SHARE YOUR PHOTOS on this National Photography Day
SAN ANTONIO - Every year on August 19, the art of photography is honored with National Photography Day. We want to see your photography skills! Post one of your favorite photos and tell us what makes it special. #NationalPhotographyDay. Use the form below to share your photo or CLICK HERE...
Here's why a quarter of home-purchase agreements are being called off in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — New homes may be popping up across San Antonio but some of them will be sitting empty. Turns out, San Antonio is right at the top when it comes to cancelling new home builds. Construction is a familiar sight as far as the eye can see...
Back to school shoppers surprised with cash at NW Side Walmart to help during inflation
SAN ANTONIO - It's not every day you get surprised with money! But for 3 back-to-school shoppers at a Northwest Side Walmart—it’s a surprise they'll never forget. Fox San Antonio’s Ryan Wolf turned his CASH FOR KINDNESS program into a way to help families who are struggling because of record inflation.
Cute Alert: Baby ducks rescued from storm drain
SEGUIN, TX - Seguin fire crews quickly came to the rescue when nine adorable ducklings fell into a drain Wednesday morning. The latest rescue happened on Peach Street and E. Weinert. The pack of baby ducks were apparently walking over a metal grate and fell through the grate into a...
South Texas Blood & Tissue in dire need of donors
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in desperate need of donations. Right now, our community has a 2-day blood supply. Type-O blood sits at one day, that's well short of the 7 days needed. Platelets are a component of your blood that form clots and...
San Antonio man arrested for dislocating uncle's shoulder in fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a San Antonio man for allegedly hurting his uncle. 18-year-old Sebastian Segovia was accused of pushing his 67-year-old uncle to the floor after the victim tried to break up an argument between Segovia and Segovia’s father. Arrest records state Segovia then used his knee...
Drought Impacts on Guadalupe River in Kerrville
As extreme drought conditions continue across our area, river communities that rely on increased water flow are some of the hardest hit in our area. Kerrville is one of those communities in the Texas Hill Country that relies on the flow from the Guadalupe River. However, Julie Davis, President & CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that Kerrville has been very fortunate this year and has not seen the harsh economic impacts the drought has caused other areas. "As far as the drought impacting tourism, we haven't seen a significant negative impact on tourism. We are still having good results as far as hotel occupancy and overnight stays", says Davis.
Man killed while trying to run away from fight along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed during a deadly fight with another man along the River Walk late Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along the River Walk near West Crockett Street and North St. Mary's Street. Police found the 65-year-old victim lying on the walkway...
St. Philips College celebrates the opening of new campus facilities
SAN ANTONIO - A grand opening celebration was held Thursday at St. Philip’s College. It was complete with a ceremony, a tour of the building, and plenty more, during their Legacy Day. Members of the community were invited to check out several new state-of-the-art facilities on the college's MLK...
San Antonio couple killed by alleged drunk driver during 2-vehicle crash on Mustang Island
MUSTANG ISLAND, Texas - We are learning new details about a San Antonio couple who were killed by an alleged drunk driver. The two-vehicle crash happened on just before midnight on Aug. 13 on Highway 361 on Mustang Island when police say the driver of the truck, Dylan Holland, 24, crashed into the car carrying the couple.
Man in wheelchair hit by VIA police officer while crossing road near Downtown
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair was hit by a VIA Police Officer late Wednesday night just North of Downtown. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and W. Euclid Avenue. The VIA Police officer told San Antonio Police investigators that...
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found
SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
Wood Middle School receives a major delivery from Amazon
SAN ANTONIO - An North East ISD school hit the jackpot Wednesday with a special delivery from Amazon. Representatives from Amazon delivered school supplies to Wood Middle School. They also presented the Wood administration with $1000 worth of items from their wish list to create a sensory room, which will be a therapeutic space where students can calm and focus themselves and be better prepared to interact with others.
Hot & steamy day as thunderstorms continue to develop
SAN ANTONIO - Every day for at least the next week holds a chance for rain. Highs will begin to decrease next week with even better rain opportunities. This is Day 196 without a 1” rainfall at the airport. There have been 58 - 100 degree days since May. The month of August is running 2.3 warmer than normal. Total rainfall at the airport is 5.44” since January 1st. So far, 2022 is the driest year on record.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today
SAN ANTONIO - Rain chances will be trending up, and temperatures will trend downward, especially into next week. Rain opportunities will continue for the Hill Country and Metro area. The best chance of rain on today will come in the afternoon and into the early parts of the evening. Not everyone will see rain but there could be some areas that see 1-inch or more. For some areas that get the heaviest rainfall isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.
Car repossessions on the rise due to inflation, post-pandemic woes
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - We're taking a look at a trend on the rise: car repossessions. Everything from the pandemic to inflation has made it difficult for some people to make car payments. "Right now, coming out of Covid, a number of the larger lenders went through what I call...
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
Siblings arrested after their disabled mother was found with feces and mold on her foot
SAN ANTONIO – Three siblings were arrested after neglecting their disabled mother. According to court records, the mom suffered from an infection of an open wound on her foot, and an ulcer on her buttocks from failing to change her diaper. Police responded at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10...
Police looking for elderly woman who went missing after walking out of Methodist Hospital
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for an elderly woman who's been missing for three days. Raquel Santiago, 69, was last seen on Aug. 15 leaving the emergency room at Methodist Hospital off Floyd Curl Drive. She is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes...
