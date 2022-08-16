Read full article on original website
Grant County firefighters contain major wildfire east of Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Firefighters from across Grant County converged on a stretch of natural land east of Soap Lake on Thursday night to contain a brush fire that illuminated the sky across the region and pushed plumes of smoke into the air. According to a social media notice...
East Wenatchee apartment damaged in fire started by candle
A fire that started after a candle lit curtains on fire this morning caused significant damage to an apartment and its furnishings in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2’s Kay McKellar said a woman had lit the candle before going to work and at about 11:30 a.m., an uncle who was babysitting the woman’s children moved the curtains, knocking over the candle and starting the fire.
Downtown East Wenatchee reopened after being evacuated by gas leak
Much of downtown East Wenatchee, including the Wenatchee Valley Mall, was evacuated this morning from 8 a.m. to noon after a natural gas line was ruptured. Fire officials said a contractor working at Standerfer Street and Valley Mall Parkway punctured the large gas line about 8 a.m. The streets were...
Wenatchee Valley Air Quality Worst in the State
The air quality in the greater Wenatchee Valley continues to worsen as smoke from the White River and Irving Peak fires thickens. According to data from the Washington State Department of Ecology, the Air Quality Index in some of the region's locations is now considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. In fact, Leavenworth currently has the worst air quality in the state, with Cashmere second and Wenatchee a close third.
White River, Irving Peak fires top 1,000 acres combined
The fires burning above Lake Wenatchee topped 1,000 acres overnight, according to the incident management team on the fires. It was a continuation over recent days of slow growth for the lightning-caused White Road and Irving Peak fires. In its report Thursday, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said the fires had burned a combined 943 acres.
Wenatchee air quality measured at moderate but still the worst in the state
Wildfire smoke has drifted into the valley, giving Wenatchee the worst air quality in the state, but still well within the moderate range. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Department of Ecology air quality map listed Wenatchee at 74 and Cashmere at 73, still well below the 101 that would push conditions into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
Moses Lake Apartment Fire Displaces Thirteen
More than a dozen people are displaced after a Wednesday morning fire at a Moses Lake apartment complex. Grant County Fire District 5 Captain Travis Svilar said that when crews arrived at the Five Star Apartments in the Larsen subdivision, flames could be seen coming out of three separate windows on the building's second floor.
Fire officials holding community meeting for White River, Irving Peak fires
PLAIN — The incident command team on the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee are holding a public meeting Thursday night. The meeting is available both in-person and on Facebook Live. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting is being held at the Plain Community Church located at 12565 Chapel Drive. The virtual meeting will be available here: https://fb.me/e/2cpPULApB.
Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello
DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fires Northwest of Plain Still 0% Contained
A more advanced Type 2 incident management team took command of the White River and Irving Peak fires Tuesday morning. The fires, burning within a few miles of each other northwest of Plain, are still sitting at about 675 combined acres and 0% containment. Northwest Team 7 Public Information Officer...
Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday
Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
Pickup destroyed in early morning fire
A pickup was destroyed in a fire early this morning north of Orondo. The Orondo Firefighters Association said firefighters arrived about 2:45 a.m. at a Bauer’s Landing home about eight miles north of Orondo to find the pickup with a ski boat and trailer attached fully engulfed. The owner...
Several raise concerns about large pothole on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
A photo of a pothole posted by the Washington State Department on Thursday raised a few concerns among drivers, according to replies to the Twitter post. According to WSDOT, the right two lanes of westbound Snoqualmie Pass summit were closed to repair the pothole. The picture appeared to show a...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
A motor vehicle crash initiated a brush fire on 97A. Shortly after the initial crash, a motorcyclist collided with the car. Both the drivers were taken to Central Washington Hospital. Sally Walker, the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Department of Transportation, a floating vehicle was towed with the...
65-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Ellensburg Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night in Ellensburg. The officials stated that a 65-year-old woman from Riverside was struck by a semi at an Ellensburg truck stop just off I-90 at around 7:45 p.m. The incident happened in the parking lot. According...
Cashmere Accepts Their Six-Year Transportation Plan
Cashmere city council accepted their six-year transportation plan, a $16,325,000 street improvement project list for 2023-2028. The first priority on this list is to reconstruct Sunset Highway, starting from the east city limits to the Crunchpack facility. Transportation goals the city included are the following:. Preserving Norman, South Douglas, and...
Three backcountry hikers rescued in Kittitas County due to heat exhaustion
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three back-country hikers have been rescued in two days due to heat exhaustion in Kittitas County. One Hiker was airlifted out of the Deep Lake area after a ground team found him unable to walk or ride a horse out due to severe dehydration. Two others were...
Police seek suspects in series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at area parks
Wenatchee Police are looking for a pair of women they suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County. The Wenatchee Police Department posted surveillance footage images of the pair, hoping someone might recognize them or their vehicle. Police say the suspects broke windows...
Moses Lake Girl Airlifted After Being Struck by Car
An 8-year-old Moses Lake girl was airlifted to a Seattle Hospital and is now recovering after being struck by a car while on an electric scooter. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said the girl was struck Thursday evening by a Honda Civic driven by a 19-year-old woman. The incident happened on Castlewood Drive near Larchmont Drive in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake.
Four People Rescued On Wenatchee River Saturday
Four people who were inner tubing the Wenatchee River over the weekend had to be rescued after becoming stranded. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were sent to an area of the river near the Warm Springs Inn on Saturday night around 10:30.
