San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS on this National Photography Day

SAN ANTONIO - Every year on August 19, the art of photography is honored with National Photography Day. We want to see your photography skills! Post one of your favorite photos and tell us what makes it special. #NationalPhotographyDay. Use the form below to share your photo or CLICK HERE...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cute Alert: Baby ducks rescued from storm drain

SEGUIN, TX - Seguin fire crews quickly came to the rescue when nine adorable ducklings fell into a drain Wednesday morning. The latest rescue happened on Peach Street and E. Weinert. The pack of baby ducks were apparently walking over a metal grate and fell through the grate into a...
SEGUIN, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
foxsanantonio.com

South Texas Blood & Tissue in dire need of donors

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in desperate need of donations. Right now, our community has a 2-day blood supply. Type-O blood sits at one day, that's well short of the 7 days needed. Platelets are a component of your blood that form clots and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Drought Impacts on Guadalupe River in Kerrville

As extreme drought conditions continue across our area, river communities that rely on increased water flow are some of the hardest hit in our area. Kerrville is one of those communities in the Texas Hill Country that relies on the flow from the Guadalupe River. However, Julie Davis, President & CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that Kerrville has been very fortunate this year and has not seen the harsh economic impacts the drought has caused other areas. "As far as the drought impacting tourism, we haven't seen a significant negative impact on tourism. We are still having good results as far as hotel occupancy and overnight stays", says Davis.
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man killed while trying to run away from fight along River Walk

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed during a deadly fight with another man along the River Walk late Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along the River Walk near West Crockett Street and North St. Mary's Street. Police found the 65-year-old victim lying on the walkway...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Ne Roller Coaster#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Seaworld San Antonio#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Seaworld
foxsanantonio.com

St. Philips College celebrates the opening of new campus facilities

SAN ANTONIO - A grand opening celebration was held Thursday at St. Philip’s College. It was complete with a ceremony, a tour of the building, and plenty more, during their Legacy Day. Members of the community were invited to check out several new state-of-the-art facilities on the college's MLK...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found

SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Wood Middle School receives a major delivery from Amazon

SAN ANTONIO - An North East ISD school hit the jackpot Wednesday with a special delivery from Amazon. Representatives from Amazon delivered school supplies to Wood Middle School. They also presented the Wood administration with $1000 worth of items from their wish list to create a sensory room, which will be a therapeutic space where students can calm and focus themselves and be better prepared to interact with others.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Hot & steamy day as thunderstorms continue to develop

SAN ANTONIO - Every day for at least the next week holds a chance for rain. Highs will begin to decrease next week with even better rain opportunities. This is Day 196 without a 1” rainfall at the airport. There have been 58 - 100 degree days since May. The month of August is running 2.3 warmer than normal. Total rainfall at the airport is 5.44” since January 1st. So far, 2022 is the driest year on record.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today

SAN ANTONIO - Rain chances will be trending up, and temperatures will trend downward, especially into next week. Rain opportunities will continue for the Hill Country and Metro area. The best chance of rain on today will come in the afternoon and into the early parts of the evening. Not everyone will see rain but there could be some areas that see 1-inch or more. For some areas that get the heaviest rainfall isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Car repossessions on the rise due to inflation, post-pandemic woes

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - We're taking a look at a trend on the rise: car repossessions. Everything from the pandemic to inflation has made it difficult for some people to make car payments. "Right now, coming out of Covid, a number of the larger lenders went through what I call...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

