1,000 acres combined

The fires burning above Lake Wenatchee topped 1,000 acres overnight, according to the incident management team on the fires. It was a continuation over recent days of slow growth for the lightning-caused White Road and Irving Peak fires. In its report Thursday, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said the fires had burned a combined 943 acres.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee air quality measured at moderate but still the worst in the state

Wildfire smoke has drifted into the valley, giving Wenatchee the worst air quality in the state, but still well within the moderate range. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Department of Ecology air quality map listed Wenatchee at 74 and Cashmere at 73, still well below the 101 that would push conditions into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Apartment Fire Displaces Thirteen

More than a dozen people are displaced after a Wednesday morning fire at a Moses Lake apartment complex. Grant County Fire District 5 Captain Travis Svilar said that when crews arrived at the Five Star Apartments in the Larsen subdivision, flames could be seen coming out of three separate windows on the building's second floor.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire officials holding community meeting for White River, Irving Peak fires

PLAIN — The incident command team on the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee are holding a public meeting Thursday night. The meeting is available both in-person and on Facebook Live. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting is being held at the Plain Community Church located at 12565 Chapel Drive. The virtual meeting will be available here: https://fb.me/e/2cpPULApB.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello

DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
OTHELLO, WA
kpq.com

Fires Northwest of Plain Still 0% Contained

A more advanced Type 2 incident management team took command of the White River and Irving Peak fires Tuesday morning. The fires, burning within a few miles of each other northwest of Plain, are still sitting at about 675 combined acres and 0% containment. Northwest Team 7 Public Information Officer...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday

Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

Pickup destroyed in early morning fire

A pickup was destroyed in a fire early this morning north of Orondo. The Orondo Firefighters Association said firefighters arrived about 2:45 a.m. at a Bauer’s Landing home about eight miles north of Orondo to find the pickup with a ski boat and trailer attached fully engulfed. The owner...
ORONDO, WA
kpq.com

Cashmere Accepts Their Six-Year Transportation Plan

Cashmere city council accepted their six-year transportation plan, a $16,325,000 street improvement project list for 2023-2028. The first priority on this list is to reconstruct Sunset Highway, starting from the east city limits to the Crunchpack facility. Transportation goals the city included are the following:. Preserving Norman, South Douglas, and...
CASHMERE, WA
ncwlife.com

Police seek suspects in series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at area parks

Wenatchee Police are looking for a pair of women they suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County. The Wenatchee Police Department posted surveillance footage images of the pair, hoping someone might recognize them or their vehicle. Police say the suspects broke windows...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Girl Airlifted After Being Struck by Car

An 8-year-old Moses Lake girl was airlifted to a Seattle Hospital and is now recovering after being struck by a car while on an electric scooter. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said the girl was struck Thursday evening by a Honda Civic driven by a 19-year-old woman. The incident happened on Castlewood Drive near Larchmont Drive in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Four People Rescued On Wenatchee River Saturday

Four people who were inner tubing the Wenatchee River over the weekend had to be rescued after becoming stranded. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were sent to an area of the river near the Warm Springs Inn on Saturday night around 10:30.
WENATCHEE, WA

