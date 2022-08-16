ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

CBS 46

Man killed at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was killed early Saturday morning at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth. Gwinnett County Police say an argument turned violent and the victim was shot and killed in the parking lot. Homicide detectives responded to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. and found a male with at least one gunshot wound. No arrests have been made.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Whatcha Cookin’ Baby

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Whatca Cookin’ Baby is this week’s featured food truck on Wake Up Atlanta. The food truck is family-owned and operated and authors authentic Creole/Cajun food. Watch the full interview above.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

NE Atlanta residents raise concerns over porch pirates

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The holidays are still a few months away but some residents in northeast Atlanta say more and more packages have been stolen from their doorstep. George McKeehan said his home was once again hit by porch pirates about a week ago. In the home security camera...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 19-21, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you like live music, local art, good food and cool cars, you can find that this weekend in metro Atlanta. Check out our latest list of things to do. The Peachtree City Night Market is happening at Drake Field. There will be music, entertainment, food and artists.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Flowery Branch business for two-and-a-half hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to Graceland Portable Buildings located at 3536 Atlanta Hwy. just before 7 a.m. after reports of a massive structure fire. Officials tell CBS46 News firefighters “were...
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Cameras bust thousands of school zone speeders in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Speed detection cameras have only been operational for a couple of weeks outside six schools in the city limits of Lawrenceville and already, they’ve caught thousands of speeders. Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15, the system issued more than 4,700 notices, sent by mail to...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Dunwoody Police Department looking for man wanted for multiple rapes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunwoody Police Department is looking for 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson, who is wanted for rape. Johnson is often seen in the Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody area, according to the police department. He drives a Toyota Camry with Georgia tag CCQ3983. Police say that Johnson will...
DUNWOODY, GA
CBS 46

Nashville woman accused of driving drunk, slamming into Atlanta police cruiser

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Atlanta police officers are recovering after investigators say a drunk driver hit their cruiser. Atlanta Police Department officials say a 29-year-old Nashville woman identified as Bria Nicole Freeman, was driving drunk and speeding on Piedmont Rd at Lindbergh Drive when she hit the Atlanta PD cruiser.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience comes to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You can take a step back in time and experience the magical world of Bridgerton. The Netflix show has been a hit for two seasons and now, you can experience all that the Regency era of British history has to offer firsthand, right here in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Alleged drunk driver slams into Atlanta police cruiser

Kurt Erskine, who spent nearly 20 years as a federal prosecutor, has joined the Atlanta office of Polsinelli. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
GEORGIA STATE

