New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update to a new shared kitchen coming to Evansville. The Bedford Collab has successfully raised $50,000 in under 50 days. Because of this goal being met, the Bedford Collab will now receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to start phase one of the renovation.
Evansville deli closing after 36 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A long-time Evansville deli closed its doors on Friday. Bits and Bytes on Fourth Street had been in business for 36 years. The deli is family-owned and was started by a father and sister. Mary Harl, who manages the shop, says the family got the deli’s name from the computer term bits and bytes.
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
Walk the Blue Bridge Saturday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge Day is Saturday. That means you’ll be able to walk across the Blue Bridge!. It’ll be open to walkers from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning. That means no traffic over the river into Spencer County from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
HydroFair makes return to Owensboro riverfront
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - HydroFair is back on the Owensboro riverfront. The city was buzzing with excitement as residents and tourists came to watch the speedboats race through the Ohio River. Attendees couldn’t have painted a more picture-perfect day weather-wise to come out to the riverfront and watch some boat...
Owensboro family runs animal rehabilitation center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family has spent the last 12 years helping orphaned or injured animals before releasing them back into the wild, but some people believe they should just leave the animals alone. There’s something wild going on at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. It’s all because...
State leaders break ground on new expansion project at Muhlenberg County Airport
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Airport is teaming up with the Madisonville Community College on a new aviation program. “I’m just thrilled that we can do it here in Muhlenberg County,” said Muhlenberg County Airport Board Member, Becky Keith. The Muhlenberg County Airport Board alongside management,...
Hydrofair highlighted during Friday After Five
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The party starts in Owensboro for Friday After Five. Tanner Holbrook was live at English Park on Sunrise with details. The last Friday After Five is September 2.
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co. Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Updated: 10 hours ago. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of...
Crews working on water main break in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers in Jasper will want to avoid the area of State Road 56 and St. Charles Street. Officials say the water department is working on a water main break just west of the intersection. You are asked to avoid the area. Officials say crews hope to...
Feed Evansville in need of supplies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Feed Evansville organizers closed a community food share event after they ran out of food. Organizers say they’re struggling to meet the area’s needs. Feed Evansville started in March 2020, when community leaders anticipated an increase in food insecurity. They worked to help people...
Students at UE move into dorms
Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case. Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case. Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter. Updated: 2 hours ago. Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter.
Friday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of investigating the murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, authorities say two people are now facing charges. One of them - his own wife. Authorities are investigating a crash involving a bus in Posey County. The sheriff says three people were taken to the...
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - On Friday evening, two people were flown to a Louisville burn center after a home just north of Allendale was destroyed in a possible explosion. According to law enforcement, the two injured people were the only occupants. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan said when he arrived...
Weinbach Explosion
North Weinbach Avenue resident Rebecca Gonzalez lives two doors down from the home that exploded last week. Officials provide update in Weinbach Ave. explosion investigation. By Monica Watkins, Keaton Eberly and Brady Williams. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says the investigation is now in the hands of state fire marshals.
North Weinbach Avenue explosion victims recover from blast damage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North Weinbach Avenue resident Rebecca Gonzalez lives two doors down from the home that exploded last week. Gonzalez told 14 News that she and her family wasn’t home during the blast. However, they are still recovering from the aftermath of the explosion. While in a...
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctor Scott Davis is a Combustion Systems Expert and CEO of Gexcon. He’s a seasoned explosion investigator, and he says when you investigate an explosion like the one on Weinbach Avenue, you’ve got to start ruling things out before you can land on a cause.
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We’re learning new information on the Evansville house explosion. Fire officials say the status of all the buildings in the area has been determined. The search continues for a missing Spencer County teen. Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for Kendall King.
