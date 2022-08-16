ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Leading Nashville Family Engagement Technology Provider Ranked on the 2022 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

By Staff
nashvillemedicalnews.com

LifePoint Health Promotes Finance Leader Elliott Brown to Expanded Role

Brown named treasurer and vice president, finance and investor relations. Brentwood – LifePoint Health®, a diversified healthcare delivery network dedicated to its mission of Making Communities Healthier®, has announced that Elliott Brown has been promoted to treasurer and vice president of finance and investor relations for the company. In this expanded leadership role, Brown will broaden his scope of responsibilities and financial oversight to include close coordination with executive leadership on investor relations, managing debt rating agency relationships, banking relationships and lender coordination; and collaborating with the chief financial officer (CFO) and operational leadership on forecasting, modeling and analysis.
BRENTWOOD, TN
wgnsradio.com

DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs

A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Owners of former Nashville company charged in $30 million healthcare fraud conspiracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Charges were filed against two former owners of a Nashville medical supply company alleging about $30 million in fraudulent billings to Medicare. A 14-count felony Information was filed today charging Tache “Gabe” Georgescu, 45, and Natalia Georgescu, 38, both of Laguna Niguel, California, owner and operator of now defunct Lowry Medical Supply, Inc. (Lowry Medical) in Nashville, Tennessee, with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and paying illegal kickbacks, announced US. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

How inflation is affecting some Franklin small businesses

Soaring inflation, rising prices of various goods and high gas expenses have drastically impacted the livelihoods and lifestyles of consumers and business owners across the country, and Franklin is no exception. Small business owners on Franklin’s Main Street have been struggling to weather the recent economy’s challenges. Graeme...
FRANKLIN, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Business
Nashville, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional CEO resigns following administrative leave

For the second time in six months, Maury Regional Medical Center's board is looking to hire a CEO after accepting the resignation of Davin Turner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, board chair Houston Parks confirmed. Main Street Maury learned Turner was placed on administrative leave in July prior to submitting his...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles

TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
WSMV

TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Nolensville boys ready for Little League World Series opener

For the second year in a row, a group of local boys will represent on the Little League Baseball World Series stage this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Nolensville Little League baseball team repeated as the Southeast regional champions last week and will open up the LLWS Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN against New England.
NOLENSVILLE, TN

