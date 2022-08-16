Leading Nashville Family Engagement Technology Provider Ranked on the 2022 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
nashvillemedicalnews.com
LifePoint Health Promotes Finance Leader Elliott Brown to Expanded Role
Brown named treasurer and vice president, finance and investor relations. Brentwood – LifePoint Health®, a diversified healthcare delivery network dedicated to its mission of Making Communities Healthier®, has announced that Elliott Brown has been promoted to treasurer and vice president of finance and investor relations for the company. In this expanded leadership role, Brown will broaden his scope of responsibilities and financial oversight to include close coordination with executive leadership on investor relations, managing debt rating agency relationships, banking relationships and lender coordination; and collaborating with the chief financial officer (CFO) and operational leadership on forecasting, modeling and analysis.
wgnsradio.com
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
fox17.com
Owners of former Nashville company charged in $30 million healthcare fraud conspiracy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Charges were filed against two former owners of a Nashville medical supply company alleging about $30 million in fraudulent billings to Medicare. A 14-count felony Information was filed today charging Tache “Gabe” Georgescu, 45, and Natalia Georgescu, 38, both of Laguna Niguel, California, owner and operator of now defunct Lowry Medical Supply, Inc. (Lowry Medical) in Nashville, Tennessee, with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and paying illegal kickbacks, announced US. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
williamsonherald.com
How inflation is affecting some Franklin small businesses
Soaring inflation, rising prices of various goods and high gas expenses have drastically impacted the livelihoods and lifestyles of consumers and business owners across the country, and Franklin is no exception. Small business owners on Franklin’s Main Street have been struggling to weather the recent economy’s challenges. Graeme...
fox17.com
Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional CEO resigns following administrative leave
For the second time in six months, Maury Regional Medical Center's board is looking to hire a CEO after accepting the resignation of Davin Turner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, board chair Houston Parks confirmed. Main Street Maury learned Turner was placed on administrative leave in July prior to submitting his...
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
Your bank account will be thankful. TVA lowering electricity rates soon
Electric rates will lower in September for customers across the board, Tennessee Valley Authority officials said this week.
Vanderbilt and Nashville company develop technology to help 101st soldiers stay injury-free
A local engineering professor and scientist is helping keep soldiers from developing back injuries from lifting their heavy artillery.
wpln.org
Buying a home? Trying to hang onto your home? Here are some resources for you.
For many Americans, buying a home is the biggest financial investment they’ll ever make. And more than half of Americans are homeowners — about 65% in 2021, according to the Census Bureau. But many wannabe homeowners feel that goal is increasingly out of reach. Housing prices in Middle...
WSMV
TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying...
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville boys ready for Little League World Series opener
For the second year in a row, a group of local boys will represent on the Little League Baseball World Series stage this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Nolensville Little League baseball team repeated as the Southeast regional champions last week and will open up the LLWS Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN against New England.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Elizabeth Foy appointed chief of staff for the Tennessee Department of Health.
NASHVILLE – Elizabeth Foy, Esq., has been appointed chief of staff for the Tennessee Department of Health. In this role, she will provide leadership to internal and external priorities that are essential to the department’s overall success. “Elizabeth has been an instrumental and critical part of our team...
Nashville family scammed in EBT card skimmer scheme
Some Tennessee families who depend on EBT cards are getting declined for insufficient funds notifications. They are finding out the money was skimmed.
murfreesboro.com
Meet Dr. Ryan T. Jones from Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at TriStar StoneCrest
Everyone meet Dr. Ryan T. Jones, MD, MBA, Radiation Oncologist for the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center. This guy is a pretty big deal and he’s right here with us in Rutherford County. Thank you Dr. Jones and TriStar for taking care of our community!
williamsonherald.com
18th Williamson County Fair ‘largest we’ve ever had,’ organizers say
Despite thunderstorms and a few very hot days, the 18th Williamson County Fair, dubbed “An All-American Fair,” was “by far the largest fair we’ve ever had,” according to Williamson County Mayor and Fair Board Chair Rogers Anderson. “We heard comments like ‘there was a lot...
New Nashville infrastructure tracker draws in thousands of people
The more than 800 projects range from upgrades to Metro facilities like schools and community centers to upgrading infrastructure like sidewalks, bridges, speed bumps, bike lanes and more.
TSU students forced to live in hotel instead of dorms, worried about safety
Many TSU students will be checking into a Best Western near campus this semester, which isn't the college experience they had in mind.
dicksonpost.com
Local church’s annual women’s tea creates community and makes memories
Women’s tea organizer and New Jersey-transplant Diana Morgan fondly remembers her early days after moving to Dickson County and the northern brand of hospitality she left behind, and she wanted to bring some of that to her new home. The St. Christopher’s Catholic Church Annual Women’s Tea is a...
