Atlanta, GA

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Whatcha Cookin’ Baby

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Whatca Cookin’ Baby is this week’s featured food truck on Wake Up Atlanta. The food truck is family-owned and operated and authors authentic Creole/Cajun food. Watch the full interview above.
Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 19-21, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you like live music, local art, good food and cool cars, you can find that this weekend in metro Atlanta. Check out our latest list of things to do. The Peachtree City Night Market is happening at Drake Field. There will be music, entertainment, food and artists.
Man killed at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was killed early Saturday morning at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth. Gwinnett County Police say an argument turned violent and the victim was shot and killed in the parking lot. Homicide detectives responded to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. and found a male with at least one gunshot wound. No arrests have been made.
The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience comes to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You can take a step back in time and experience the magical world of Bridgerton. The Netflix show has been a hit for two seasons and now, you can experience all that the Regency era of British history has to offer firsthand, right here in Atlanta.
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
NE Atlanta residents raise concerns over porch pirates

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The holidays are still a few months away but some residents in northeast Atlanta say more and more packages have been stolen from their doorstep. George McKeehan said his home was once again hit by porch pirates about a week ago. In the home security camera...
INTERVIEW: H-Town legend Z-Ro

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A H-Town legend recently showed love to folks in the ATL with his new album. Z-Ro appeared on Wake Up Atlanta to talk about the album. Watch the full interview in the player above.
Nappy Roots artist recovering after armed robbery at Atlanta brewery he co-owns

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gunmen robbed, kidnapped, and shot an Atlanta business owner while he was closing up shop for the night in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. Police say it all started on Northside Drive near Mercedes Benz Stadium. They say someone called 911 Wednesday night around 11 p.m. after they were robbed inside a parking deck near Northside Drive and Nelson Street.
Nashville woman accused of driving drunk, slamming into Atlanta police cruiser

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Atlanta police officers are recovering after investigators say a drunk driver hit their cruiser. Atlanta Police Department officials say a 29-year-old Nashville woman identified as Bria Nicole Freeman, was driving drunk and speeding on Piedmont Rd at Lindbergh Drive when she hit the Atlanta PD cruiser.
New film shares the stories of Black and brown students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new film is sharing the stories of Black and brown students who are on the frontlines of social change. Director and Executive Producer Stacey DeWitt joined Wake Up Atlanta to talk about the new film. Watch the interview above and click here for more information...
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
Cameras bust thousands of school zone speeders in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Speed detection cameras have only been operational for a couple of weeks outside six schools in the city limits of Lawrenceville and already, they’ve caught thousands of speeders. Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15, the system issued more than 4,700 notices, sent by mail to...
Massive fire rips through Excel Church Worldwide in Conyers

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - A congregation in Conyers is left with ashes after a devastating fire on Friday evening. Excel Church Worldwide posted multiple pictures on their Facebook page showing the remnants of the fire. Emergency crews responded to 1151 Flat Shoals Road in Conyers with the church full of...
Clayton County mourns unexpected death of retired detective

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department is mourning the death of one of its detectives who died Wednesday afternoon. The department announced in a Facebook post that retired Crime Scene Detective Carl Cook passed away. He was 57-years-old. Detective Cook retired in August of 2019 after serving...
