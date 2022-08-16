Read full article on original website
Warning of ‘danger to life’ flooding as thunderstorms move in
Dangerous floods are set to hit parts of the UK amid thunderstorms lashing the country, the Met Office has warned.It comes as Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, is putting a hosepipe ban in place next week, saying water levels in its reservoirs were “much lower than usual”.The Met Office has issued an amber thunderstorm warning covering most of the south east of England, including parts of London, from 11am until 10pm on Wednesday, meaning people should expect flooding and disruption.The warning says: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.”Flooding is likely to affect homes...
Thunderstorms Have Struck Southern England Causing Flash Floods in Large Areas of Central London
The southeast of England has been hammered by thunderstorms and torrential rain today, flooding London Victoria, and other stations, and prompting warnings of a "risk to life" from swift-moving, deep floodwater. The severe downpours in London have caused considerable disruptions to public transportation by closing tube stations and flooding parts...
Thunderstorms spark travel chaos as roads and stations flooded
Floods lashed parts of the UK on Wednesday, sparking travel chaos as roads and train stations were overwhelmed with water.Torrential downpours in London caused chaos for commuted during the evening rush hour as flash flooding forced the closure of several tube stations and left some roads waterlogged.Flooding also hit the busy London Victoria Station, forcing some shops and platforms 7 and 8 to close for a period in the afternoon.As the evening rush hour began, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Parts of London and our transport network are currently experiencing disruption due to thunderstorms and flash flooding.”Southeastern Railway introduced...
Sunshine and showers on the way after heavy downpours
The UK will see sunshine and showers after a mix of intense heat and torrential rain in recent weeks.After days of amber and yellow thunderstorm warnings for much of the country, the Met Office said “more typical” summer weather is in store.It comes after 26,718 lightning strikes over the UK between Sunday and Wednesday – more than half of all UK lightning strikes (49,439) during the past 12 months.Did you know between Sunday & Wednesday in the UK we had more than 26,000 lightning strikes? ⛈️⚡️🌩️That's more than half of the total we've had during the past 12 months. Find...
Flooding: Totton homes flooded and roads blocked after downpour
Homes have flooded, roads are blocked and bus services delayed in a town hit by flash flooding. The heavy downpour, which hit Totton, Hampshire, at about 12:00 BST, blocked Ringwood Road and Commercial Road, causing traffic disruption. The water has cleared but residents have reported flooded properties and "sewage running...
Videos show the flooded streets of central Paris as heavy storms pummel the city after months of drought
Some metro stations received nearly one month's worth of rain within one hour, reported a French weather account run by volunteers.
It’s back: the lost Welsh village that has reappeared in the drought
As reservoir levels have fallen, Llanwddyn in Wales, flooded by a water company in 1880, has re-emerged – as have a Roman camp in Spain and an ancient city in Iraq
Medieval Shipwreck and Artifacts in 'Immaculate Condition' Discovered off Coast of Southern England
A medieval shipwreck known as the “Mortar Wreck” was discovered off England’s southern coast. Scientists were able to test the timbers of the ship and determine that it dates back to the 13th century. The 750-year-old site is the oldest known wreck in which the ship’s hull...
Spain's Stonehenge revealed: Prehistoric circle of 150 stones 2,000 years older than Britain's famed monument emerges from the depths of a reservoir after drought causes water to drop to a quarter of its usual level
A prehistoric circle of 150 standing stones dubbed the Spanish Stonehenge has re-emerged from a reservoir for the only the fifth time since its discovery after the worst drought in 60 years left the waterbody at a quarter of its usual level. The Dolmen of Guadalperal, a circle of granite...
Underwater village hidden beneath a Welsh reservoir is revealed due to weeks of dry weather
A lake in central Wales has become so dried up that a secret underwater village has been revealed from beneath its depths. Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, on the edge of Snowdonia National Park, is usually 90 per cent full at this time of year but is nearly empty due to the recent heatwave.
Heatwave drought exposes Britain's hidden history: Ancient bridges and remains of lost villages are uncovered in dried up reservoirs - while parched lawns of stately homes shows remains of 17th century gardens
Ancient bridges, lost villages and secret gardens that have been hidden from view for decades have been revealed once again as the country sees it driest summer in half a century. As the large parts of England find themselves in a drought - with some south-eastern areas not seeing a...
'Half-Dead' Dogs and Puppies Left Shut in Vans Rescued on the U.K.'s Hottest Day of the Year
Ten dogs and puppies found "half dead" in shut vans on a ferry crossing the English Channel on the U.K.'s hottest day of the year are now safe. According to SWNS, the canines were being transported an hour and a half from France to the U.K. in 40-degree Celsius heat (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
'Magical' rock crystals found at Stone Age ceremonial site in England
Hundreds of fragments of a rare transparent type of quartz called "rock crystal" suggest Neolithic people used the mineral to decorate graves and other structures at a ceremonial site in western England, archaeologists say. The rock crystals were likely brought to the site from a source more than 80 miles...
Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water
A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
Tourist boats marooned, farm land parched as drought lowers Europe's rivers
VILLERS-LE-LAC, France, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Business for Francoise Droz-Bartholet has reduced to a trickle, just like stretches of the Doubs River straddling the French-Swiss border that her cruise boats usually ply.
Heavy Rains Cause Flood-like Situation in Several Parts of Madhya Pradesh; Downpours to Continue for Next 48 Hours
Tuesday, August 16: Heavy and incessant rainfall over the past two days has caused a flood-like situation in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The state administration, on Tuesday, warned that a flood-like situation could also emerge in some places, especially near the catchment areas of Narmada, Tawa and other rivers. Heavy...
Hundreds of Shimmering Crystal Fragments Discovered at Prehistoric Burial Site
Hundreds of fragments of a rare transparent type of quartz called 'rock crystal' suggest Neolithic people used the mineral to decorate graves and other structures at a ceremonial site in western England, archaeologists say. The rock crystals were likely brought to the site from a source more than 80 miles...
