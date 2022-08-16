The air quality in the greater Wenatchee Valley continues to worsen as smoke from the White River and Irving Peak fires thickens. According to data from the Washington State Department of Ecology, the Air Quality Index in some of the region's locations is now considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. In fact, Leavenworth currently has the worst air quality in the state, with Cashmere second and Wenatchee a close third.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO