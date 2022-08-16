U.S. FDA gets over 48,000 reports of faulty Philips respiratory devices in May-July

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it had received more than 48,000 reports of faulty Dutch medical equipment maker Philips' (PHG.AS) ventilators and respiratory devices between May and July, which included 44 deaths.

This was more than twice the number of reports it had received in over a year until April, the agency said on Tuesday.

August 16, 2022

