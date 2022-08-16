ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Warning of ‘danger to life’ flooding as thunderstorms move in

Dangerous floods are set to hit parts of the UK amid thunderstorms lashing the country, the Met Office has warned.It comes as Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, is putting a hosepipe ban in place next week, saying water levels in its reservoirs were “much lower than usual”.The Met Office has issued an amber thunderstorm warning covering most of the south east of England, including parts of London, from 11am until 10pm on Wednesday, meaning people should expect flooding and disruption.The warning says: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.”Flooding is likely to affect homes...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Thunderstorms Have Struck Southern England Causing Flash Floods in Large Areas of Central London

The southeast of England has been hammered by thunderstorms and torrential rain today, flooding London Victoria, and other stations, and prompting warnings of a "risk to life" from swift-moving, deep floodwater. The severe downpours in London have caused considerable disruptions to public transportation by closing tube stations and flooding parts...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thunderstorms spark travel chaos as roads and stations flooded

Floods lashed parts of the UK on Wednesday, sparking travel chaos as roads and train stations were overwhelmed with water.Torrential downpours in London caused chaos for commuted during the evening rush hour as flash flooding forced the closure of several tube stations and left some roads waterlogged.Flooding also hit the busy London Victoria Station, forcing some shops and platforms 7 and 8 to close for a period in the afternoon.As the evening rush hour began, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Parts of London and our transport network are currently experiencing disruption due to thunderstorms and flash flooding.”Southeastern Railway introduced...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Sunshine and showers on the way after heavy downpours

The UK will see sunshine and showers after a mix of intense heat and torrential rain in recent weeks.After days of amber and yellow thunderstorm warnings for much of the country, the Met Office said “more typical” summer weather is in store.It comes after 26,718 lightning strikes over the UK between Sunday and Wednesday – more than half of all UK lightning strikes (49,439) during the past 12 months.Did you know between Sunday & Wednesday in the UK we had more than 26,000 lightning strikes? ⛈️⚡️🌩️That's more than half of the total we've had during the past 12 months. Find...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincolnshire#Heavy Rain#Bbc One#Uk#The Environment Agency
BBC

Flooding: Totton homes flooded and roads blocked after downpour

Homes have flooded, roads are blocked and bus services delayed in a town hit by flash flooding. The heavy downpour, which hit Totton, Hampshire, at about 12:00 BST, blocked Ringwood Road and Commercial Road, causing traffic disruption. The water has cleared but residents have reported flooded properties and "sewage running...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Spain's Stonehenge revealed: Prehistoric circle of 150 stones 2,000 years older than Britain's famed monument emerges from the depths of a reservoir after drought causes water to drop to a quarter of its usual level

A prehistoric circle of 150 standing stones dubbed the Spanish Stonehenge has re-emerged from a reservoir for the only the fifth time since its discovery after the worst drought in 60 years left the waterbody at a quarter of its usual level. The Dolmen of Guadalperal, a circle of granite...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Heatwave drought exposes Britain's hidden history: Ancient bridges and remains of lost villages are uncovered in dried up reservoirs - while parched lawns of stately homes shows remains of 17th century gardens

Ancient bridges, lost villages and secret gardens that have been hidden from view for decades have been revealed once again as the country sees it driest summer in half a century. As the large parts of England find themselves in a drought - with some south-eastern areas not seeing a...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain

A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
ANIMALS
BBC

Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water

A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
sciencealert.com

Hundreds of Shimmering Crystal Fragments Discovered at Prehistoric Burial Site

Hundreds of fragments of a rare transparent type of quartz called 'rock crystal' suggest Neolithic people used the mineral to decorate graves and other structures at a ceremonial site in western England, archaeologists say. The rock crystals were likely brought to the site from a source more than 80 miles...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy