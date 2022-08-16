Leading Nashville Family Engagement Technology Provider Ranked on the 2022 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

Brown named treasurer and vice president, finance and investor relations. Brentwood – LifePoint Health®, a diversified healthcare delivery network dedicated to its mission of Making Communities Healthier®, has announced that Elliott Brown has been promoted to treasurer and vice president of finance and investor relations for the company. In this expanded leadership role, Brown will broaden his scope of responsibilities and financial oversight to include close coordination with executive leadership on investor relations, managing debt rating agency relationships, banking relationships and lender coordination; and collaborating with the chief financial officer (CFO) and operational leadership on forecasting, modeling and analysis.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO