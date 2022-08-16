EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A long-time Evansville deli closed its doors on Friday. Bits and Bytes on Fourth Street had been in business for 36 years. The deli is family-owned and was started by a father and sister. Mary Harl, who manages the shop, says the family got the deli’s name from the computer term bits and bytes.

