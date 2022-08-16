Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Millcreek students in two schools going back to construction
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek students in two schools will be going back this fall to buildings that are under construction. In an email to parents Friday, Aug. 19, the Millcreek Township School District announced that Walnut Creek and McDowell Intermediate buildings will still be undergoing construction into the beginning of the school year due to supply […]
erienewsnow.com
State Lawmaker's Back-to School Drive Kicks off
State Rep. Bob Merski's annual back-to-school drive kicked off Friday. He said the donations are more important than ever as more families struggle with rising prices. Markers, including highlighters, color markers, dry-erase markers and permanent markers. Pencils, erasers (pencil top and large pink erasers), colored pencils, pencil boxes and pens.
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Public Schools to Start on Time as Building and Safety Upgrades Continue
You can't miss the work still going on outside of Erie High -- updating the front entrance, paving new sidewalks and adding new front parking. Major classroom, hallway, window and ventilation improvements are underway as well inside Erie High, Wilson Middle School and Northwest PA Collegiate Academy. Operations Manager Neal...
erienewsnow.com
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Hits Erie Schools
The pandemic's effects on America's public schools still lingers, with Erie being no exception. Career changes, high turnover, and retirement running rampant throughout the educations system, due both to the pandemic and other outside factors, are also contributing to the staffing crisis. Between 2010 and 2020, Pennsylvania saw a 65%...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
School supply drive begins Friday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A back to school supply drive led by state Rep. Bob Merski will begin on Friday, Aug. 19. “School supply shopping can take a big bite out of a family’s budget, and that’s especially true this year with prices on the rise,” Merski said. “We partnered with schools in the Erie City, Harbor […]
erienewsnow.com
Concerns Heard During Jamestown’s Inaugural Community Conversation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown held their inaugural Community Conversation on Thursday, primarily focusing on the municipality’s east side. Spearheaded by Principle Planner Ellen Shadle, the event is meant to engage those who live, work, visit, or have any relationship to the area.
Meadville, August 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The West Middlesex High School soccer team will have a game with Meadville Area High School on August 20, 2022, 09:30:00. West Middlesex High SchoolMeadville Area High School. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up
Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
chautauquatoday.com
TRC Planning to Open Retail Location in Downtown Jamestown
The Resource Center will soon be opening its first ever retail location. The store will be called "CHQ Plus," and it will be located in the Wellman Building on Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC Director of Employment and Community Services Terri Johnson says CHQ Plus will be selling items that are either made by members of the Chautauqua County community or produced by people with disabilities...
erienewsnow.com
Thousands Are Expected At Celebrate Erie; Safety is A Top Concern
The three-day celebration of our city, Celebrate Erie, is about to get underway, and preparations to get downtown ready are already well underway. With large crowds expected, safety is top of mind. Erie's police Chief Spizarny says security will be tight this weekend. Forces from Millcreek Police, The Sheriff's Department,...
City of Erie Public Works Department prepares downtown for CelebrateErie
The mainstage for CelebrateErie is beginning to take shape as city employees prepare for the festival this weekend. The City of Erie Public Works Department is working to prepare downtown for the weekend ahead. As they set up for the festival, 7th Street to North Park Row on State Street will be closed. Starting on […]
Titusville Herald
City Council says farewell to junior member, talks refuse, sidewalks and alternate parking
Titusville City Council had a busy meeting on Tuesday night and discussed a number of topics including updating the public on the current refuse situation, the tabling of a new alternate side of the street parking ordinance, a presentation about a potential sidewalk improvement program and continuing the junior council program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chautauquatoday.com
Welch Trail in Westfield Nearing Completion
The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development has announced that the Welch Trail in the Village of Westfield is finishing up construction and is near completion. The Welch Trail is a non-motorized, shared-use recreational trail that is approximately 1 1/4 miles long and is being developed along a former historic trolley bed and will provide the public with an access point to Chautauqua Creek, which was previously inaccessible. In addition, the Welch Trail will connect downtown users to an existing greenspace and baseball field. Once completed, the trail will include an overlook area and other amenities along the trail such as benches and picnic tables. The primary uses for the trail include walking, jogging, cycling, inline skating, snowshoeing, and cross-county skiing.
wnynewsnow.com
Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
Government Technology
Crawford County Looking to Add New Communications Tower
(TNS) - A second new emergency communications tower is being proposed for Crawford County. The Department of Public Safety is requesting county commissioners approve Mobilcom, a telecommunications provider, as the project manager for construction of a communications tower in southeastern Crawford County. The construction management cost would be $15,000 for a proposed tower in the area of Sugar Lake in Wayne Township, east of Cochranton.
erienewsnow.com
Hundreds Turn out for License Plate Replacement Event in Erie
About 500 drivers received help getting their hard-to-read license plates replaced during an event held by State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie). So many people showed up the event was moved from Bizzarro’s district office on Peninsula Dr. to the old K-Mart plaza at W. 26th and Sterrettania Rd. Bizzarro...
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford County Stays at Medium Community Level of COVID-19; Erie, Warren Remain at Low Level
Crawford County is still seeing a medium community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie and Warren Counties remain at the low community level. At the low level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you...
2022 Greater Erie Award winners announced
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Preservation Erie has announced the 2022 Greater Erie Award recipients. The awards are presented to individuals, businesses or organizations every year by the board of Preservation Erie. The awards are intended to recognize “exceptional stewards of the physical and cultural landscape that is Greater Erie,” a Preservation Erie announcement said. This year marks […]
Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
erienewsnow.com
22 Dog Swimming in Place in Erie County
Toxins in water samples at 22 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
Comments / 0